At least 3 dead, 15 injured in an explosion in Gulshan-i-Iqbal building in Karachi

At least three people have died and 15 others injured in an explosion in a building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday, according to officials from the Edhi Foundation.

All injured and deceased people have been taken to Patel hospital, the officials added.

Nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained. However, Mubina Town police SHO said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast", adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials have reached the site. LEAs have cordoned off the area.

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar took notice of the incident and directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) East to "immediately submit" a report on the details of the blast and steps taken by the police.

A day earlier, five people were wounded when a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony.

Police investigators said it was an improvised explosive device (IED) that was planted at the gate of the terminal. According to them, a bicycle rigged with some explosive material [the IED] was parked at the site a little after 3:30pm. It blew up wounding five people.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.