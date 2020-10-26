DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 26, 2020

Three killed in motorbike blast in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated 26 Oct 2020

Email

QUETTA: People look at a fire caused by the bomb blast in the Hazarganji area on Sunday.— INP
QUETTA: People look at a fire caused by the bomb blast in the Hazarganji area on Sunday.— INP

QUETTA: Three people were killed and over a dozen others injured in a bomb blast in the Hazarganji area on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Sunday.

The blast occurred when the leaders of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were addressing their third anti-government public meeting at Ayub Stadium, some 20km from the explosion site.

A spokesman for the provincial government had warned the PDM leadership about the security threats issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority and appealed to the opposition leaders to postpone the rally.

Police said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked in front of a shop in the Hazarganji area. When the IED was detonated with remote control three people lost their lives and 16 others suffered injuries.

No group claimed responsibility for the occurrence

Soon after the blast, police rushed to the site and took the dead and the injured to Civil and other nearby hospitals. “We received three bodies and one injured,” Civil hospital’s spokesman said.

A car and several motorcycles caught fire after the blast. A nearby shop was also damaged. “Miscreants used the IED which was hidden under a motorcycle,” a senior police officer said, adding that investigation was under way. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bomb blast.

“Three dead bodies and six injured have been taken to hospital,” Munir Ahmad, a Quetta police official, told AFP.

An intelligence official in Quetta confirmed details of the blast.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The politics of messaging

The politics of messaging

Beyond the war of words, confrontational politics risks plunging the country into prolonged instability.

Editorial

26 Oct 2020

Justice Isa case

THE 174-page detailed judgement of the 10-member Supreme Court bench on the reference filed against Justice Qazi ...
26 Oct 2020

Women’s vote

THE participation of women in the electoral exercise still lags behind that of the men. But the gap is shrinking, ...
26 Oct 2020

Mehbooba’s statement

THAT Kashmiris across the political spectrum have rejected India’s unilateral steps to strip the occupied region ...
Updated 25 Oct 2020

Remaining FATF items

THE FATF verdict is out. And there are no surprises. After its three-day plenary, the Paris-based global money...
25 Oct 2020

Accountability fixation

IN a string of recent public addresses and interviews, Prime Minister Imran Khan has devoted much of his time to...
25 Oct 2020

IBA cancellation

IT seems that Karachi’s prestigious Institute of Business Administration has been forced to cancel an online...