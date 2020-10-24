DAWN.COM

Mehbooba vows to shun Indian flag until J&K flag, special status are back

Monitoring DeskUpdated 24 Oct 2020

Top Kashmiri politician Mehbooba Mufti. — AFP/File
KARACHI: In her first press conference after being released from detention of 14 months, the chief of Occupied Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said she would raise the Indian flag only when Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) flag, constitution and special status (under Article 370) were restored.

She also said on Friday that “those who feel we have abandoned Kashmir are mistaken”, according to NDTV.

In a blistering attack on India’s ruling party, Ms Mufti characterised it as a group of “robbers” who had stolen constitutionally-guaranteed rights of the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The former chief minister of erstwhile J&K said her party would not abandon the constitutional battle aimed at reclaiming the special status of the occupied region, which was withdrawn by the Indian government in a controversial decision last year.

She categorically said that she would hold the Indian flag in her hands only when the J&K flag was back, pointing to the erstwhile state’s flag placed in front of her alongside her party’s flag.

The Indian flag was relevant only because of the constitution. “But they themselves desecrated our (J&K) flag and the constitution,” NDTV’s website quoted her as saying at the presser.

She said that she would not contest any election until Article 370 is restored. “I have contested elections under our own constitution. How can I contest elections when that constitution has been abolished?” Ms Mufti went on to declare: “A robber may be mighty but he has to return the stolen goods. They demolished the constitution... Parliament had no power to take away [J&K’s] special status,” she told reporters.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2020

Kashmir Unrest
Fastrack
Oct 24, 2020 12:05pm
Let me join my Indian friends in condemning the likes of her. Traitors are worse than open enemies.
Recommend 0
Zaheer
Oct 24, 2020 12:05pm
Why not Freedom instead of status back What the status makes any difference until you free
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Oct 24, 2020 12:06pm
Kashmir is shunning MM
Recommend 0
Rajeev
Oct 24, 2020 12:10pm
Mehbooba's days of luxurious lifestyle are over, time for her pack her bags and leave.
Recommend 0
Critic
Oct 24, 2020 12:17pm
China should liberate Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation
Recommend 0
Akshay
Oct 24, 2020 12:19pm
Wait her political shop is going to be shut soon along with Farooq Abdulla.
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Oct 24, 2020 12:23pm
The looters of J&K - Mehbooba and Abdullas.
Recommend 0
Sree
Oct 24, 2020 12:45pm
Who cares whether you contest or not?
Recommend 0
TIL
Oct 24, 2020 12:52pm
She means that she is getting out of political life.
Recommend 0
MG
Oct 24, 2020 01:06pm
Read between the lines, she is announcing retirement from politics
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Oct 24, 2020 01:09pm
Brave lady.
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Oct 24, 2020 01:11pm
It's going to be a long long long wait.
Recommend 0
Give Us Another Loan
Oct 24, 2020 01:26pm
Good.
Recommend 0
Sri
Oct 24, 2020 01:27pm
@Fastrack, well said!
Recommend 0
Mumbai
Oct 24, 2020 01:30pm
@Critic , china will think twice.
Recommend 0
Nick
Oct 24, 2020 01:35pm
She's almost irrelevant now. Modi will probably ignore her and carry on with his activities.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 24, 2020 01:44pm
She is not alone. India has about 20% of population who are anti government and they are right to protest in one way or another. This is democracy.
Recommend 0

