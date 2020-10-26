DAWN.COM

FO summons French envoy to protest publication of blasphemous sketches, Macron’s statement

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 26 Oct 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said French President Emanuel Macron's irresponsible statement had added "fuel to the fire". — AFP/File
The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday summoned the French ambassador, Marc Baréty, to lodge a "strong protest" against the publication of blasphemous sketches and recent comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that the ambassador was handed over a dossier by the special secretary (Europe).

The ambassador was told about Pakistan's condemnation of the publication of blasphemous sketches and the comments later made by Macron, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Macron had criticised Islamists and vowed not to “give up cartoons” depicting Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The French president also contended that Samuel Paty, a teacher who was beheaded recently for showing the blasphemous sketches, was “killed beca­use Islamists want our future”.

In a statement carried by Radio Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that Macron's irresponsible statement had added "fuel to the fire".

"Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression," he said.

The foreign minister also urged the United Nations to take notice and called for action against the hate-based narrative against Islam, the report added.

In the statement released today, Qureshi added that a comprehensive resolution will be presented at the next Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers' meeting proposing to observe March 15 as the International Day against Islamophobia.

Additionally, Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the issue of blasphemous sketches would be taken up by the OIC. In a tweet, he said that France had hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims during the month of Rabiul Awwal.

PM Imran denounces Macron's comments

The summoning of the French ambassador comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan denounced Macron’s remarks on blasphemous caricatures, calling them “encouragement of Islamophobia”, and wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social media site.

In a series of tweets, PM Imran said the sign of a leader was that he united people like former South African president Nelson Mandela.

The premier regretted that the French president had instead chosen to encourage Islamophobia by “attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, white supremacists or Nazi ideologists”.

“By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, Macron has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world,” he said, adding that, “the last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation”.

Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists, he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to Facebook's CEO, the prime minister asked the social media giant to place a ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam just as it had placed on the Holocaust.

“I am writing to draw your attention to the growing Islamophobia that is encouraging hate, extremism and violence across the world and especially through the use of social media platforms including Facebook. I appreciate your taking the step to rightly ban any posting that criticises or questions the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom of the Jews in Germany and across Europe as Nazis spread across Europe," he said in the letter.

“Given the rampant abuse and vilification of Muslims on social media platforms, I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust,” he added.

'Systematic resurgence' of blasphemous acts

The Foreign Office on Sunday also issued a statement saying Pakistan condemned in the strongest manner the systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and desecration of the Holy Quran by certain irresponsible elements in some developed countries.

“We are further alarmed at highly disturbing statements by certain politicians justifying such heinous acts under the garb of freedom of expression and equating Islam with terrorism, for narrow electoral and political gains,” the statement said.

It said that under international human rights law, the exercise of the right to freedom of expression carried with it special duties and responsibilities.

Islamophobia

Comments (31)

Khurram
Oct 26, 2020 02:49pm
A good and bold decision by PAK! BTW where are Saudis who claim themselves leader of Islamic world?
Recommend 0
fahd
Oct 26, 2020 02:51pm
good.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 26, 2020 02:55pm
Pakistan pretending to be a superpower.
Recommend 0
Jacky
Oct 26, 2020 02:58pm
Just close ur Embassy in France and call back each and every pakistani citizen.
Recommend 0
Garam Josh
Oct 26, 2020 03:00pm
To stand against a global power house like France, Pakistan must be a global power! France doesn't care Pakistan otherwise
Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 26, 2020 03:01pm
France has officially appealed to Arab nations not to boycott their products. This is the real power. Economy! Did they issue similar appeal to Pakistanis?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 26, 2020 03:04pm
What if the envoy asks Pakistan to repay the loan?
Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Oct 26, 2020 03:06pm
This action would create a new set of problems for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
syet
Oct 26, 2020 03:16pm
@Jacky, We hardly have any Pakistani's in France !! They are Pakistani born French citizens. Why don't you call back all Indian citizens from USA after Trump insulted India
Recommend 0
jatin
Oct 26, 2020 03:19pm
Can you dare to stop accepting remittance from France & Europe from Pakistani ? wow that's good news for India, now Basmati Rice patent easily win by India in EU.
Recommend 0
AKL
Oct 26, 2020 03:23pm
Erdogan and Imran have damaged their nations hence for deflecting attention they are attacking Macron
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 26, 2020 03:24pm
@FAZ, Turkey was the first nation to boycott - hardly "Arab" but RSS devotees are blinkered - we all know!!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 26, 2020 03:25pm
Good this. Previous corrupt lot, who have their assets stashed in those countries, would never have dared!
Recommend 0
Jyothi
Oct 26, 2020 03:26pm
@Jacky, from last 3 years if we see all the ministers are using there big mouths for big dialogues. What they thinks that by using religion they can convert into votes. Peoples are educated. Literate peoples can understand these games.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 26, 2020 03:26pm
@jatin, Your NRI "remittances" didn't stop you sliding 25% down in GDP last quarter??
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 26, 2020 03:27pm
Making enemies is not in Pakistan's interest.
Recommend 0
Black Panther
Oct 26, 2020 03:33pm
Their country, their laws. Don’t like it break up the diplomatic ties and recall both countries citizens. Simple.
Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 26, 2020 03:44pm
Now Pak is totally following Turkey.
Recommend 0
Lastrack
Oct 26, 2020 03:44pm
@Iftikhar Khan, especially FATF headquarter in Paris and pakistani Mirages needs France help
Recommend 0
Khan chacha
Oct 26, 2020 03:46pm
When is Chinese ambassador being called to protests treatment of Uyghur ?
Recommend 0
Sajjad Sindhi
Oct 26, 2020 03:46pm
Would love to know if Arabs did the same?
Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 26, 2020 03:46pm
Pak should first condemn the beheading.
Recommend 0
KRANA
Oct 26, 2020 03:48pm
@syet, We or our government have not protested like you and your government. we believed in their country their rule.
Recommend 0
Yamuna
Oct 26, 2020 03:51pm
@bhaRAT©, why are you changing the subject dear. They are not like indians. I mean israel and France. They dont care your religion based games.
Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Oct 26, 2020 03:52pm
When one forgets their capacity or standing..
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Oct 26, 2020 03:55pm
you will do everything else other than what your country and citizens need
Recommend 0
Yamuna
Oct 26, 2020 03:57pm
@syet, trump never insulted. How many US presidents visited your country. That much of interest is there for US on Pakistan.Did any Russian, germany, france leaders visited Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Raju
Oct 26, 2020 04:16pm
@Vivek Lahore, Iron brother will take care of it.
Recommend 0
Noel
Oct 26, 2020 04:18pm
This is Pakistan’s right and I am glad that they are using diplomatic and peaceful means to protest against showing the cartoons and French president’s statements. Nothing justifies a violent reaction as done by the barbaric attacker who has tarnished the name of the religion of peace.
Recommend 0
Darebour
Oct 26, 2020 04:18pm
As if France do really cares
Recommend 0
Mian
Oct 26, 2020 04:19pm
Pakistan should impose toughest sanctions on France.
Recommend 0

