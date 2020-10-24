On UN Day, PM Imran calls for implementation of Security Council resolutions on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday urged the United Nations to exercise its authority and implement the Security Council resolutions in occupied Kashmir.

The president and the premier issued separate statements for United Nations Day which marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the UN and its founding Charter.

PM Imran said that the day was another somber reminder that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, despite being on the UN's agenda for over seven decades.

He highlighted that the situation in the occupied valley had been exacerbated by India's unilateral and unlawful actions in August 2019.

"Led by the ‘Hindutva’ ideology, the RSS-BJP regime has continued an inhuman military siege and imposed draconian restrictions on freedom of movement and communications," he said.

"I urge the international community, especially the Security Council, to exercise its moral, legal, political and diplomatic authority to implement UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir."

In his statement, the premier also touched on Pakistan's participation in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

"Pakistan has played a critical role in preserving international peace and security through its contribution of ‘blue helmets’ to the UN Peacekeeping Missions all around the world.

"At this historic occasion, I want to pay tribute to all men and women peacekeepers, including from Pakistan, who remain ready to serve in the most fragile and conflict-ridden areas and never hesitate to make the ultimate sacrifice for maintaining peace and security around the globe."

PM Imran also observed that the UN faced many challenges amid the pandemic as the rise of ultra-nationalist, populist, xenophobic and Islamophobic tendencies was being witnessed. "At the same time, international law and agreements are being flouted or set aside and trade barriers are being imposed while the pandemic is being politicised."

He added that Pakistan remained committed to supporting the UN in realising the shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security, economic and social development, and promoting and protecting human rights for all.

"I also reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism. Pakistan will continue to play a leading role in UN for the peaceful settlement of international disputes and for developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter,” he concluded.

In a separate statement, President Alvi said that the Security Council should put pressure on the Indian government to ends its oppression in occupied Kashmir. "The UN should have the military siege and restrictions on communications and peaceful protests in the occupied territory lifted," he said, according to Radio Pakistan.

The president added that the world body should declare null and void the new domicile laws introduced in the occupied valley which are an attempt to change its demographic structure as well as the unilateral steps taken last year in August.

He said a Commission of Inquiry should be constituted to investigate blatant human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the report said.