DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 21, 2020

‘Heading in the right direction’: Pakistan sees record 1Q current account surplus

Fayaz Hussain 21 Oct 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the country was "headed in the right direction finally" as the country’s current account witnessed a record surplus of $792 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the country was "headed in the right direction finally" as the country’s current account witnessed a record surplus of $792 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan was “headed in the right direction finally” as the country’s current account witnessed a record surplus of $792 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

The surplus came on the back of an upward trend in remittances and month-on-month increase in exports during September, according to the central bank.

Current account surplus in the month of September clocked in at $73m, down 65.4pc from $211m in August, mainly on account of the widening trade deficit during the month under review.

“Great news for Pakistan. We are headed in [the] right direction finally. Current Account was in surplus of $73m during September, bringing [the] surplus for 1st qtr to $792 mn compared to [a] deficit of $1,492 mn during [the] same time last year. Exports grew 29pc and remittances grew 9pc over previous month,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter.

The SBP said in September, the current account posted a surplus for a third consecutive month in a row.

“The surplus reached $73m [in September] against a deficit of $278m a year earlier. As a result, the current account recorded a surplus of $792m in 1QFY21, the first quarterly surplus in more than five years. Continued buoyancy in remittances (up 9pc m/m) and a broad-based rebound in exports (up 29pc m/m) drove the current account surplus in September. Imports also picked up in line with the on-going revival in domestic economic activity,” it added.

The month-on-month decrease in the current account surplus came as a result of an 8pc increase in the trade deficit in September, the central bank said. Pakistan's trade deficit in September rose to $1.82 billion compared to $1.727bn in August on account of 62pc and 21pc jump in food and machinery imports, respectively.

In September, balance of trade in goods deteriorated by $140m, up 8pc month on month on the back of increase in imports of goods by $581m or 18pc month-on-month, whereas exports of goods improved by $441m — up 29pc from August, said Chief Economist at Topline Securities Syed Atif Zafar while speaking to Dawn.

He said that the balance on primary income also deteriorated by $197m or 61pc over the previous month, however, an increase in remittances by $189mn or 9pc helped cushion its impact.

“Looking forward, we expect the current account deficit to clock in at $2.5-3bn in FY21 (1.0-1.2pc of the GDP) as Covid-19 related lockdowns and restrictions ease globally and international oil prices also trend up,” he added further.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hello123
Oct 21, 2020 03:18pm
will this help keep inflation down ?
Recommend 0
Bayrozgar
Oct 21, 2020 03:21pm
Great news for you not for those who are jobless in pakistan.
Recommend 0
Rambo
Oct 21, 2020 03:21pm
PMIK should thanks G20 and not his policies - it was the interest payment moratorium that gave him the breathing space.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 21, 2020 03:22pm
Another sad news for RSS devotees!
Recommend 0
Ajay Maheshwari
Oct 21, 2020 03:24pm
Good, Groceries will go cheaper.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 21, 2020 03:25pm
Bravo! Well done. To all those who seems impatient and jumpy..IK must be doing something right.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 21, 2020 03:27pm
Congratulations. It could be made with the help of generous neighbour. Petro products are coming duty free from South Western borders.
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Oct 21, 2020 03:30pm
The surplus is because we are not making interest and loan repayments. Come March 2021 when the repaymentsbstart the picture will become clear
Recommend 0
Rocket
Oct 21, 2020 03:31pm
Corruption money put back ? Scared of Nawaz and Bhutto?
Recommend 0
MG
Oct 21, 2020 03:37pm
Circular Debt?
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 21, 2020 03:37pm
'“Looking forward, we expect the current account deficit to clock in at $2.5-3bn in FY21 (1.0-1.2pc of the GDP) as Covid-19 related lockdowns and restrictions ease globally and international oil prices also trend up,” he added further.' If PTI achieves deficit of $2.5 billion then it has achieved a miracle. Under PMLN and PPP the annual current account deficit used to be $20 billion plus. In PTI term in office, Pakistan will be in surplus.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 21, 2020 03:38pm
@Bayrozgar , Great news for you not for those who are jobless in pakistan.' All interlinked. Fundamentals lead to subsidiaries.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 21, 2020 03:39pm
@Hello123, 'will this help keep inflation down ?' Yes, as current account keeps heading towards surplus, borrowing stops and investments begin.
Recommend 0
free pizzas
Oct 21, 2020 03:45pm
Going in the right direction? I hear exports in all sectors are down? Loans after loans are being taken? Rs 5 trillion is promised for Karachi redevelopment?
Recommend 0
sami
Oct 21, 2020 03:47pm
meanwhile neighbouring country struggling with corona and economy downfall.
Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 21, 2020 03:52pm
What a joke. Manipulation of the numbers at best. Show this report to any foreign economist and he will laugh at it. My question is that how joblessness and inflation is increasing when all economic indicators are positive?.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 21, 2020 03:53pm
Account surplus? Best time to pay back loans taken from Saudis and UAE.
Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 21, 2020 03:56pm
@Hello123, I believe yes. Once your currency devaluation stops, it has too. Unfortunately, we have this stop mentality that once the prices go up they don't come down but government has to implement a procedure to force the sellers to sell at control prices which I am a afraid is a big task looking at 70 year history of our country.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 21, 2020 03:56pm
At macro level, things are improving but for common man, its the micro level like food prices etc. Govt should focus on that as well and forget this opposition propaganda. People are with IK.
Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 21, 2020 04:07pm
Soon Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will come and things will be back to normal: meaning zero money on state´s account.
Recommend 0
Something Haute2
Oct 21, 2020 04:16pm
If G20 not defer $2 Billion loan payment then it will be in negative. Don't count eggs until chicken hedge.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 21 Oct 2020

Capt Safdar’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding retired Capt Mohammed Safdar’s arrest must be thoroughly investigated and the...
21 Oct 2020

More infections

FEARS regarding a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country are escalating, with senior government officials and ...
21 Oct 2020

Forced conversions

THE findings of a parliamentary committee on forced religious conversions adds an interesting aspect to the ...
Updated 20 Oct 2020

No right to censor

By censoring the speeches of its critics, the official machinery is nullifying the inclusive progress towards greater integration.
20 Oct 2020

Exit denied

BLACKLIST? It is more like a black hole that has devoured thousands of Pakistani passport holders wanting to travel....
20 Oct 2020

Worsening gas shortage

THE proposal to stop connecting domestic gas consumers to the extensive pipeline network of SSGC and SNGPL in future...