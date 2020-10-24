Geo reporter Ali Imran returns home a day after 'going missing' in Karachi

A reporter working for Geo News who went missing in Karachi on Friday has returned home, his brother confirmed to Dawn on Saturday evening.

Ali Imran Syed reached his mother's residence in the city and reportedly established contact with his wife. He has returned safely and has not been physically harmed, he told her, according to the media outlet.

Imran had left his house between 7pm and 8pm on Friday after telling his family he would be back home in half an hour but did not return since, a Geo.tv report said. It quoted his wife as saying that his car was parked outside the house and he had left his mobile phone at home.

The Geo News administration stated that the Karachi police chief and DIG East had been informed about Imran's disappearance, the publication said, adding that the family had also submitted a report to Sachal police station.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Sachal police SHO Haroon Korai confirmed that the family had submitted an application. "However, an FIR has not been registered so far," he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and spoken to the IG. "The matter is being investigated," he said.

The reporter's disappearance also garnered attention on social media. The hashtag 'BringBackAliImran' was among the top trends on Twitter on Saturday.

Amnesty International stated that Imran was "feared to have been subjected to an enforced disappearance for his reporting". "The authorities must establish his whereabouts immediately," the human rights group said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also called for Imran's "immediate release".

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also condemned the reporter's disappearance.

"I have heard that he has been picked up for allegedly sharing CCTV footage of [retired Captain Mohammad Safdar's arrest]. This is unfortunate," she said while speaking to reporters in Lahore.

Addressing the government, she said: "You have earned a lot of flak for breaking down my door, the manner in which you arrested my husband and the way you undermined the Sindh police force.

"Don't earn yourself more criticism by kidnapping people and stopping them from raising their voice for the truth. This is very wrong [and] needs to stop," she said.

Condemning the reporter's disappearance, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the incident was an "attack on the right to freedom of expression".

"Incidents like this create a negative image of the country," he said in a statement, adding that the media was witnessing an unprecedented crackdown during the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said he "sincerely hoped and prayed" Imran would reunite with his family and friends soon.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said: "No one should 'disappear' in a democracy. We have strong laws to deal with those guilty of a crime."