Opposition leaders converge on Quetta for PDM power show today

Dawn.com 25 Oct 2020

Preparations underway for Pakistan Democratic Movement's power show in Quetta on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Preparations underway for Pakistan Democratic Movement's power show in Quetta on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership is all set for its third power show — this time in Quetta — today despite Balochistan government's appeal to postpone the public meeting in view of security threats.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, provincial government’s spokesperson Liaquat Ali Shahwani said that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a security alert for the public rallies of opposition parties in Quetta and Peshawar, saying there was “credible information” about possibility of subversive activities. A day later, the provincial government banned pillion riding in Quetta under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code.

PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, however, declared that today’s event would not be postponed as it was Baloch­istan government’s responsibility to provide complete security to the public meeting.

The administration should go home if it can not do its job, the JUI-F and PML-N leaders ann­ounced in separate remarks after their arrival on Saturday in Khuzdar and Quetta, respectively.

“If something happens, the provincial government will be responsible for it,” said Maryam.

The alliance leader said the PDM had challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dictatorial attitude. He was afraid of Gujranwala and Karachi big public meetings, she said, adding that he might resign from the premiership by January 15, 2021.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif are both expected to address the public meeting via video link.

Mohsin Dawar barred

Meanwhile on Saturday, lawmaker Mohsin Dawar was stopped at the Quetta airport and taken into custody by security officials who informed him about a ban on his entry in the Balochistan capital.

Sources said MNA Dawar was asked to shift to a rest house till the next flight, he refused to leave the airport.

In the meantime, a number of PTM supporters gathered at the airport, blocked traffic on the main road and chanted slogans against the government. Home Minister Ziaullah Langove confirmed that there was a ban on MNA Dawar’s entry. The ban is set to expire on October 29.

"Once again our rights are being violated by state above state," tweeted Dawar. "I am told its because of security risks. Why are these risks limited to me only? We refuse to be silenced like this. We will not be intimidated."

More to follow

Comments (3)

Mian
Oct 25, 2020 12:25pm
Any untoward incident, the opposition will be solely responsible.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 25, 2020 12:28pm
People like Dawar should not be allowed to enter Quetta because their only goal is to malign the army. What has he done for the people of his constituency?
Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 25, 2020 12:45pm
These dudes do not stand for issues of public rather interested in saving their own skins.
Recommend 0

