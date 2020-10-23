DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2020

NCOC sounds alarm after Covid-19 positivity rate increases for 5th consecutive day

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 23 Oct 2020

Email

Planning Minister Asad Umar (L) chairs a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Friday. — Provided by author
Planning Minister Asad Umar (L) chairs a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Friday. — Provided by author

Two days after issuing a lockdown warning and calling for better compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday noted an increase in the country's positivity rate, virus-related deaths and hospital admissions.

During the morning session of the forum, health officials presented data on the country's Covid outbreak.

The forum noted that the positivity ratio had risen for the fifth consecutive day, a statement issued by the NCOC said. The average positivity rate is 40 per cent higher during the last four days, the statement said, adding that deaths were also increasing.

"It was also noted that Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan have a higher positivity ratio along with other areas across the country."

Hospital admissions are also on the increase particularly in Punjab, the forum was told. There is also an increase in the number of critical patients at hospitals, the statement said.

The Punjab chief secretary shared data on the province's Covid-19 outbreak during the meeting. "The death ratio in Punjab was 1.6 on September 1 and has now gone up to six. Meanwhile, the province's positivity ratio has increased from 0.92 to 1.33," the statement said.

An analysis of the fatality rate showed that Pakistan's figure stood at 2.06 per cent as compared to the global 2.72pc.

"[In Pakistan] Men account for 71pc of the total deaths. Of these, 76pc are over the age of 50," the NCOC said.

The increase in Covid-19 indicators comes two days after the NCOC warned it would close down services once again if the public continued to flout SOPs for curbing the spread of the virus.

Declaring the transport sector, markets, marriage halls, restaurants and public gatherings as high-risk areas, the centre had advised provinces to focus on them and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases and deaths have seen a spike in recent days. According to data collected by Dawn.com, Punjab and Islamabad have reported more than 100 cases for the past four days. Punjab has also seen an increase in the number of deaths during the past few days.

Earlier this week, ministers warned the nation against flouting Covid guidelines. "Last week, daily Covid mortality [rate] was 12. This is a 140 per cent increase versus few weeks back," Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar — who oversees the NCOC — had said.

Umar had warned that if people continued to violate SOPs, "we will lose both lives and livelihoods". His views were echoed by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

"It is an act of extreme selfishness not to wear masks as you endanger not only yourself but also your family, associates, workers and everyone you come into contact with," she had said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he feared a second wave of Covid-19 in the coming months in cities where pollution levels are high.

“I fear that in these two months — October and November [...] cities like Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Gujranwala where there is more pollution [...] there might be a second spike in coronavirus cases. The cases are rising gradually and we hope that they don’t increase quickly; we are monitoring it,” he told participants at an award ceremony.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Babar Azam
Oct 23, 2020 02:11pm
Blame virus for total failure of the government.
Recommend 0
Khadim
Oct 23, 2020 02:12pm
It is just a flu as per the great PMIK.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 23, 2020 02:14pm
Why are we always a step behind? We should have foreseen the trend worldwide and should have taken preemptive actions to save more people from pandemic.
Recommend 0
Asianage
Oct 23, 2020 02:31pm
How much daily tesing is hapenning? What hapnd to the smart lockdown?
Recommend 0
Common man
Oct 23, 2020 02:34pm
What is status in junagarh . As now it's part of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 23, 2020 02:36pm
The picture in the article speaks a thousand words.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 23, 2020 02:37pm
PMIK has declared victory over Covid19, period.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 23, 2020 02:43pm
PTI will not complete its term for sure.
Recommend 0
AKL
Oct 23, 2020 02:46pm
A ploy to ban opposition rallys
Recommend 0
topbrass
Oct 23, 2020 02:54pm
Who is chairing the meeting? Picture says there are already two chairs
Recommend 0
AM
Oct 23, 2020 03:02pm
Why an army personnel was in the press conference?
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 23, 2020 03:03pm
No doubt the opposition will term this a conspiracy against them.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 23 Oct 2020

Hekmatyar’s visit

Hekmatyar’s visit to Pakistan was particularly interesting, especially to those who have been following Afghan politics.
23 Oct 2020

Stunting challenge

IT is tragic that some of our biggest challenges remain unaddressed, caught in the maelstrom of power politics from...
23 Oct 2020

Lahore smog

BREATHING the Lahore air is not without its risks. At a time when people are already grappling with the coronavirus...
Updated 22 Oct 2020

A police force undermined

Political interference in the workings of the police is also a sign of disrespect towards these law-enforcement personnel.
22 Oct 2020

Mountain of debt

THE power sector’s outstanding debt, known as ‘circular debt’ in common parlance, is reaching new heights as...
22 Oct 2020

TikTok restored

PAKISTAN’S 20 million-strong TikTok community must be rejoicing over the government’s recent decision to lift ...