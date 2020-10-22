DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 22, 2020

Govt again requests UK govt to deport Nawaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 22 Oct 2020

Email

The federal government has requested the UK government for a third time to send back former premier and supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif to serve out his sentence in a Pakistani prison. — Photo courtesy Atika Rehman/File
The federal government has requested the UK government for a third time to send back former premier and supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif to serve out his sentence in a Pakistani prison. — Photo courtesy Atika Rehman/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has requested the UK government for a third time to send back former premier and supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif to serve out his sentence in a Pakistani prison, with the letter this time handed over personally to the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, according to sources.

The letter was handed over to the British diplomat some three weeks after Mr Sharif made a fiery speech at the opposition’s multiparty conference (MPC) through video link from London in which he criticised the military establishment over its alleged role in politics.

Through the letter, the Pakistan government has asked the British authorities to consider cancelling Mr Sharif’s visit visa, which has allowed him to live in London on medical grounds since November.

The letter has cited Britain’s own immigration laws of 1974 under which any person sentenced to imprisonment of more than four years had to be deported to the country of his/her origin.

When contacted, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar confirmed that the government had made three requests to the UK authorities to deport Mr Sharif, with the last request made on Oct 5.

The previous letter, he said, had been dispatched after the cancellation of Mr Sharif’s bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last month.

Mr Akbar said in the latest letter his government had pointed to a possible way out of the issue of “specific deportation” of the former premier. “The ball is now in the court of British government,” he said.

The IHC had on Sept 15 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Sharif in the Al Azizia reference while hearing three applications filed by him, including the ones about forgoing the requirement of his surrender before the court and exemption from personal appearance.

The former prime minister had left for the UK after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment. He had submitted an undertaking to the court that he would return within four weeks or as soon as he was declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

Mr Sharif criticised the military establishment not just at the MPC but also recently at the Gujranwala rally of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement.

A day after that PML-N rally in Gujranwala, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a convention of his Tiger Force and declared he would get “even more tough” with the opposition and vowed to make all-out efforts to bring Mr Sharif back and send him behind bars.

“Now I will try my best to bring you back and put you in a common prison, not a VIP one,” he said.

Earlier, the APP news agency reported that British newspaper the Financial Times had partially revealed the content of the letter sent by Mr Akbar to Priti Patel, the UK home secretary.

The letter said Ms Patel “is duty-bound” to deport Mr Sharif, to serve his jail sentence for corruption.

In the letter Mr Akbar wrote that the former prime minister was responsible for pillaging the state. “I trust that you will be supportive of our efforts to bring those responsible for corruption to account.”

The letter to Ms Patel urged the British secretary to use her “extensive powers” to deport Mr Sharif, added the newspaper.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shoaib Ahmad
Oct 22, 2020 08:29am
As if bringing Nawaz back would reduce inflation thats killing us. Please focus on the real issues
Recommend 0
FN
Oct 22, 2020 08:29am
PTI wants to silence all opposition leaders so they can loot country and occupy resources of smaller provinces without resistance. They won't succeed.
Recommend 0
A Voter
Oct 22, 2020 08:31am
Small people sitting in large offices showing what they are made of. If it’s was really about corruption you would be going after the 500 people named in panama papers. It’s all about crushing opposition rather than providing relief to masses suffering because of Govt incompetence.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 22, 2020 08:32am
Let’s see if the Brits follow their own law and send the Sharif packing. the law, which they have ignored the last two times.
Recommend 0
papa
Oct 22, 2020 08:39am
Request? Isn't there a legal process involved for extradition? Amazing government.
Recommend 0
Life
Oct 22, 2020 08:43am
Another attempt by government for the public to follow Truck Light.
Recommend 0
Student
Oct 22, 2020 08:44am
request denied. now he can easily become the next Bhai in London. can even ask for asylum.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 22, 2020 08:50am
UK will soon realise that the nincumpoop is good for nothing. Come back to those you looted Sharif boy.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 22, 2020 08:51am
Nawaz in all likelihood will now contemplate absconding to the US.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 22, 2020 08:51am
Nawaz can run. But he cannot hide. All UK Pakistanis making life difficult for the absconder who fled for treatment.
Recommend 0
Public View
Oct 22, 2020 08:56am
British mother of democracy should respect the supremacy of laws and return the convicted person. The great country should not be posed herself as heaven for criminals and looters.
Recommend 0
Thinker
Oct 22, 2020 08:57am
The bird is out of hands and now in the bushes of London. End of the story.
Recommend 0
Tipu
Oct 22, 2020 09:18am
Same old flute, not beneficial for people of Pakistan but more important for PTI survival and ego
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Oct 22, 2020 09:21am
Bring this crook back home or ban him from making political speeches
Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 22, 2020 09:23am
Lets see if the PMIK govt have any credibility to UK.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 22, 2020 09:24am
Give actionable evidence.
Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 22, 2020 09:25am
IK was the one to sign off on his departure. Why would UK deport him, unless he broke UK law.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The opposition matters

The opposition matters

To say that the govt will never have an understanding with the opposition amounts to negating a fundamental premise of democracy.

Editorial

Updated 22 Oct 2020

A police force undermined

Political interference in the workings of the police is also a sign of disrespect towards these law-enforcement personnel.
22 Oct 2020

Mountain of debt

THE power sector’s outstanding debt, known as ‘circular debt’ in common parlance, is reaching new heights as...
22 Oct 2020

TikTok restored

PAKISTAN’S 20 million-strong TikTok community must be rejoicing over the government’s recent decision to lift ...
Updated 21 Oct 2020

Capt Safdar’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding retired Capt Mohammed Safdar’s arrest must be thoroughly investigated and the...
21 Oct 2020

More infections

FEARS regarding a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country are escalating, with senior government officials and ...
21 Oct 2020

Forced conversions

THE findings of a parliamentary committee on forced religious conversions adds an interesting aspect to the ...