Today's Paper | October 24, 2020

Raoof Hasan made PM aide on information

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 24 Oct 2020

Raoof Hasan is also the chief executive of a think-tank called Regional Peace Institute in Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Regional Peace Institute website
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appointed Raoof Hasan, who is brother of Fawad Hasan Fawad, the former principal secretary to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as special assistant to the PM (SAPM) on information.

The post was lying vacant since the resignation of the former SAPM retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa.

According to a notification, Mr Hasan will perform his duties as SAPM in honorary capacity with immediate effect.

Raoof Hasan is also the chief executive of a think-tank called Regional Peace Institute in Pakistan.

In reply to a question, Mr Raoof said: “My appointment has nothing to do with my family and I keep my family out of it.”

With the appointment of Raoof Hasan, the strength of the federal cabinet has gone up to 51 with 27 federal ministers, three ministers of state, 16 special assistants and five advisers to the PM.

Under the 18th Constitution Amendment, maximum strength of the federal cabinet should be 11 per cent of the total number of seats in the National Assembly (342) and Senate (104) which comes to 49.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2020

Comments (6)

F Khan
Oct 24, 2020 09:30am
Looks like he will not finish his probation till January.
Hamid Shafiq
Oct 24, 2020 09:33am
Nepotism
Khurram
Oct 24, 2020 09:39am
Why PM needs so many assistants when the whole ministry is there?
Khadim
Oct 24, 2020 09:45am
Posts for friends and relatives only
NoVoice
Oct 24, 2020 09:47am
This is the Naya Pakistan that Captain promised? We were far better off with previous players who, for all their faults, knew how to deliver.
Toni
Oct 24, 2020 10:01am
@Khurram , for the benefit of Pakistan, not Imran Khan personally, is it?
