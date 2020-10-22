DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 22, 2020

IBA Karachi cancels Dr Atif Mian's lecture after 'threats from extremists'

Dawn.comUpdated 22 Oct 2020

Email

Dr Atif Mian was appointed to the PTI government's Economic Advisory Council before being asked to resign in 2018. — File
Dr Atif Mian was appointed to the PTI government's Economic Advisory Council before being asked to resign in 2018. — File

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has cancelled a scheduled online seminar that was to feature celebrated economist Dr Atif Mian, the university announced on Thursday, allegedly due to pressure by "extremists".

"Dr Atif R. Mian’s lecture 'Why has economic growth fallen behind in Pakistan?' scheduled on November 5, 2020, has been cancelled. Inconvenience is highly regretted," read a brief post by the IBA Karachi's official Twitter account.

In a tweet, Mian said he was sorry to report that the seminar, which was to take place over Zoom, had been cancelled "due to threats that the university administration was facing from extremists".

Read op-ed by Atif Mian: Fixing Pakistan’s financial woes

"My very best wishes and prayers are with the students of IBA," the Princeton University economist wrote.

A spokesperson for IBA Karachi declined to comment when approached by Dawn.com.

Dr Mian became a widely discussed name in Pakistan in 2018 after the PTI government appointed him to the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Economic Advisory Council (EAC), an 18-member panel set up to advise the newly-formed government on economic policy.

Less than a month after taking office, however, the government asked Mian to step down from the EAC amid mounting pressure from religio-political parties and a smear campaign launched on social media seeking his removal over his Ahmadiyya faith.

See: Atif Mian and the kingdom of clowns

In protest over Mian's exclusion, two other EAC members — Prof Dr Asim Ijaz Khwaja of the Harvard Kennedy School and London-based economist Dr Imran Rasul — had also resigned from the council.

Dr Mian has served as a professor of economics, public policy and finance at Princeton University and as director of The Julis-Rabinowitz Centre for Public Policy and Finance at Woodrow Wilson School. He is the only Pakistani to be considered among the International Monetary Fund’s ‘top 25 brightest young economists’.

Ahmadis were declared non-Muslims in Pakistan through a constitutional amendment passed on September 7, 1974, during the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

This measure was later followed with Gen Ziaul Haq making it a punishable offence for Ahmadis to call themselves Muslim or to refer to their faith as Islam.

'An opportunity lost'

Academics, journalists and others expressed regret over the cancellation of Mian's lecture at IBA Karachi.

"So terrible. What a loss! We are all hostages," wrote sociologist and academic Nida Kirmani in a tweet.

In a message of support, US-based political science professor Adnan Rasool termed Mian "a graceful and patient man".

"You have shown more poise in the face [of] hate than most would ever in their lifetime," he said.

Wendy Gilmour, Canada’s high commissioner to Pakistan, said the development was "an opportunity lost for the students and wider interested community".

Journalist Zarrar Khuhro questioned why the university had arranged the Atif Mian lecture in the first place, saying it was "not rocket science" to predict that the programme would receive a backlash.

"Why do it if you cannot withstand pressure?" he wrote.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Oct 22, 2020 09:14pm
'Why has economic growth fallen behind in Pakistan?'- Really, WE have Q1 Surplus.......
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 22, 2020 09:14pm
This cancellation on the behest of a few extremists is very sad. No need to behave like RSS' extremism!
Recommend 0
Arora
Oct 22, 2020 09:14pm
What an intolerant society.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 22, 2020 09:15pm
Pakistan does not need lectures.........
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 22, 2020 09:17pm
History repeats itself,earlier it was Sir Abdus Salam and now Dr atif mian. Pakistan never learns from its mistakes.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 22, 2020 09:17pm
Pakistan deserves PMIK not Dr atif sahab.
Recommend 0
Napier Mole
Oct 22, 2020 09:20pm
Indeed tragic! Let any rightist worth his salt come out openly and condemn such threats.
Recommend 0
Urooj Zaidi
Oct 22, 2020 09:20pm
Realy bad. These extremists should first stop abuse of children in Madressa.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 22, 2020 09:28pm
@Arora, Look who is giving sanctimonious lectures on 'intolerant society'!!
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Oct 22, 2020 09:30pm
Highly regrettable!
Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 22, 2020 09:30pm
Here goes elected human rights care taker of the world.
Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Oct 22, 2020 09:31pm
Thanks to Nawaz Shareef to be part of Gen. Zia ul Haque who suppressed liberal voices, and we have to see this day that knowledge requires a endorsement too.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Oct 22, 2020 09:43pm
Very intolerant society. But very tolerant in giving tolerant lectures to the entire world.
Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 22, 2020 09:43pm
@Arora, “ What an intolerant society.” More like indecisive government
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 22, 2020 09:52pm
@bhaRAT©, with a negative economy what can we expect from PTI buddies?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 22, 2020 09:53pm
What an intolerant society, now I know impact of a negative growth economy
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The opposition matters

The opposition matters

To say that the govt will never have an understanding with the opposition amounts to negating a fundamental premise of democracy.

Editorial

Updated 22 Oct 2020

A police force undermined

Political interference in the workings of the police is also a sign of disrespect towards these law-enforcement personnel.
22 Oct 2020

Mountain of debt

THE power sector’s outstanding debt, known as ‘circular debt’ in common parlance, is reaching new heights as...
22 Oct 2020

TikTok restored

PAKISTAN’S 20 million-strong TikTok community must be rejoicing over the government’s recent decision to lift ...
Updated 21 Oct 2020

Capt Safdar’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding retired Capt Mohammed Safdar’s arrest must be thoroughly investigated and the...
21 Oct 2020

More infections

FEARS regarding a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country are escalating, with senior government officials and ...
21 Oct 2020

Forced conversions

THE findings of a parliamentary committee on forced religious conversions adds an interesting aspect to the ...