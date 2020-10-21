DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 21, 2020

China welcomes lifting of TikTok ban in Pakistan

APP | Dawn.comUpdated 21 Oct 2020

Email

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian speaks during a regular press briefing. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian speaks during a regular press briefing. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

China has welcomed Pakistan's decision to lift the ban on the widely popular video-sharing app TikTok.

"The government always asks overseas Chinese enterprises to strictly comply with international rules and local laws and regulations, and fully respect local customs and religious beliefs," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are glad to see the relevant parties properly handling relevant issues through friendly consultation," he said.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Monday restored TikTok services across the country after a 10-day hiatus under certain conditions. The authority warned the company that the spread of "vulgarity and indecent content" as well as the "abuse of societal values" would result in a permanent ban.

The ban, which was placed on Oct 9 after the regulator received complaints against "immoral content", was lifted after an assurance regarding effective "moderation of content" by the TikTok management in a virtual meeting, according to PTA.

TikTok had also issued a statement lauding the unblocking of the app in Pakistan.

“We appreciate the PTA’s commitment to ongoing productive dialogue and recognise their care for the digital experience of Pakistani users,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

“At TikTok, we are committed to enforcing our community guidelines and complying with local laws in all markets in which we operate,” the statement added.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has become hugely popular over a short period of time, by encouraging young users to post brief videos. However, the app has been mired in controversy with authorities in a number of countries raising privacy concerns and security fears.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Changez Khan
Oct 21, 2020 02:51pm
Great China. India should learn from China.
Recommend 0
Pakistan_First
Oct 21, 2020 02:51pm
This is diplomatic victory for Pakistan. India is isolated on world forum.
Recommend 0
Peshawari
Oct 21, 2020 02:55pm
Thank you so much. I request the Government of Pakistan to lift ban on TikTok forever.
Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Oct 21, 2020 02:56pm
Why is the Chinese govt. so concerned about the fate/fortune of a private enterprise?
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Oct 21, 2020 02:57pm
100 % agreed
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 21 Oct 2020

Capt Safdar’s arrest

THE circumstances surrounding retired Capt Mohammed Safdar’s arrest must be thoroughly investigated and the...
21 Oct 2020

More infections

FEARS regarding a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country are escalating, with senior government officials and ...
21 Oct 2020

Forced conversions

THE findings of a parliamentary committee on forced religious conversions adds an interesting aspect to the ...
Updated 20 Oct 2020

No right to censor

By censoring the speeches of its critics, the official machinery is nullifying the inclusive progress towards greater integration.
20 Oct 2020

Exit denied

BLACKLIST? It is more like a black hole that has devoured thousands of Pakistani passport holders wanting to travel....
20 Oct 2020

Worsening gas shortage

THE proposal to stop connecting domestic gas consumers to the extensive pipeline network of SSGC and SNGPL in future...