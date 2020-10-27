DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 27, 2020

Opposition in Senate blocks passage of bill seeking to empower Pemra

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 27 Oct 2020

Email

The opposition in the Senate on Monday blocked the passage of a bill to empower the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra) to take action against TV channels not paying salaries to their employees. — File photo
The opposition in the Senate on Monday blocked the passage of a bill to empower the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra) to take action against TV channels not paying salaries to their employees. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the Senate on Monday blocked the passage of a bill to empower the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra) to take action against TV channels not paying salaries to their employees.

Expressing reservation over the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Autho­rity (Amendment) Bill, PPP’s Mian Raza Rabbani said he did not doubt the intention of Senator Faisal Javed, the mover of the bill, as the proposed legislation seeks protection and job security of the working TV journalists. “However,” he said, “Pemra has a record of suppressing the truth” and expressed the apprehension that it would misuse the law.

He claimed that there was censorship and gagging of the press going on in the country.

The PPP lawmaker said that freedom of the press had been usurped in the country where journalists were being sacked and abducted while the government said that abduction of journalists was a dicey problem.

PML-N Senator Pervez Rashid also opposed the bill.

Senator Faisal Javed said the bill would ensure the signing, renewal and extension of valid contracts between the employers and the TV journalists.

He said the law would ensure protection of jobs and wages of the working journalists and Pemra being the licensing authority of TV channels should be given this oversight role.

The opposition staged a walkout from the house as the Minister for Information Syed Shibli Faraz blamed the opposition for violating Article 19 of the Constitu­tion at its Quetta rally on Sunday.

The minister also accused PPP’s Raza Rabbani of believing in “selective constitutionalism”.

Quorum was pointed out following the walkout and the bill could not be passed.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
saeed
Oct 27, 2020 08:55am
Dont care for PPP, but she is very right. PMRA and NAB only used as axes of revenge
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fight to the last speech

Fight to the last speech

The coming together of the opposition has taken centre stage while the govt has been reduced to little more than reactions galore.

Editorial

27 Oct 2020

Growing acrimony

THE rally by the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement in Quetta on Sunday confirmed fears that the...
Updated 27 Oct 2020

Inflammatory words

There can be no justification for murder but neither can the actions of a few be made the basis of tarring an entire community.
27 Oct 2020

Tyranny in IHK

THE Black Day being observed by Pakistan today should serve to remind the world of India’s invasion of Kashmir ...
26 Oct 2020

Justice Isa case

THE 174-page detailed judgement of the 10-member Supreme Court bench on the reference filed against Justice Qazi ...
26 Oct 2020

Women’s vote

THE participation of women in the electoral exercise still lags behind that of the men. But the gap is shrinking, ...
26 Oct 2020

Mehbooba’s statement

THAT Kashmiris across the political spectrum have rejected India’s unilateral steps to strip the occupied region ...