Blast reported in Quetta's Hazarganj area

An explosion was reported in Quetta's Hazarganj area on Sunday afternoon.

According to police sources, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle.

The blast took place as the 11-party anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance held its power show in Ayub Stadium in Quetta — despite Balochistan government's appeal to postpone the public meeting in view of security threats.

Earlier on Friday, Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Ali Shahwani said that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a security alert for the public rallies of opposition parties in Quetta and Peshawar, saying there was “credible information” about possibility of subversive activities. A day later, the provincial government banned pillion riding in Quetta under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code.

Cell phone services were also suspended due to "security concerns", he tweeted ahead of the PDM rally.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.