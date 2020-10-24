DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 24, 2020

Geo reporter Ali Imran returns home a day after 'going missing' in Karachi

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated 24 Oct 2020

Email

Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran went missing in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Geo News
Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran went missing in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Geo News

A reporter working for Geo News who went missing in Karachi on Friday has returned home, his brother confirmed to Dawn on Saturday evening.

Ali Imran Syed reached his mother's residence in the city and reportedly established contact with his wife. He has returned safely and has not been physically harmed, he told her, according to the media outlet.

Imran had left his house between 7pm and 8pm on Friday after telling his family he would be back home in half an hour but did not return since, a Geo.tv report said. It quoted his wife as saying that his car was parked outside the house and he had left his mobile phone at home.

The Geo News administration stated that the Karachi police chief and DIG East had been informed about Imran's disappearance, the publication said, adding that the family had also submitted a report to Sachal police station.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Sachal police SHO Haroon Korai confirmed that the family had submitted an application. "However, an FIR has not been registered so far," he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and spoken to the IG. "The matter is being investigated," he said.

The reporter's disappearance also garnered attention on social media. The hashtag 'BringBackAliImran' was among the top trends on Twitter on Saturday.

Amnesty International stated that Imran was "feared to have been subjected to an enforced disappearance for his reporting". "The authorities must establish his whereabouts immediately," the human rights group said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also called for Imran's "immediate release".

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also condemned the reporter's disappearance.

"I have heard that he has been picked up for allegedly sharing CCTV footage of [retired Captain Mohammad Safdar's arrest]. This is unfortunate," she said while speaking to reporters in Lahore.

Addressing the government, she said: "You have earned a lot of flak for breaking down my door, the manner in which you arrested my husband and the way you undermined the Sindh police force.

"Don't earn yourself more criticism by kidnapping people and stopping them from raising their voice for the truth. This is very wrong [and] needs to stop," she said.

Condemning the reporter's disappearance, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the incident was an "attack on the right to freedom of expression".

"Incidents like this create a negative image of the country," he said in a statement, adding that the media was witnessing an unprecedented crackdown during the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said he "sincerely hoped and prayed" Imran would reunite with his family and friends soon.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said: "No one should 'disappear' in a democracy. We have strong laws to deal with those guilty of a crime."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (95)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saeed Sabri
Oct 24, 2020 10:14am
Another Ham Fisted Attempt To Make The Security Agencies Look Bad To All The Self Styled "Liberals" In The Media You Got To Come Up With A Better Drama
Recommend 0
Honest
Oct 24, 2020 10:15am
State controlled media has to peddle govt narrative. Truth be damned. True state of affairs.
Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 24, 2020 10:19am
Welcome to so called press free Pakistan. No wonder Pakistan is placed below India, atleast we shouldn't complain why India is higher placed. Just compare with India, no such cases happening there
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Oct 24, 2020 10:26am
No doubt about the force behind abduction of journalists.
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Oct 24, 2020 10:27am
Horrible conditions. Change is unavoidable.
Recommend 0
The Mask
Oct 24, 2020 10:35am
Such an amazing nation
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 24, 2020 10:38am
So called human rights in full display in a country masquerading as a human rights champion at un
Recommend 0
A Voter
Oct 24, 2020 10:41am
Shame on people who cannot respect their oath and do criminal things. Freedom of speech is a human right. Guaranteed by the constitution.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 24, 2020 10:43am
Seems like he has gone for a walk in the Northern territories after parking his car infront of the office of agricultural department. Very common in Urban Sindh. Hence, what goes around comes around.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 24, 2020 10:43am
He will be returned, but will lose the facility of speech.
Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Oct 24, 2020 10:48am
@Indian, Hate begets hate. Our countries might be a little better than each other in some way or the other, but at the world's stage, the most number of migrants around the world are form South Asia. The reason might be due to our intellectual brain but definitely its not due to the progressive growth of our nations. In fact we are headed in the wrong direction.
Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Oct 24, 2020 10:49am
Sham democracy.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Oct 24, 2020 10:51am
Don't worry, it is routine. He will return in few days after his re -education is over.
Recommend 0
Khadim
Oct 24, 2020 10:53am
As routine.... authorities will say he went to explore Northern areas.
Recommend 0
indo p
Oct 24, 2020 10:54am
IG himself was gone missing. So everybody needs to relax.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Oct 24, 2020 10:57am
Talking to IG is not solution, pls talk to boys.
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Oct 24, 2020 10:58am
Did he wrote anything against institution?
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Oct 24, 2020 11:18am
Shocking . Will there ever be an end to enforced disappearances of journalists ?
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 24, 2020 11:21am
Ali Imran spread the CCTV footage. Well someone didn't like it.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Oct 24, 2020 11:22am
PTI government has brought only misery to the people.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Oct 24, 2020 11:27am
@Saeed Sabri, Drama good or bad is also a part of the freedom of expression. Please make no mistake.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 24, 2020 11:34am
Wait and see. He will be back in few days. This is all drama being played by opposition parties.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 24, 2020 11:47am
Under Hitler Khan there is no freedom of speech
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 24, 2020 11:48am
Pakistan seems to be in free fall. Imran Khan is a disaster for Pakistan
Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 24, 2020 11:55am
Stop forceful abductions!!!! Cowards!!!!!!
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 24, 2020 12:02pm
@Saeed Sabri, This is what they are good at..
Recommend 0
Critic
Oct 24, 2020 12:09pm
Turkey taught their selectors a good lesson. we Should follow the example
Recommend 0
Critic
Oct 24, 2020 12:10pm
@Saeed Sabri, security agency looks bad anyway for what they are
Recommend 0
GK
Oct 24, 2020 12:13pm
A minister is praying for his return, helpless and hopeless country.
Recommend 0
Joe
Oct 24, 2020 12:14pm
This is Naya Pakistan.Either follow deceit or else ..
Recommend 0
Luminary
Oct 24, 2020 12:18pm
Yet pakistan lectures India on freedom of press in Kashmir and human rights in Kashmir What about the human rights and press freedom in Karachi?!
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 24, 2020 12:18pm
@Saeed Sabri, it’s the security establishment that has taken him for a chat about his reporting on Safdar.....don’t want them being exposed
Recommend 0
Engager
Oct 24, 2020 12:20pm
where is prime minister imran niazi and foreign minister qureshi now?! Not worried about your own pakistanis?!
Recommend 0
TZaman
Oct 24, 2020 12:45pm
@Saeed Sabri, All bigots. Security institutions are not yours only. They belong to the Pakistani nation. Stop PTI nonsense.
Recommend 0
Critic
Oct 24, 2020 12:56pm
@Saeed Sabri, Media only shows what entire nation wants to hear!
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Oct 24, 2020 12:57pm
Very sad...... Everyone know who is behind this
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 24, 2020 01:06pm
@Engager, No they are very worried about India, France and USA! As though Pakistan is anywhere in their league.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Oct 24, 2020 01:07pm
@zeeshdxb, "In fact we are headed in the wrong direction..." Talking about Pakistan...???
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 24, 2020 01:17pm
Maybe convicted felon Maryam Nawaz and her party has some hand in this disappearance to defame government! Sincerely
Recommend 0
Give Us Another Loan
Oct 24, 2020 01:21pm
A non issue as per pm
Recommend 0
Irfan ul Huq
Oct 24, 2020 01:28pm
@Gopal Patel, Please call it kidnapping not enforced disappearance which seems to be a every respectable act.
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 24, 2020 01:36pm
@Ahsan Gul, cannot be ruled out...Looking into their past
Recommend 0
Nasir
Oct 24, 2020 01:37pm
@Saeed Sabri, Only those who disappear know how it is being in that situation, for others it is a drama.
Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Oct 24, 2020 01:38pm
Someone has gone completely Rogue.
Recommend 0
kp
Oct 24, 2020 01:38pm
When he will come back and if he will come back, he will not speak anything.
Recommend 0
Aimal
Oct 24, 2020 01:39pm
@Saeed Sabri, You do not have to be a liberal but a real dumb head to understand how security agencies work. When somebody in your family is added to a missing persons' list , only then you will understand.
Recommend 0
John
Oct 24, 2020 01:40pm
The whole country knows who picked him up. Who dares speak up? Opposition parties only have a problem when they are out of favour and enable these "actors" when are in government. Civil government is like a mask to be discarded at right moment.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 24, 2020 01:46pm
One of the easiest rating improvement trick.
Recommend 0
T Singh
Oct 24, 2020 01:52pm
Stop lying your criminals
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2020 01:52pm
What a grave and great tragedy?
Recommend 0
Ashok Saigal
Oct 24, 2020 01:55pm
Here we go again!
Recommend 0
Bipin
Oct 24, 2020 01:56pm
No one should "disappear" in a democracy says Shireen Mazari a minister in govt, this indicates helplessness infront of who really matters.
Recommend 0
CU
Oct 24, 2020 02:06pm
This is the best time to investigate, let the truth be known and root out the black sheep who are part of this.
Recommend 0
FN
Oct 24, 2020 02:11pm
When PM of the country says kidnap of IGP Sindh is non issue for him what else encouragement agencies need to kidnap other citizens?
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 24, 2020 02:26pm
Even Zia ul Haq martial law was not that strict. One can only dream about returning of democracy in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Oct 24, 2020 02:26pm
This journalist is the real hero. Hope he returns back safely.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 24, 2020 02:31pm
Government ministers give such helpless statements which clearly shows who rules the roost.
Recommend 0
Patriot-I
Oct 24, 2020 02:32pm
Free Press ..... IK please ensure his release
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 24, 2020 02:34pm
Another political conspiracy.
Recommend 0
Rkk
Oct 24, 2020 02:37pm
What’s happening in Karachi in Pakistan...earlier a top police officer and now a journalist disappear or get kidnapped!! Who are behind these condemnable actions ?
Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 24, 2020 02:39pm
shireen mazari I have enormous respect for. frankly these types of disappearances have to stop, the people responsible must be dismissed. The state only sees the here & now when kidnapping a journalist, what they are doing is damaging the country's future in the process. Without freedom of speech the public & government cannot access proper information, without proper information government make wrong decisions. We need to learn from the mistakes of the past.
Recommend 0
Rkk
Oct 24, 2020 02:41pm
Though not directly related, how can Pakistan aspire to come out of the FATF grey list if these things happen in a major city like Karachi ? Karachi after all is not in any remote Baluchistan.
Recommend 0
Critic
Oct 24, 2020 02:43pm
Kidnappers must face accountability
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 24, 2020 02:44pm
Government and the secrete services are still using the old practices
Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 24, 2020 02:44pm
Search properties of politicians, he will be hiding there for this drama by opposition
Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 24, 2020 02:45pm
@Indian, journalist's are locked up for sedition and killed across India. Press freedom in Pakistan are better than India.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 24, 2020 03:02pm
@Ahsan Gul, Why only NS behind the kidnapping. May be India, also. "Sincerely."
Recommend 0
Mark
Oct 24, 2020 03:10pm
when you lose the trust of the people, kidnapping won't help in getting it back.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 24, 2020 03:12pm
He will be back from his errands.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2020 03:12pm
Let there be hope, light, aspiration and inspiration at the end of the tunnel.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 24, 2020 03:12pm
24-48 Hours.
Recommend 0
Farooq
Oct 24, 2020 03:19pm
@RAJA CHILL, correct English is “did he write”
Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 24, 2020 03:23pm
Same stuff from Mazari and Shibli when SECP and Matunuallah Jan incident happened I guess tweets are good enough
Recommend 0
Bikram singh
Oct 24, 2020 03:23pm
Taken for programming.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Hussain
Oct 24, 2020 03:27pm
Clearly a cover up. The journalist exposed the PMLN narrative that the door was broken down it was guarded by Maryam Sadfer's own guard
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 24, 2020 03:32pm
Looks like PPP and PML-N are behind this drama.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Oct 24, 2020 03:38pm
Another feather in the cap!
Recommend 0
Claude
Oct 24, 2020 03:40pm
@Raju S Bhaandari, .. democracy... ? Where? .. in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 24, 2020 03:46pm
Firstly, door was broken when nothing of sort had happened. Now a kidnapping drama- probably another botched up drama of opposition.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 24, 2020 03:50pm
Goof for nothing Imran Khan is talking about UN day and here he is least bothered about law and order.
Recommend 0
Amir I
Oct 24, 2020 03:56pm
Sad our people do not learn scything about fundamental rights given in the constitution
Recommend 0
Chim Pan Xi
Oct 24, 2020 03:56pm
Worst than Nazi regime.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 24, 2020 04:01pm
His mistake? He just released the footage of safdr's arrest..
Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 24, 2020 04:12pm
Another drama by PMLN and PPP It's getting boring now
Recommend 0
Practical
Oct 24, 2020 04:24pm
Do we have democracy?
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Oct 24, 2020 04:25pm
Arrest is better than disappearing
Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 24, 2020 04:28pm
Another drama in the making?
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Oct 24, 2020 04:35pm
He has been taken out for re-education and will be sent back soon.
Recommend 0
Attahmad
Oct 24, 2020 04:38pm
Soon he will be back from the unplanned trip of northern areas.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 24, 2020 04:49pm
"Institutionistan."
Recommend 0
nsjcfc
Oct 24, 2020 05:08pm
let's just all pretend we don't know who did that!!
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Oct 24, 2020 05:09pm
@Ali, spot on
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 24, 2020 05:38pm
This has become a SOP for this government.
Recommend 0
Critic
Oct 24, 2020 06:11pm
Drama complete
Recommend 0
Vijay
Oct 24, 2020 06:25pm
Good news, least he returned home.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Rules to rule

Rules to rule

Fahd Husain
The mistake happened when the new desired equation went against the rules of this land’s organic equilibrium.

Editorial

Updated 24 Oct 2020

NAB on the rampage

Hurling threats at political leaders and vowing to put more pressure on them reeks of a personal vendetta.
24 Oct 2020

Withholding tax

PAKISTAN has one of the most inefficient, cumbersome and unfair tax systems in the world. The emphasis of tax policy...
24 Oct 2020

World Polio Day

WHILE Pakistan has been relatively luckier than most countries in preventing a high Covid-19 infection rate and ...
Updated 23 Oct 2020

Hekmatyar’s visit

Hekmatyar’s visit to Pakistan was particularly interesting, especially to those who have been following Afghan politics.
23 Oct 2020

Stunting challenge

IT is tragic that some of our biggest challenges remain unaddressed, caught in the maelstrom of power politics from...
23 Oct 2020

Lahore smog

BREATHING the Lahore air is not without its risks. At a time when people are already grappling with the coronavirus...