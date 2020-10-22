ISI, Rangers take orders from the PM, PML-N's Abbasi on Safdar's arrest

DAWN.COM

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that institutions such as the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan Rangers take their orders from the country's prime minister.

Abbasi was commenting on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Captain Safdar. Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said that the responsibility of the whole incident fell on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Both the institutions, the ISI and Rangers, directly report to the premier. Someone gave them instructions and that person can only be the prime minister. No one else can do that. The officials of these institutions take their orders from the country's premier.

"This is the reality behind this incident [and] this is the reality that the country's premier gave the order to violate the sanctity of the chaddor and char dewari," Abbasi said, adding that giving such an order was unlawful.

"These matters are very serious. The Constitution was violated, the authority of the province was challenged and the province's top officer was kidnapped. These are not small matters [and] all things go back to the premier's office.

"The premier will have to give an answer. Please read the oath you took when you assumed office. Not only did you break your own oath, you also directed other officials to break their own oaths."

The PML-N leader also said that he had expected the courts to take suo motu notice of the incident. We expected that our courts — that have taken notice of mere transfers of officials — would have taken suo motu notice, he said.

"Today a police officer was kidnapped and they didn't take notice."

We ousted a premier of the country for holding a visa in a suo motu case [but] today when the Constitution is in trouble our courts are silent, he said. "If the inspector general of police is not safe, then no one is safe," he said.

He added that the opposition had also expected the Senate to take notice of the incident. "It should take notice [and] a committee should be formed to go and see what is happening in Sindh."

'Opposition is scared of PM Imran's success'

Shortly after the PML-N leader's press conference, Information Minister Shibli Faraz hit back at the claims made by the opposition stating that they PML-N only believed in the sanctity of the chaddor and char dewari when it came to Maryam Nawaz.

"Have they forgotten when the shot at the faces of pregnant women in Model Town? Or when they dropped pictures of Benazir Bhutto from helicopters?"

Information Minister Shibli Faraz addresses the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
He added that the opposition had also mentioned the country's first lady, who is not involved in politics, during their speeches in recent days. "Your morals have fallen so low that you are not willing to let anyone go."

The information minister added that at the moment the country needed a stable environment for fostering economic growth. "[But the opposition] wants to damage the democracy and the country."

He said that the opposition was scared of PM Imran's success. "If he is successful then your politics will end," he said, adding that a glimpse of this was seen during the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"You talk about Pakistan's chain of command, [but] Khaqan sahab you are the biggest violator." Have you forgotten the LNG deals you made, he asked. "Why are gas prices going up. It's because of you."

The kind of things you are talking about it seems as though you want there to be economic uncertainty, he said. "You are only using these dramatics for your political gains. Have some shame."

Fastrack
Oct 22, 2020 02:06pm
Really? But you and your runaway leader always said it's the other way round.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 22, 2020 02:07pm
Why was he sleeping up till now?
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Oct 22, 2020 02:10pm
Cat is out of the bag.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 22, 2020 02:11pm
COAS was kept in dark about Sindh IGP kidnapping !!
Recommend 0
MG
Oct 22, 2020 02:13pm
He is 100% correct
Recommend 0
AndYou!
Oct 22, 2020 02:18pm
We are safe with or without police in Karachi. They are engaged in VVIP protocol, 25/7 standby for PPP or busy getting favourite post and transfer. Abbasi should know that being former PM he couldn’t move without permission of Sharifs dynasty.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Oct 22, 2020 02:19pm
Mr ex Prime minister there is law written on a board clearly written raising political slogan at Quaid mazar is prohibited violation will lead to arrest he violented the law police failed to arrest because police in Sindh has been politicalized and act like a PPP workers .Can a ordinary people go away with violation....It was preplanned including resignation
Recommend 0
pro caliphate
Oct 22, 2020 02:27pm
safdar did a criminal activity at Our Beloved Leader and Founder's Mausoleum, the state will always act if our ideology is in danger.Imran Khan will be the Erdogan of Pakistan
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 22, 2020 02:28pm
This opposition - masters in spreading lies!
Recommend 0
Shahzad
Oct 22, 2020 02:29pm
The absconders, looters have all ganged up.
Recommend 0
Sami Swati
Oct 22, 2020 02:30pm
Police should have arrested Safdar without interference by anyone given that Safdar violated law. Why he is a sacred cow that no one should have the authority to arrest him. If I go today and even whisper a slogan there, I will be behind bars as a common Pakistani. I don't accept this dual treatment and bigotry!
Recommend 0
Dr. Khan
Oct 22, 2020 02:33pm
the ISI and Rangers' pesonnels are patriotic pakistanis and public servants. they must work within the ambit of their service rules, the public must feel confident and assured by their performance that they are conscientious enough to discharge their responsibilities without any fear or favour.
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Oct 22, 2020 02:51pm
Information minister just he is info minister has to talk every day, even nonsense... Whatever SKA is saying is right, it make sense to understand unique arrest orders from highest level and IG incident.... to make it happen... After all vengance and hatred has no end... by our dear PM, the only priority for him as PM, economics etc all secondary.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 22, 2020 02:53pm
Let's wait and see what inquiry reveals! Don't speculate, as the fact is that Mr Safdar misbehaved and should be punished for his disgraceful act - don't let him get away. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake PML-N ID!).
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 22, 2020 02:55pm
PML(N) & People's party making acquisitions against PTI to defame/ over throw govt. No body giving their reply on the charges of corruption levelled against them. These cases were filed by both the parties on each other during their tenure of govt. Similarly PTI govt. is blaming previous government for the present evils . No body want the resolution of people's problems. All political parties never wanted/ want to work for masses as they don't have will/ nor competence to resolve public issues.
Recommend 0
Abdul
Oct 22, 2020 02:57pm
SC should take suo motu notice to probe the matter transparently so that every institution work under the constitution defined limits, no one is above the law.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 22, 2020 03:01pm
It is a basic fault in allowing political gatherings in the Mazar e Quaid. A law should be made to ban all such gatherings in the Mazar and it's premises, for safeguarding the sanctity of the resting place of the Quaid.
Recommend 0
Yasio
Oct 22, 2020 03:04pm
But you said before other way around
Recommend 0
imran
Oct 22, 2020 03:06pm
where is PM? where is SC?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 22, 2020 03:07pm
Isn’t it the other way around .
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 22, 2020 03:09pm
@Mansur Ul Haque, "acquisitions" [accusations]
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 22, 2020 03:11pm
@Aamir Latif , Looters lie to protect their loot and make mountains out of molehill to distract the gullible!
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 22, 2020 03:11pm
@Aamir Latif , unless we get rid of rotten eggs we cannot move forward or progress. As these eggs always hinder the progress.
Recommend 0
Carif
Oct 22, 2020 03:18pm
So, NS gave the orders to ISI DG to force then PM NS to resign...
Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Oct 22, 2020 03:20pm
@Fastrack, They change their stance according to circumstances ...
Recommend 0
Jamal 1
Oct 22, 2020 03:21pm
These corrupts and looters have no chance to get back in power as Imran Khan is finally nailing them as per the law of this country.
Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Oct 22, 2020 03:25pm
Guess who will be the scapegoat ?
Recommend 0

