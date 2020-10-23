DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 23, 2020

Ashrafi made special envoy on religious harmony, Middle East

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 23 Oct 2020

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has been appointed Special Repre­sentative of the Prime Minister on Religious Har­mony and the Middle East. — Dawn
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was on Thursday appointed Special Repre­sentative of the Prime Minister on Religious Har­mony and the Middle East.

Talking to reporters, Hafiz Ashrafi said Pakistan wants unity of Ummah and it has brotherly relations with all Muslim as well as Arab countries.

He said more than five million Pakistanis are working in the Muslim countries and Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned him the task of strengthening the country’s relations with the Middle East countries and addressing the problems faced by the countrymen in these countries.

Hafiz Ashrafi speaks Arabic fluently and is among very few individuals in the country who has personal relations with the top leaders, including the Saudi crown prince, in the Muslim world, including Palestine and Turkey.

Sources said that the key task entrusted to Mr Ashrafi was to strengthen relations with member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council bypassing the bureaucratic channels.

Hafiz Ashrafi said he would do his best to fulfil the responsibilities assigned to him. He said he would highlight Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, Islamophobia and Palestine.

He slammed those who were spreading baseless reports about strained relations between Pakistan and Arab countries.

“Pakistan has a stated policy to play reconciliatory role among all Muslim nations,” he said.

Hafiz Ashrafi announced that he would soon coordinate with the leadership of Muslim countries and take steps on an emergency basis to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with the Middle East.

In reply to a question, he refuted reports that Saudi Arabia had opposed Pakistan on the FATF issue.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2020

normalone
Oct 23, 2020 09:29am
Priorities...most may question where they lie.
Dr Tarik
Oct 23, 2020 09:42am
He is a joke.
Maj Nasir ret.
Oct 23, 2020 09:42am
Is Imran Khan mentally challenged ? - no sane person would make these types of decision
F Khan
Oct 23, 2020 10:01am
So candidate for 2021 pride of performance decided?
SSA
Oct 23, 2020 10:04am
@Maj Nasir ret., you yourself seem a little challenged? whats wrong with improving relations with all muslim countries?
Pro Democracy
Oct 23, 2020 10:04am
..... just to make KSA happy
