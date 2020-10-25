DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 25, 2020

Blast reported in Quetta's Hazarganj area

Dawn.com 25 Oct 2020

Email

An IED was planted in a motorcycle, according to police. — DawnNewsTV
An IED was planted in a motorcycle, according to police. — DawnNewsTV

An explosion was reported in Quetta's Hazarganj area on Sunday afternoon.

According to police sources, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle.

The blast took place as the 11-party anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance held its power show in Ayub Stadium in Quetta — despite Balochistan government's appeal to postpone the public meeting in view of security threats.

Earlier on Friday, Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Ali Shahwani said that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a security alert for the public rallies of opposition parties in Quetta and Peshawar, saying there was “credible information” about possibility of subversive activities. A day later, the provincial government banned pillion riding in Quetta under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code.

Cell phone services were also suspended due to "security concerns", he tweeted ahead of the PDM rally.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A macabre saga

A macabre saga

Something happened to prevent the police from carrying out their legal obligations.

Editorial

Updated 25 Oct 2020

Remaining FATF items

THE FATF verdict is out. And there are no surprises. After its three-day plenary, the Paris-based global money...
25 Oct 2020

Accountability fixation

IN a string of recent public addresses and interviews, Prime Minister Imran Khan has devoted much of his time to...
25 Oct 2020

IBA cancellation

IT seems that Karachi’s prestigious Institute of Business Administration has been forced to cancel an online...
Updated 24 Oct 2020

NAB on the rampage

Hurling threats at political leaders and vowing to put more pressure on them reeks of a personal vendetta.
24 Oct 2020

Withholding tax

PAKISTAN has one of the most inefficient, cumbersome and unfair tax systems in the world. The emphasis of tax policy...
24 Oct 2020

World Polio Day

WHILE Pakistan has been relatively luckier than most countries in preventing a high Covid-19 infection rate and ...