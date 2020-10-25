DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 25, 2020

Pakistan could be next polio-free country: WHO

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 25 Oct 2020

Email

Pakistan could be the next country on the journey to a polio-free world, World Health Organisation Country Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala said on Saturday. — Photo courtesy: WHO Pakistan Twitter
Pakistan could be the next country on the journey to a polio-free world, World Health Organisation Country Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala said on Saturday. — Photo courtesy: WHO Pakistan Twitter

ISLAMABAD: After more than 30 years of effort, the African region was certified as free of wild polio in August this year, and Pakistan could be the next country on the journey to a polio-free world, World Health Organisation Country Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala said on Saturday.

Dr Mahipala was speaking at an event on World Polio Day, observed to recognise the contribution of the government of Pakistan, polio workers, caregivers, civil society and donors, who are part of the fight against polio in the country.

Dr Mahipala noted that the polio eradication programme and partners affirmed they will remain undeterred and urged all to get behind this national cause.

“Due to enormous challenges such as misconceptions about vaccines and the Covid-19 lockdowns, the efforts against polio have been affected. The polio programme, with its partners, has now been able to ramp-up activities which are vitalised resolve to end polio in Pakistan, as recently done by Africa,” he said.

He added that global partners, including WHO and Unicef, have contributed significantly while supporting the government in the effort to eradicate polio.

However, he said, more is needed to eradicate the disease once and for all; a key factor in its success is the hard work of more than 260,000 frontline workers.

Dr Palitha said: “They are our real heroes in this effort, and with the provided support, they have made us proud by vaccinating millions of children during each campaign.”

Highlighting the role of community and parents, he said that now, when polio immunisation activities have safely resumed in the country, it is highly necessary that every child is vaccinated.

He added it is the moral and social responsibility of the community, caregivers and parents to play their active role in vaccinating children against the disease.

As part of ongoing campaigns, the next sub-national polio eradication campaign will begin on Oct 26 with a target to vaccine more than 31 million children below the age of five.

The campaign will include 33 districts each in Punjab and Balochistan, 41 districts and towns in Sindh, eight districts in Gilgit Baltistan, 10 districts in Azad Kashmir and one district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All routine immunisation centres have also resumed services and parents have been encouraged to vaccinate their children against all preventable diseases according to the advised schedule.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2020

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khadim
Oct 25, 2020 11:15am
The last in the list to be polio free? Great achievement.
Recommend 0
Raja Jani
Oct 25, 2020 11:42am
That will be a big achievement.
Recommend 0
Science
Oct 25, 2020 11:49am
Total 53 wild polio virus 1 (wpv1) cases reported in Afghanistan in 2020 so far and 70 in Pakistan. So probably Pakistan will be last country to be free of wpv if constant efforts are there.
Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria, Aamir Ahmed
Oct 25, 2020 11:52am
Hope for the best.
Recommend 0
N.Sid
Oct 25, 2020 12:20pm
@Science , Pakistan population is 220 million and Afghanistan population is 35 million, and most of the cases if Pakistan was related to Afghanistan...
Recommend 0
Mian
Oct 25, 2020 12:20pm
Congrats on a good news which has become so rare.
Recommend 0
A true fact
Oct 25, 2020 12:27pm
What a proud moment for Pakistanis it truly is. We became The 7th country in the world to become a nuclear state. Almost 22 years ago. And now we will probably edge out Afghanistan and Nigeria in eradicating polio. Something that most of the world achieved way back in 1988, almost ten years prior to Pakistan achieving a nuclear status. Priorities!
Recommend 0
indo p
Oct 25, 2020 12:36pm
Not only the next country but the only last country in the world.
Recommend 0
JITENDRA PRASAD
Oct 25, 2020 12:36pm
Most of the countries have managed to be polio free. India has achieved it 20 years back. Why pakistan is struggling to be polio free is puzzling.
Recommend 0
SAK
Oct 25, 2020 12:38pm
Good news.. Pakistan must work to achieve the target..
Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 25, 2020 12:41pm
Africa is polio free.
Recommend 0
Dawnreader04
Oct 25, 2020 12:41pm
The prospect of beating Afghanistan is now considered a victory?
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Oct 25, 2020 12:41pm
After all other countries are done.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A macabre saga

A macabre saga

Something happened to prevent the police from carrying out their legal obligations.

Editorial

Updated 25 Oct 2020

Remaining FATF items

THE FATF verdict is out. And there are no surprises. After its three-day plenary, the Paris-based global money...
25 Oct 2020

Accountability fixation

IN a string of recent public addresses and interviews, Prime Minister Imran Khan has devoted much of his time to...
25 Oct 2020

IBA cancellation

IT seems that Karachi’s prestigious Institute of Business Administration has been forced to cancel an online...
Updated 24 Oct 2020

NAB on the rampage

Hurling threats at political leaders and vowing to put more pressure on them reeks of a personal vendetta.
24 Oct 2020

Withholding tax

PAKISTAN has one of the most inefficient, cumbersome and unfair tax systems in the world. The emphasis of tax policy...
24 Oct 2020

World Polio Day

WHILE Pakistan has been relatively luckier than most countries in preventing a high Covid-19 infection rate and ...