DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2020

Trump calls India's air 'filthy' as New Delhi chokes on severe smog

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated 23 Oct 2020

Email

In this photograph taken on October 22, an Indian farmer walks as he burns straw stubble on his field in Zirakpur, Punjab. — AFP
In this photograph taken on October 22, an Indian farmer walks as he burns straw stubble on his field in Zirakpur, Punjab. — AFP

New Delhi was blanketed in noxious haze on Friday as air pollution levels in parts of the city soared to “severe” levels, hours after US President Donald Trump described the air in the vast nation as “filthy”.

Smoke from agricultural burning, vehicle fumes and industrial emissions — combined with cooler temperatures and slow moving winds that trap pollutants over the city — turns air in the Indian capital into a toxic soup every winter.

The air quality index at Delhi's 36 pollution monitoring sites — which monitor tiny PM2.5 and PM10 particles that get into the bloodstream and vital organs — was between 282 and 446, pushing levels into the “severe” category, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

The “good” category is between 0-50, the government's environmental watchdog added.

A “significant increase in stubble fire count” to 1,213 in Haryana and Punjab states was the highest of this season and made up 17 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 levels, the state-run System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research added on Friday.

“Further deterioration of (air quality) is expected for the two days,” SAFAR said.

This season's burning started earlier because of advanced sowing and harvesting by farmers amid fears of labour shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The worsening conditions came as Trump complained that action on climate change was unfair to the US.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India — it's filthy. The air is filthy,” Trump said at his presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Soon after the US president's comments, 'filthy' and 'Howdy! Modi' — a reference to the massive rally held in Houston last year where the two leaders shared a stage — started trending on Twitter, the BBC reported.

Kapil Sibal, a senior leader of India's Congress party, asked if Trump's remark was the "fruits of friendship" between the two leaders and Howdy! Modi, the report said.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief of The Print, added there was “no point in being outraged”.

"Every year about 15 of the 20 cities with the filthiest air in the world are in India. We’ve also done little to address this,” Gupta posted on Twitter. "Our air is an awful global embarrassment."

Scientists warned this year's pollution season would make Delhi's 20 million residents more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Air pollution increases the risk of noncommunicable diseases — the same underlying conditions that make people more likely to experience severe illness or death from Covid-19,” epidemiologist Sumi Mehta from global non-profit Vital Strategies told AFP.

Healthcare systems, stretched by the pandemic, could be further stressed by more hospitalisations from pollution-related illnesses, researchers added.

“There are serious worries that during winter when higher air pollution levels in any case worsens respiratory illness and increases hospitalisation, the vulnerability to Covid-19 may be further enhanced,” Anumita Roy Chowdhury of the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment told AFP.

The chief medical officer of Gurugram city near New Delhi, Virender Yadav, told The Times of India on Thursday some recovering Covid-19 patients were experiencing a recurrence of respiratory conditions triggered by the heightened air pollution.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
hamid shafiq
Oct 23, 2020 02:36pm
Thank you Trump
Recommend 0
Indian
Oct 23, 2020 02:51pm
Another feather in the cap.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 23, 2020 03:06pm
Modi bear hugs never worked.
Recommend 0
Pro Army
Oct 23, 2020 03:07pm
Proud day for Indians!
Recommend 0
Ustad
Oct 23, 2020 03:07pm
But we loved you Trump ji. Not fair.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 23, 2020 03:08pm
India supports Joe Biden now. Go away Trump.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 23, 2020 03:09pm
You too Trump?
Recommend 0
Pakistan_First
Oct 23, 2020 03:09pm
Pakistan has the clean cities.
Recommend 0
Kaydee
Oct 23, 2020 03:10pm
And we Indians don't deny that , air quality gets really bad in capital during winter times.
Recommend 0
JET LEE
Oct 23, 2020 03:10pm
But the air of Karachi is far serious...
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 23, 2020 03:11pm
Agree with Trump, India is the most filthiest place.
Recommend 0
Umair
Oct 23, 2020 03:16pm
It's not just the air.
Recommend 0
Anti-curroptuon-pakistni
Oct 23, 2020 03:18pm
Now modi will blame you know who for pollution
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Oct 23, 2020 03:27pm
Ouch!
Recommend 0
KRANA
Oct 23, 2020 03:28pm
Look at the title, Trump Named three countries, China, Russia and India.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 23, 2020 03:38pm
Same situation in Lahore.
Recommend 0
KTH
Oct 23, 2020 03:49pm
Today Lahore reading was 192 "Unhealthy"
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 23 Oct 2020

Hekmatyar’s visit

Hekmatyar’s visit to Pakistan was particularly interesting, especially to those who have been following Afghan politics.
23 Oct 2020

Stunting challenge

IT is tragic that some of our biggest challenges remain unaddressed, caught in the maelstrom of power politics from...
23 Oct 2020

Lahore smog

BREATHING the Lahore air is not without its risks. At a time when people are already grappling with the coronavirus...
Updated 22 Oct 2020

A police force undermined

Political interference in the workings of the police is also a sign of disrespect towards these law-enforcement personnel.
22 Oct 2020

Mountain of debt

THE power sector’s outstanding debt, known as ‘circular debt’ in common parlance, is reaching new heights as...
22 Oct 2020

TikTok restored

PAKISTAN’S 20 million-strong TikTok community must be rejoicing over the government’s recent decision to lift ...