At least 7 killed, 70 injured in blast at madressah in Peshawar's Dir Colony

Ali Akbar | SirajuddinUpdated 27 Oct 2020

A rescue worker examines remains at the site of a blast at a madressah in Peshawar on October 27. — AFP
Police and rescue officials are seen at the site of the blast. — Sirajuddin
At least seven people were killed and more than 70 injured in an explosion on Tuesday morning at the jamia Zuberia madressah in Peshawar's Dir Colony.

According to Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim, four of the deceased were students between the ages of 20 to 25.

"The blast took place in the madressah during a Quran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary," Waqar Azim, a senior police official, told AFP.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur, another senior police official, confirmed the details. He said two teachers were among the wounded.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman confirmed the explosion, saying that initial reports suggest an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion. "Five kgs of explosives were used in the blast."

Security officials examine the site of a blast at a madressah in Peshawar on Tuesday. — AFP
The area has been cordoned off and police teams are collecting evidence, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The LRH spokesperson said that seven dead bodies and 70 injured have been brought to the facility.

He stated that the injured were being provided with immediate medical attention and the hospital's director was present at the emergency ward. He added that an emergency had also been declared at the medical facility.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra visited the site of the blast. Speaking to reporters, he said that the focus was on providing the injured the best possible treatment to increase their chances of recovery.

'Heart-rending, condemnable'

Information Minister Shibli Faraz strongly condemned the blast, saying those who attack students gaining knowledge have no connection with humanity. "We will defeat the objectives of those attacking the stability of the country," he added.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also condemned the blast, saying that those who targeted the madressah "could not be Muslims".

He said the incident reminded him of the 2014 Army Public School massacre in which 132 students and 17 school staff lost their lives and called for those responsible to be caught and punished.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz termed it a "heart-rending" incident. "The damage inflicted to students is extremely saddening. There is no compensation for the mothers who have lost their children," she said.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said he was "very sorry" to hear of the incident. "Terrorists, who had been defeated, are again hitting us because Imran Khan has pitched security apparatus against the opposition instead of terrorists. National Action Plan has been forgotten," he tweeted.

Last week, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Ali Shahwani said that National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a security alert for the public rallies of opposition parties in Quetta and Peshawar, saying there was “credible information” about possibility of subversive activities.

Last month, five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamal Hassan said that the explosion occurred in a market situated along the Kabul River. "Some people were collecting scrap material from the stones alongside the river. Some of the scrap included explosive material which detonated when they were weighing it."

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Arif Hayat.

peer baba khwajaji
Oct 27, 2020 09:27am
Imran Khan is talking about Islamophobia and here bombs are exploding like firecrackers. Where is law and order Mr. Khan? Misplaced priorities.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 27, 2020 09:31am
Everyone knows only India sponsors terrorism in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 27, 2020 09:43am
Another cylinder blast.
Recommend 0
India India
Oct 27, 2020 09:44am
Time to start looking within .
Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Oct 27, 2020 09:47am
First they did in Quetta before the PDM Jalsa and now in Peshawar. Just to scare people!
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Oct 27, 2020 09:49am
@Zak, As usual, even without any investigation report, you have concluded the cause. Are you an astrologer ?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 27, 2020 09:51am
@peer baba khwajaji, You frustrated Indians will have to pay back. Mark our words.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Oct 27, 2020 09:51am
@Zak, Which country is known as the epicenter of terrorism?
Recommend 0
Manisha
Oct 27, 2020 09:51am
@zak, any actionable evidence ?
Recommend 0
Mango
Oct 27, 2020 09:54am
Very sad news, innocent people are victims. RIP
Recommend 0
PakMuslim
Oct 27, 2020 09:55am
Very sad to see the explosion. Let's pray Duaa for their fully recovery.
Recommend 0
Shuaib
Oct 27, 2020 09:55am
So the terrorists don't like PDM!!!
Recommend 0
Taz
Oct 27, 2020 09:57am
@Zak, agree
Recommend 0
Peshawari
Oct 27, 2020 10:00am
India can use Afghan land to destabilise Pakistan: Imran
Recommend 0
Rational
Oct 27, 2020 10:04am
@Zak, Shut up.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 27, 2020 10:04am
Stay away India.
Recommend 0
SUDESH KUMAR
Oct 27, 2020 10:34am
very sad ..... when this will stop
Recommend 0

