DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 21, 2020

Army chief appreciates troops' operational preparedness during visit to LoC

Dawn.com 21 Oct 2020

Email

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacts with troops during a visit to the LoC. — ISPR
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacts with troops during a visit to the LoC. — ISPR

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the forward areas at Chamb sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he praised the operational preparedness of troops.

During the visit, the chief of army staff was briefed on the latest operational situation including Indian ceasefire violations "deliberately targeting local residents" living near the LoC, the military's media wing said on Twitter.

In his interaction with officers and troops, Gen Bajwa "appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness".

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the COAS stressed upon the troops to extend all-out support to the local population affected by unprovoked ceasefire violations by India.

“Remain steadfast [and] discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion,” he was quoted as telling the soldiers.

Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt Gen Azhar Abbas received the army chief at the LoC.

The COAS's visit comes a week after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram told the United Nations that India's aggressive policies and military posture posed an "immediate and pervasive threat" to international peace and security.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) First Committee on disarmament and international security, Akram said Indian forces continued to resort to artillery and small arms fire every day along the LoC, targeting innocent civilians on Pakistan's side.

"There were over 3,000 ceasefire violations in 2019 and over 2,400 this year so far.

"Such daily military provocations are accompanied by repeated threats of aggression by India's political and military leaders. Pakistan has acted with restraint to these provocations and threats, but as we demonstrated in February 2019, Pakistan will respond decisively to any Indian aggression with the full force of our capabilities," the envoy added.

Last Wednesday, at least two civilians were injured in Kotli district of AJK due to heavy Indian shelling from across the LoC.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ijaz
Oct 21, 2020 09:18pm
Only golden arrow we have is PA. Politicians and other institutions are a total failure
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 21, 2020 09:30pm
Good spend 50% of economy on LOC, good trick by Modi
Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 21, 2020 09:58pm
Now it seems army is trying to keep the government in the "same page" by doing something at border.
Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Oct 21, 2020 10:08pm
Thanks to our brave soldiers, we sleep safe at night!
Recommend 0
Appu
Oct 21, 2020 10:30pm
@bhaRAT©, we want you should spend 80 percent of the total income in LOC
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 21 Oct 2020

Capt Safdar’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding retired Capt Mohammed Safdar’s arrest must be thoroughly investigated and the...
21 Oct 2020

More infections

FEARS regarding a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country are escalating, with senior government officials and ...
21 Oct 2020

Forced conversions

THE findings of a parliamentary committee on forced religious conversions adds an interesting aspect to the ...
Updated 20 Oct 2020

No right to censor

By censoring the speeches of its critics, the official machinery is nullifying the inclusive progress towards greater integration.
20 Oct 2020

Exit denied

BLACKLIST? It is more like a black hole that has devoured thousands of Pakistani passport holders wanting to travel....
20 Oct 2020

Worsening gas shortage

THE proposal to stop connecting domestic gas consumers to the extensive pipeline network of SSGC and SNGPL in future...