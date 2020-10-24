DAWN.COM

Geo reporter Ali Imran 'goes missing' in Karachi

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated 24 Oct 2020

Senior Geo News reporter Ali Imran has gone missing in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Geo News
A reporter working for Geo News has gone missing in Karachi. According to a report published on their website, Ali Imran Syed went missing on Friday.

Imran left his home between 7pm and 8pm after telling his family he would be back home in half an hour. He has not returned home since, the report said. It also quoted his wife as saying that his car was parked outside the house and he had left his mobile phone at home.

The Geo News administration stated that the Karachi police chief and DIG East have been informed about Imran's disappearance, the publication said, adding that the family had also submitted a report to Sachal police station.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Sachal police SHO Haroon Korai confirmed that the family had submitted an application. "However, an FIR has not been registered so far," he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and spoken to the IG. "The matter is being investigated," he said.

The reporter's disappearance has also garnered attention on social media. The hashtag 'BringBackAliImran' was among the top trends on Twitter on Saturday.

Amnesty International stated that Imran was "feared to have been subjected to an enforced disappearance for his reporting". "The authorities must establish his whereabouts immediately," the human rights group said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also condemned the reporter's disappearance.

"I have heard that he has been picked up for allegedly sharing CCTV footage of [retired Captain Safdar's arrest]. This is unfortunate," she said while speaking to reporters in Lahore.

Addressing the government, she said: "You have earned a lot of flak for breaking down my door, the manner in which you arrested my husband and the way you undermined the Sindh police force.

"Don't earn yourself more criticism by kidnapping people and stopping them from raising their voice for the truth. This is very wrong [and] needs to stop," she said.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said he "sincerely hoped and prayed" Imran would reunite with his family and friends soon.

Indian
Oct 24, 2020 10:19am
Welcome to so called press free Pakistan. No wonder Pakistan is placed below India, atleast we shouldn't complain why India is higher placed. Just compare with India, no such cases happening there
Recommend 0

