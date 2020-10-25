DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 25, 2020

Shibli Faraz terms PDM 'third piece of axis of evil'

Dawn.com 25 Oct 2020

Email

Information Minister Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) the "third piece of the axis of evil" with the other two being India and Israel.

While addressing the media in Islamabad following PDM’s public meeting in Quetta, the federal minister said that the reason behind his statement was a slogan ‘azaad Balochistan’ (Free Balochistan) raised by Owais Noorani during the rally.

"He is not from that region and he shouldn't have said things like this. This is what our enemies say, no Pakistani raises this slogan," Faraz said and added that the government will "rid Pakistan of these thieves and robbers".

"When they are in government, everything is good and all institutions are working fine. [But] when they are out of power, they use every weapon, every tactic that harms the country."

He also criticised PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, saying that she had "no moral authority to say such things and ask such questions". In her speech today, Maryam had once again criticised retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, demanding that he steps down from his position as CPEC Authority chairman and respond to allegations against him and his family of offshore properties and businesses.

During his press conference today, Faraz said: "You (Maryam) and your father have to answer questions. You are convicted by courts and are out [of jail] on bail."

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's purpose for entering politics was to rid Pakistan of "corrupt" leaders. He accused opposition politicians of hiring people based on loyalty instead of merit, which had led to a "brain drain" from the country as talented people had to go abroad for opportunities that they could not find at home.

Referring to PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faraz said that the MNA was a "source of entertainment in [country's] politics". PPP, Faraz said, used to be a federal party but was now relegated to a "regional party".

The information minister said that PPP had been involved in corruption scandals for which it had never answered, adding that the party had a "stained past".

Faraz insisted that the government had "no problem" with PDM's rallies but added that the opposition's "agenda" was to protect itself from accountability.

"Their kids are abroad, their properties are abroad, why would they care? It is us who are affected [by corrupt leaders]," Faraz said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A macabre saga

A macabre saga

Something happened to prevent the police from carrying out their legal obligations.

Editorial

Updated 25 Oct 2020

Remaining FATF items

THE FATF verdict is out. And there are no surprises. After its three-day plenary, the Paris-based global money...
25 Oct 2020

Accountability fixation

IN a string of recent public addresses and interviews, Prime Minister Imran Khan has devoted much of his time to...
25 Oct 2020

IBA cancellation

IT seems that Karachi’s prestigious Institute of Business Administration has been forced to cancel an online...
Updated 24 Oct 2020

NAB on the rampage

Hurling threats at political leaders and vowing to put more pressure on them reeks of a personal vendetta.
24 Oct 2020

Withholding tax

PAKISTAN has one of the most inefficient, cumbersome and unfair tax systems in the world. The emphasis of tax policy...
24 Oct 2020

World Polio Day

WHILE Pakistan has been relatively luckier than most countries in preventing a high Covid-19 infection rate and ...