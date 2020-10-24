DAWN.COM

On UN Day, PM Imran calls for implementation of Security Council resolutions on Kashmir

Dawn.com | APP 24 Oct 2020

In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation. — DawnNewsTV/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday urged the United Nations to exercise its authority and implement the Security Council resolutions in occupied Kashmir.

The president and the premier issued separate statements for United Nations Day which marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the UN and its founding Charter.

PM Imran said that the day was another somber reminder that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, despite being on the UN's agenda for over seven decades.

He highlighted that the situation in the occupied valley had been exacerbated by India's unilateral and unlawful actions in August 2019.

"Led by the ‘Hindutva’ ideology, the RSS-BJP regime has continued an inhuman military siege and imposed draconian restrictions on freedom of movement and communications," he said.

"I urge the international community, especially the Security Council, to exercise its moral, legal, political and diplomatic authority to implement UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir."

In his statement, the premier also touched on Pakistan's participation in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

"Pakistan has played a critical role in preserving international peace and security through its contribution of ‘blue helmets’ to the UN Peacekeeping Missions all around the world.

"At this historic occasion, I want to pay tribute to all men and women peacekeepers, including from Pakistan, who remain ready to serve in the most fragile and conflict-ridden areas and never hesitate to make the ultimate sacrifice for maintaining peace and security around the globe."

PM Imran also observed that the UN faced many challenges amid the pandemic as the rise of ultra-nationalist, populist, xenophobic and Islamophobic tendencies was being witnessed. "At the same time, international law and agreements are being flouted or set aside and trade barriers are being imposed while the pandemic is being politicised."

He added that Pakistan remained committed to supporting the UN in realising the shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security, economic and social development, and promoting and protecting human rights for all.

"I also reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism. Pakistan will continue to play a leading role in UN for the peaceful settlement of international disputes and for developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter,” he concluded.

In a separate statement, President Alvi said that the Security Council should put pressure on the Indian government to ends its oppression in occupied Kashmir. "The UN should have the military siege and restrictions on communications and peaceful protests in the occupied territory lifted," he said, according to Radio Pakistan.

The president added that the world body should declare null and void the new domicile laws introduced in the occupied valley which are an attempt to change its demographic structure as well as the unilateral steps taken last year in August.

He said a Commission of Inquiry should be constituted to investigate blatant human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the report said.

ramana
Oct 24, 2020 03:25pm
Is it possible?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 24, 2020 03:27pm
India should be a Permanent Member of UN Secuirty Council (UNSC).
Recommend 0
Dr No
Oct 24, 2020 03:30pm
India and Israel do not care about UN resolutions, yet India wants a permanent seat.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 24, 2020 03:30pm
The powerful voice of Kashmiris now across the world. All haters commenting here hate IK only because he has exposed India's ugly face to the world.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 24, 2020 03:31pm
Rush in haters under fake names. Your hate and our love both inspire this man.
Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 24, 2020 03:33pm
First stop kidnapping own citizens! Amazing that he can joke about an IG getting kidnapped.
Recommend 0
FN
Oct 24, 2020 03:38pm
PM is asking UN to implement Kashmir resolutions as if UN is so powerful. When it comes to Sindh Assembly resolution against PIDA he simply rejects it.
Recommend 0
John
Oct 24, 2020 03:39pm
Expose these fascist government of neighbor
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2020 03:40pm
@Dr No, That will remain a dream of Modiji sadly, just like 'blacklisting' desire!
Recommend 0
Eliminator
Oct 24, 2020 03:41pm
Ok...he came, he spoke, went back....nothing changed
Recommend 0
Hind
Oct 24, 2020 03:46pm
Just remember the first condition of that same resolution
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2020 03:51pm
Great resolve for Kashmiris. Previous rulers never bothered speaking for Kashmiris on United Nations Day; they were rather busy devising ways of plundering!
Recommend 0
AKBAR-e-AZAM
Oct 24, 2020 03:51pm
How about implementing FATF ‘resolutions’.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2020 03:52pm
@Hind, The very FIRST point on UN resolution for Kashmir is for India to announce plebiscite. Do that first! Other modalities will follow under UN watch and guarantees.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 24, 2020 03:53pm
Despite all obstacles from inside and outside, at least, PM is determined to raise the Kashmir issue at different international forums. Give credit where it is due. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Oct 24, 2020 03:56pm
He knows how to waste his time.
Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Oct 24, 2020 03:57pm
What is the first condition??? Let's start with that
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Oct 24, 2020 03:58pm
May be his last wish before retirement in two months.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 24, 2020 03:59pm
Please concentrate on pakistan first
Recommend 0
John
Oct 24, 2020 04:05pm
First give security to your own people especially the police and the reporters.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2020 04:11pm
@Hind, "Just remember the first condition of that same resolution" The very FIRST one is for India to announce plebiscite. Do that first! Other modalities will follow under UN watch and guarantees.
Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 24, 2020 04:11pm
Nawaz would have stayed silent on Kashmir He is a disgrace to Kashmir people
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 24, 2020 04:12pm
Nothing for Uighurs?
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Oct 24, 2020 04:14pm
India has started to behave like out of UN and creating and deciding like a bully
Recommend 0
MG
Oct 24, 2020 04:15pm
What is the next step and who is holding it sir?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 24, 2020 04:15pm
He has to be the most useless PM in our history
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2020 04:16pm
@Fastrack, "Nothing for Uighurs?" Kashmir, subject to UN resolutions, comes first!
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Oct 24, 2020 04:18pm
Fulfil the first condition of UN resolution and inform UNSC that Pakistan has started from its side.
Recommend 0
Khadim
Oct 24, 2020 04:21pm
Diversion specialist at work.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 24, 2020 04:24pm
@Fastrack, "He has to be the most useless PM in our history" Yes has to be coward Modi, just like you in a duplicitous act of disguise!
Recommend 0
skeptic 1
Oct 24, 2020 04:25pm
@bhaRAT©, Yes, you are right, this government just talks and does nothing!
Recommend 0
Prateik
Oct 24, 2020 04:48pm
No takers for it in UN.
Recommend 0

