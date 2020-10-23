DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2020

FATF to decide about Pakistan's status today

Dawn.com 23 Oct 2020

Email

In this file photo, the logo of the FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) is seen after a plenary session in Paris. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, the logo of the FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) is seen after a plenary session in Paris. — Reuters/File

All eyes are on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is expected to announce on Friday whether Pakistan will remain on the watchdog's grey list or if the country has done enough to address deficiencies in its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing regimes.

The announcement will be made at the conclusion of the FATF's virtual three-day plenary session on Friday. The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog will review Pakistan’s progress on the 27-point action plan for addressing anti-money laundering and terror financing.

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s grey list since June 2018. The grey list comprises countries being monitored by the watchdog.

A day earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) rejected baseless reports circulating in the media claiming Saudi Arabia had voted against Pakistan at the FATF session.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong fraternal ties and the two countries have always cooperated with each other on all matters of bilateral, regional and international importance,” FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said.

The FATF plenary was earlier scheduled in June but Islamabad got an unexpected breather after the global watchdog against financial crimes temporarily postponed all mutual evaluations and follow-up deadlines in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Paris-based agency also put a general pause on the review process, thus giving Pakistan an additional four months to meet the requirements.

In February, the FATF had given Islamabad a four-month grace period to complete its 27-point action plan, noting that Pakistan had delivered on 14 points but missed 13 other targets. On July 28, the government reported to parliament compliance with 14 points of the 27-point action plan and with 10 of the 40 recommendations.

By Sept 16, however, the joint session of the parliament amended about 15 laws to upgrade its legal system matching international standards as required by the FATF.

Pakistani officials have been hopeful of a positive outcome, especially after the recent legislation by parliament on counter-terror financing and money laundering.

The FATF places those countries on its grey list which are not taking measures to combat terror funding and money laundering. Placement on the grey list is a warning for a country that it may be put on the blacklist in case of its failure to take effective measures against money laundering and terror financing.

After being placed on the grey list, a country is directly scrutinised by the financial watchdog until it is satisfied by the measures taken to curb terror financing and money laundering. If the watchdog does not deem progress by countries on the list as satisfactory, they may be relegated to the blacklist — a list of the countries branded as uncooperative and tax havens for terror funding. These countries may face global sanctions as well.

Countries on the blacklist — or 'high-risk jurisdictions' — have significant strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and financing of proliferation, according to the watchdog.

Inclusion on the FATF blacklist would put Pakistan in company with Iran and North Korea and mean it would be shunned by international financial institutions.

FATF
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 23 Oct 2020

Hekmatyar’s visit

Hekmatyar’s visit to Pakistan was particularly interesting, especially to those who have been following Afghan politics.
23 Oct 2020

Stunting challenge

IT is tragic that some of our biggest challenges remain unaddressed, caught in the maelstrom of power politics from...
23 Oct 2020

Lahore smog

BREATHING the Lahore air is not without its risks. At a time when people are already grappling with the coronavirus...
Updated 22 Oct 2020

A police force undermined

Political interference in the workings of the police is also a sign of disrespect towards these law-enforcement personnel.
22 Oct 2020

Mountain of debt

THE power sector’s outstanding debt, known as ‘circular debt’ in common parlance, is reaching new heights as...
22 Oct 2020

TikTok restored

PAKISTAN’S 20 million-strong TikTok community must be rejoicing over the government’s recent decision to lift ...