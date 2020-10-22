DAWN.COM

India, US set for military pact on satellite data during Pompeo visit

Reuters 22 Oct 2020

The two sides are expected to announce the pact during the visit next week of US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper for talks in New Delhi. — AFP/File
India is closing in on an agreement with the United States that will give it access to satellite data for better accuracy of missiles and drones, government and industry officials said, as it tries to narrow the gap with the powerful Chinese military.

The two sides are expected to announce the pact during the visit next week of US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper for talks in New Delhi with Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The United States, which antagonised Beijing this week by approving the potential sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan, has also been pushing for stronger security ties with India to help balance China’s growing regional influence.

US companies have sold India more than $21 billion of weapons since 2007 and Washington has been urging the Indian government to sign agreements allowing for sharing of sensitive information and encrypted communications for better use of the high-end military equipment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet discussed the final draft of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation on Wednesday, an Indian government source said.

An accord would provide India with access to a range of topographical, nautical and aeronautical data, a defence industry source said.

It would also allow the United States to provide advanced navigational aids and avionics on US-supplied aircraft to India, the defence source said.

“It is a foundational agreement, which the US has signed with many of its partners for greater interoperability,” the source said.

India has traditionally been hesitant about getting drawn into a US-led security alliance and antagonising China. But tensions have risen dramatically with China this summer, erupting into a clash between border troops in the western Himalayas.

This week New Delhi agreed to invite Australia into next month’s naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, disregarding concerns it would anger China, which sees such a grouping as directed against it.

“In tandem, the moves signal a new level of strategic convergence between the two democracies and a break from India’s ‘non-aligned’ past,” said Jeff Smith, a South Asia expert at the Heritage Foundation, about the proposed pact.

Already there is robust intelligence sharing between US and India, particularly about Chinese activity in the region, a second government official said.

This includes information on PLA deployments on the Indian border and also Chinese maritime activity, including its deep water fishing fleets, which have caused friction between Beijing and other countries.

“They are sharing a large amount of data,” said the official.

Comments (10)

bhaRAT©
Oct 22, 2020 03:14pm
A rare good news for RSS devotees to gloat over!
Recommend 0
mr.netizen
Oct 22, 2020 03:16pm
It is quite natural that two largest democracies on the earth meeting each others requirement through proper dialogue and official channels for the benefit of their country.
Recommend 0
Dhakad
Oct 22, 2020 03:16pm
Great going India!
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 22, 2020 03:19pm
Highly misplaced initiative. Pompeo and party might be gone in a few weeks.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 22, 2020 03:20pm
Good Military Pact for peaceful South Asia.
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 22, 2020 03:23pm
The pact is decades old. Putting old wine in new bottle for public consumption.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 22, 2020 03:24pm
"US companies have sold India more than $21 billion of weapons since 2007 " Clever nations keep finding markets to enrich themselves out of poor nations' misery!
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
Oct 22, 2020 03:24pm
Sharing India views are significant for bilateral philosophy. USA knows who is who in this game.
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 22, 2020 03:25pm
@Dhakad, Would you get your territory back in Laddakh?
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 22, 2020 03:33pm
In my view, US is playing a dirty game and trying to throw India into deep waters for the sake of regional peace and diverting the attention from real issues. Be aware! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake PML-N ID!).
Recommend 0

