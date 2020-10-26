DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 26, 2020

PM reaffirms support for peace in Afghanistan at inauguration of two-day trade seminar

Dawn.com 26 Oct 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020 on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020 on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

A two-day seminar for exploring opportunities to boost investment and trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan began in Islamabad on Monday.

On the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, a 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of Wolsey Jirga Mr Rahmani, arrived in Islamabad to participate in the seminar, titled Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the chief guest, said that Pakistan has also suffered due to the 40-year conflict in Afghanistan.

"After Afghanistan, Pakistan has suffered the most due to the conflict," he said. The past, he said, only has one purpose: people should only learn from it and not live in it.

"What history has shown us is that foreign interference has never been successful in Afghanistan; the people need to make their own decisions," he said, adding that the people will decide who will be elected. "Pakistan will work with the Afghanistan government and will keep the relationship strong."

The prime minister also commented on neighbour India, saying that there has never been a more "Muslim-hating" government in power in 72 years.

"We tried very hard to befriend them [...] I had many friendships [in India] because of cricket. But at one point, I understood that there was no point as they were against us ideologically," he said, adding that what is currently happening with the Muslims in the neighbouring country has never happened before.

"So there is a fear in Pakistan that India will use Afghanistan to destabilise the country. But we have decided that we will back the wishes of the people of Afghanistan because the future of this region lies in the relationship and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan."

The premier concluded his address by saying that trade was the only way to bring prosperity to both the countries.

According to a handout by the National Assembly Sec­re­­­­­tariat, lawmakers, ministers and businessmen from the two countries will attend the two-day seminar. USAID Pakistan has also extended support to the National Assembly Secre­tariat for organising the seminar under its regional connectivity and integration initiative.

Thematic sessions of the seminar will discuss Pakistan-Afghanistan transit trade, and investment opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, food and livestock.

“The seminar is unique and historic keeping in view the government’s vibrant policies aimed at promoting regional connectivity and creating an environment of shared development and prosperity,” the handout said.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 26, 2020 12:52pm
King of hollow statements.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 26, 2020 01:31pm
Pakistan plays by its own rules. Well done Pak Army and IK.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The politics of messaging

The politics of messaging

Beyond the war of words, confrontational politics risks plunging the country into prolonged instability.

Editorial

26 Oct 2020

Justice Isa case

THE 174-page detailed judgement of the 10-member Supreme Court bench on the reference filed against Justice Qazi ...
26 Oct 2020

Women’s vote

THE participation of women in the electoral exercise still lags behind that of the men. But the gap is shrinking, ...
26 Oct 2020

Mehbooba’s statement

THAT Kashmiris across the political spectrum have rejected India’s unilateral steps to strip the occupied region ...
Updated 25 Oct 2020

Remaining FATF items

THE FATF verdict is out. And there are no surprises. After its three-day plenary, the Paris-based global money...
25 Oct 2020

Accountability fixation

IN a string of recent public addresses and interviews, Prime Minister Imran Khan has devoted much of his time to...
25 Oct 2020

IBA cancellation

IT seems that Karachi’s prestigious Institute of Business Administration has been forced to cancel an online...