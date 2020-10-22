DAWN.COM

Rupee gains 60 paisas to reach five-month high against dollar at Rs161.82

Fayaz HussainUpdated 22 Oct 2020

The rupee’s appreciation comes on the heels of a record current account surplus of $792 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. — Reuters/File
The rupee gained 60 paisas against the dollar on Thursday to close the session at a five-month high of Rs161.82 against the greenback in the open market, data released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) showed.

“The dollar is likely to hit Rs160 by December of this year, mainly on account of declining imports and a significant jump in remittances,” said ECAP Chairman Zafar Paracha while speaking to Dawn.

The rupee’s appreciation comes on the heels of a record current account surplus of $792 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday. Higher inflows — to the tune of $2 billion per month over the last four months in the form of remittances — and lower outflows due to lower oil imports; debt suspension by the G20 countries; and a rebound in textile exports have helped stabilise the rupee.

The dollar peaked against the rupee at Rs168.43 on August 28 but has fallen more than 3.9 per cent or Rs6.61 since then.

“Steps taken by the State Bank towards increasing the flow of remittances through the official banking channels have also helped stabilise the currency in recent weeks,” Paracha noted.

Inflows through official channels have increased due to the grounding of flights over the last six months after the outbreak of Covid-19. According to Paracha, this has been a key reason behind the higher remittance numbers in the last few months.

Explaining the rupee’s appreciation, Intermarket Securities Head of Research Saad Ali said, “We think the lack of weakness in the external account has been a key factor (SBP reserves are over $12bn), but this is also reportedly led by the IMF suggesting to Pakistani authorities to let the currency find a fair level based on market conditions.”

The SBP on Thursday reported a $268m increase in foreign exchange reserves in the week ending on October 16 to $12.066 billion.

Ali said there has been significant bilateral/multilateral financial assistance this year which has not been matched by an equal currency move, and with the current account hitting a surplus for the third consecutive month, this was inevitable.

“The appreciation should continue in the near-term in our view. However, there are debt repayments due next year. Just recently, the G20 agreed to extend the moratorium on debt repayments for another six months. We think next year the PKR can witness volatility although the revival of the $6bn IMF programme should offer support,” he added, while sharing the outlook for the next few months.

“The rupee is showing improvement mainly due to the improvement in the balance-of-payments situation. The current account has remained in surplus in the past three months owing mainly to in-check trade balance and record-high remittances number,” said BMA Capital’s research head Faizan Ahmed.

“The country's Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) for the month of June 2020 also shows undervaluation of PKR. Apart from this, healthy inflows in Roshan Pakistan Digital Account are also driving optimism in the currency,” he added.

Fastrack
Oct 22, 2020 07:48pm
Economic miracle by Imran Khan Pakistan on the way to glory Just give him some time & keep the faith
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 22, 2020 07:49pm
But PMIK said our economy is booming? What is going on?
Recommend 0
Uk
Oct 22, 2020 07:57pm
USD will settle at 145 what IMF suggested the fair value
Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Oct 22, 2020 07:57pm
The economy is in stagflation and the high inflation in consumer prices wont come down unless dollar comes in the 135 to 140 range...
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 22, 2020 08:19pm
Very nice. Now reduce petrol price, electricity rates. Consequently this will lead to reduction in freight and travelling cost. Normally power cost in an industry is 20 percent of total cost. Reduction in power cost will nullify the reduction in dollar rate loss to exporters.
Recommend 0
DARR
Oct 22, 2020 08:29pm
In india the prices of wheat and rice are 15% below last years price, the prices of vegetables and other food products have not increased much if at all. Infact the agriculture sector saw a growth of 5% during the lockdown, because more people were farming. Under the smart lockdown of imran Khan, everything became expensive by 200-250% and despite all the government jingoism the prices have not come down. Imran Khan might be a honest man but i will take a dishonest but competen leader any day
Recommend 0
bilal
Oct 22, 2020 09:09pm
@Fastrack, true
Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 22, 2020 09:46pm
@Fastrack, Correct. PTI Government and in particular IK has somewhat succeeded in stablishing the economy. The result is due to his efforts to close doors of smugglers, looters and moneychangers by strengthen the laws. Next and soon you will see the result of their efforts in controlling food mafias who wee let loose by previous Governments.
Recommend 0

