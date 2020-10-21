Army chief appreciates troops' operational preparedness during visit to LoC

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the forward areas at Chamb sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he praised the operational preparedness of troops.

During the visit, the chief of army staff was briefed on the latest operational situation including Indian ceasefire violations "deliberately targeting local residents" living near the LoC, the military's media wing said on Twitter.

In his interaction with officers and troops, Gen Bajwa "appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness".

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the COAS stressed upon the troops to extend all-out support to the local population affected by unprovoked ceasefire violations by India.

“Remain steadfast [and] discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion,” he was quoted as telling the soldiers.

Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt Gen Azhar Abbas received the army chief at the LoC.

The COAS's visit comes a week after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram told the United Nations that India's aggressive policies and military posture posed an "immediate and pervasive threat" to international peace and security.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) First Committee on disarmament and international security, Akram said Indian forces continued to resort to artillery and small arms fire every day along the LoC, targeting innocent civilians on Pakistan's side.

"There were over 3,000 ceasefire violations in 2019 and over 2,400 this year so far.

"Such daily military provocations are accompanied by repeated threats of aggression by India's political and military leaders. Pakistan has acted with restraint to these provocations and threats, but as we demonstrated in February 2019, Pakistan will respond decisively to any Indian aggression with the full force of our capabilities," the envoy added.

Last Wednesday, at least two civilians were injured in Kotli district of AJK due to heavy Indian shelling from across the LoC.