DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 21, 2020

Sindh IG defers leave, orders his officers to set aside their leave applications for 10 days

Imtiaz AliUpdated 20 Oct 2020

Email

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah stand with senior Sindh police officials. — Photo courtesy PPP chief Bilawal's Twitter account
PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah stand with senior Sindh police officials. — Photo courtesy PPP chief Bilawal's Twitter account

Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar has decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for ten days, shared Sindh police late Tuesday night, adding that the decision was taken "in the larger national interest" and pending the conclusion of the inquiry into how the arrest of PML-N leader Mohammad Safdar unfolded.

In a shock move following Safdar's arrest on Monday morning, Sindh IGP, at least two additional inspectors general, seven deputy inspectors general and six senior superintendents of Sindh police on Tuesday applied for leave in order to "come out of […] shock" caused by the "episode of registration of FIR against Capt (R) Safdar".

Special Branch AIG Imran Yaqoob submitted a letter to Sindh IGP asking for a 60-day leave. — Provided by Imtiaz Ali
Special Branch AIG Imran Yaqoob submitted a letter to Sindh IGP asking for a 60-day leave. — Provided by Imtiaz Ali

According to the applications — all of which were identical — submitted to IGP Mahar, the officials said that it had become hard for them to "discharge [their] duties in a professional manner" due to the stress caused by Safdar's arrest.

"The recent episode of registration of FIR against Capt (R) Safdar in which police high command has not only been ridiculed and mishandled, but all ranks of Sindh police have been demoralised and shocked.

"In such stressful situation it is quite difficult for me to discharge my duty in a professional manner," the letters read.

'Strong response': Twitter lauds collective leave applications by top Sindh police officials after Safdar's arrest

Following the string of leave applications, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Safdar and "investigate your institution [and] how it is operating in this province".

Moments later, Gen Bajwa took notice of the incident and also spoke to Bilawal over the phone. Bilawal, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, visited the IG to smooth over matters.

Sindh police, late Tuesday night, tweeted: "The unfortunate incident that occurred on the night of 18/19 October caused great heartache and resentment within all ranks of Sindh police.

"As a result, Sindh IG decided to proceed on leave and subsequently all ranks decided that they would also apply for leave to protest the humiliation meted out to Sindh police. This was a spontaneous and heartfelt reaction and made on an individual rather than a collective basis because every single member of the department felt an acute sense of disrespect."

Sindh police said it was "immensely grateful to the Army Chief for realising the sense of hurt that prevailed within a uniformed force, and for promptly ordering an inquiry into the matter which he has also assured will be impartial". The force said it was also grateful to Bilawal and Sindh CM "for coming to the IG House and showing solidarity with the police leadership".

"Sindh police has always been a disciplined force which believes in institutional harmony between all key national institutions and has always been cognisant of its responsibility to serve and protect the citizens of this province and thus, keeping this in mind, Sindh IG has decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for ten days in the larger national interest, pending the conclusion of the inquiry."

Leave en masse

Those who submitted leave applications included Special Branch AIG Imran Yaqoob, Forensic Science Division AIG Dr Samiulah Soomro Counter Terrorism Department DIG Omer Shahid Hamid, Headquarters DIG Saqib Ismail Memon, Hyderabad DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, East Zone (Karachi) DIG Capt (r) Asim Khan, South Zone (Karachi) DIG Javed Akbar Riaz, Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab, Special Branch DIG Qamar-uz-Zaman and SSP Intelligence Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, Sukkur SSP Irfan Ali Samo, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Abdullah Ahmad, Badin SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar, SSP Korangi Capt (r) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and East Zone (Karachi) SSP Sajid Amir Sudozai.

At least three station house officers (SHO) also applied for a leave of absence, citing similar reasons. According the applications submitted to their respective SSPs, the SHOs said that "media reports [...] ha(ve) demoralised all ranks".

Those who applied for a leave included Korangi SHO Inayatullah, Shahra-i-Noorjehan SHO Imdad Ali Khowaja and Tipu Sultan SHO Shahrafat Khan. Similar leave applications were also submitted by junior police officials to their superiors across Sindh.

Shortly after the news surfaced, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet expressed her appreciation for the Sindh police.

"I salute the Sindh police!" she tweeted, alongside a quote of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Reports of kidnapping

The development comes a day after the arrest and subsequent release on bail of PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar in Karachi.

Following Safdar's arrest, a purported voice message by PML-N leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair was shared by a journalist in which Zubair alleged that the inspector general of police was kidnapped and forced to register the first-information report against Maryam, her husband Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum.

In the audio clip circulating on Twitter, Zubair purportedly said that Chief Minister Murad Shah confirmed to him that police was pressured into making the arrest. "When they (police) refused to do that, Rangers kidnapped [the IGP]," Zubair said.

PML-N vice president Maryam had also alleged that the Sindh inspector general of police was forcibly "taken to the sector commander's office and asked to sign on the arrest orders".

She claimed that when the IGP showed reluctance, he was told that the arrest would be carried out by the Rangers. "After his signatures were forcibly taken on the arrest orders, he was told police would carry out the arrest."

The allegation was denied by Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi as "nonsense narrative".

Earlier today, CM Shah addressed a press conference where he said the police "did their work" and acted in "accordance with the law" to book and later arrest PML-N leader Safdar in Karachi.

Safdar's arrest

On October 18 — the day of the rally hosted by PPP in Karachi — Safdar had visited the Quaid's mausoleum along with party workers and Maryam, where he jumped inside the perimeter of the founder's resting place and raised slogans, a move that had drawn widespread criticism.

The next day, he was arrested by police from his hotel room on charges of violating the sanctity of Jinnah’s mausoleum and hurling murder threats at some individuals. Safdar was later released on bail.

The arrest drew widespread criticism from the opposition and some leaders of the PDM, including Maryam, had claimed in a presser after Safdar's arrest that the move was an attempt to enforce cracks among the opposition by the federal government and its agencies. The PPP administration, which was left in an awkward position, distanced itself from the move.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (103)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 20, 2020 06:01pm
Maryam becoming PM is inevitable.
Recommend 0
Omair
Oct 20, 2020 06:09pm
They should openly name and shame those who've embarrassed them. And every other institution in the country
Recommend 0
Sharmajee
Oct 20, 2020 06:11pm
How embarrassing!
Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Oct 20, 2020 06:15pm
Signs of immature leadership
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 20, 2020 06:15pm
Democracy has been ridiculed
Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 20, 2020 06:18pm
The cat is out of the bag. It was the Police not Rangers who arrested Safdar.
Recommend 0
indo p
Oct 20, 2020 06:24pm
If Inspector General of Police is kidnapped then you can imagine the condition of common man.
Recommend 0
JK
Oct 20, 2020 06:28pm
Any you wonder why Sind police is reluctant to do their jobs? Please have mercy on Pakistan.
Recommend 0
DARR
Oct 20, 2020 06:32pm
Imran khan is busy digging the grave for Islamic Republic of Pakistan with his undemocratic actions against a cornered opposition.
Recommend 0
Shabash
Oct 20, 2020 06:33pm
No doubt to work in such an environment is very difficult. Especially for professional peoples..
Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 20, 2020 06:33pm
FIR must be cut against Mr, Zubair for manipulating this matter and ridiculing the Police department. These PMLN guys have made the jokes of all institutions, and they all think that they are untouchables and can do whatever they want. PMLN and all its members must be ban for lifetime.
Recommend 0
Karachi King
Oct 20, 2020 06:36pm
New drama by PPP and PML N
Recommend 0
Atif
Oct 20, 2020 06:40pm
What a ridiculous move !!
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 20, 2020 06:43pm
Another drama. The Sindh government is amazingly inept.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 20, 2020 06:43pm
we do not believe anything that comes form Govt. nation has not heard a single good news, ever since IK came to power.
Recommend 0
Sami khan
Oct 20, 2020 06:44pm
2 months vacation. Why not just resign and give place to someone more capable?
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 20, 2020 06:44pm
Let him go. Appoint new person.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 20, 2020 06:46pm
Lies and deceit hallmark of PMLN.. they are good at such things...
Recommend 0
Early bird
Oct 20, 2020 06:46pm
I must say: "only in Pakistan"
Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 20, 2020 06:47pm
What about daily ridiculing, abusing, robbing and other excesses committed by the Police on common people? Why you never resigned for that?
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 20, 2020 06:47pm
Liars! Liars! Liars!
Recommend 0
Ajr
Oct 20, 2020 06:48pm
What a shame
Recommend 0
Ajr
Oct 20, 2020 06:49pm
I salute you, Sindh Police, to expose everything and everyone behind this episode
Recommend 0
Ghabrana nahi hay
Oct 20, 2020 06:53pm
How scared are ik selectors to stoop to these depths? I did not realise earlier how scared they are. Now ik looking so anxious in the tiger force event is starting to make sense.
Recommend 0
Skeptic 1
Oct 20, 2020 06:56pm
The establishment will go any length to stop the protests.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Oct 20, 2020 07:02pm
What is going on?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2020 07:04pm
Facist Imran Khan is destroying the moral fabric of the nation. The quicker he goes the better
Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Oct 20, 2020 07:06pm
NS is absolutely right. State above state in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 20, 2020 07:12pm
A game of both PPP and PML-N.
Recommend 0
nks
Oct 20, 2020 07:14pm
hyderabad DIG is demoralized.? why?
Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 20, 2020 07:34pm
State above the state!
Recommend 0
Haneef
Oct 20, 2020 07:46pm
This political victimization is causing the whole system to collapse
Recommend 0
TZaman
Oct 20, 2020 07:52pm
Any shame Minister Ali Zaidi? Your yesterday's unnecessary statements has embarrassed PTI and it's democratic ideals.
Recommend 0
rational
Oct 20, 2020 07:57pm
Murder of Democracy. Horrible. No words. Very unfortunate for people of Pakistan. Poor guys could not get test of democracy. Feel Sorry for Awwam.
Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Oct 20, 2020 08:00pm
CM of Sindh has said it according to the law. Is there anything more to say.
Recommend 0
pakistan
Oct 20, 2020 08:01pm
How dare you distract the Karachi Police from corruption and incompetence. You can not expect them to arrest people who break the law. They are not trained for this.
Recommend 0
Mansoor K.
Oct 20, 2020 08:01pm
So they finally woke up and refused to be kicked around like a football..good for them.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 20, 2020 08:08pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 20, 2020 08:08pm
Send them to leave permanently. What a joke
Recommend 0
TZaman
Oct 20, 2020 08:08pm
Bravo. Bravo. Bravo. Sindh police and it's higher officers.
Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Oct 20, 2020 08:09pm
Whole Pakistan is in Shock
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 20, 2020 08:12pm
Only in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 20, 2020 08:20pm
They are not demoralised and shocked when a common man's kids are raped and slaughtered?
Recommend 0
Shahid Mehmood
Oct 20, 2020 08:23pm
Salute Sind Police
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 20, 2020 08:24pm
Maryam Nawaz salutes Sindh police, do your duty as long as it is not against PMLN.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 20, 2020 08:26pm
So Sindh police did their duty and arrested Safdar for breaking the law, so nothing wrong there is it?.
Recommend 0
moeazze
Oct 20, 2020 08:33pm
Making a mountain out of a mole
Recommend 0
expat_uae
Oct 20, 2020 08:37pm
good, too much meddling in the working of the institutes need to stop
Recommend 0
Sharif gurjar
Oct 20, 2020 08:40pm
"all of the applications were identical" Any more proof needed that this is all one big drama just because NS did not get NRO? Blind so called PDM supporters and liberals need to open their eyes and stop eating PML biryani :)
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Oct 20, 2020 08:41pm
Clueless !
Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 20, 2020 08:46pm
A tactic by PPP to put pressure on establishment.
Recommend 0
Nafees
Oct 20, 2020 08:47pm
Democracy is not working in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
AAA
Oct 20, 2020 08:51pm
Good, show them that if they all can be on one page so does others can also be one on their own page, that's how they realize error of their and stop this unjustified practices.
Recommend 0
Alright
Oct 20, 2020 08:52pm
Everyone knows who is behind this whole drama!
Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Oct 20, 2020 08:55pm
Hope senior officers house have security camera, and they can release videos of people came to pick them up.
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Oct 20, 2020 08:56pm
A sad episode and disgraceful episode that police high command was subjected police.... Senior officers reaction is right to confront this disgrace to their ranks and force by Rangers
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Oct 20, 2020 08:58pm
Another tactic from a corrupt clique from Sindh to blackmail.
Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 20, 2020 09:01pm
Police officer did nothing wrong but the mafia infiltrated administration has. Shame on opposition who prove they are destroying Pakistan and threatening democratic government of Imran Khan. Who is paying them? India?
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Oct 20, 2020 09:02pm
Everybody knows what happened but none of the persons will dare speak up.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 20, 2020 09:03pm
Police job is to maintain law and order. If police is insulted in lawfully how you expect them to perform their duties diligently.
Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Oct 20, 2020 09:07pm
This the practical example of “state above state”.
Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 20, 2020 09:10pm
Lets make it a permeant leave and appoint honest police officials in positions who uphold law and are not puppets of political parties.
Recommend 0
Syed Amin
Oct 20, 2020 09:15pm
I salute them for taking brave stand.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 20, 2020 09:15pm
Long live Pakistan army,nobody can mess with them not even police.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Oct 20, 2020 09:18pm
Take some lessons about handling pressure situation from our Mumbai Police Chief
Recommend 0
Ansari
Oct 20, 2020 09:23pm
Banana Republic
Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 20, 2020 09:37pm
State above the state!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2020 09:38pm
Corruption in institutions at the highest levels.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2020 09:39pm
Police recruitment, selection, promotions should be under armed forces. The politicians are too corrupt and keep corrupt policemen.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2020 09:39pm
@Nafees, 'Democracy is not working in Pakistan.' Only in sind.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2020 09:40pm
@Alright, 'Everyone knows who is behind this whole drama!' Yes, PPP. Sind ruled by them.
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Oct 20, 2020 09:41pm
Send them on permanent leave.
Recommend 0
Shahzaib
Oct 20, 2020 09:41pm
Sindh Police has all of a sudden developed a conscience? Now that's funny
Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 20, 2020 09:49pm
Why is Safdar not under arrest for corruption ?
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 20, 2020 09:51pm
I guess the country is marching to a confirm path of ZERO ALL. Looking forward to see this day.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 20, 2020 09:51pm
@Nafees, 'Democracy is not working in Pakistan.' Nor in India. Fascism there.
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Oct 20, 2020 10:02pm
This system has to be eradicated.
Recommend 0
Nationalist
Oct 20, 2020 10:02pm
This is ridiculous... to avoid taking legal action against the will of thier political masters they have come up with this circus.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 20, 2020 10:03pm
No place for this stinky system in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2020 10:07pm
I don’t see the link between maritime affairs and police affairs. Ali Zaidi should stick to his relevant areas.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2020 10:09pm
I hope this recent episode and brought PTI citizen supporters’ attention to matters more pressing than corruption. I hope they can see the truth about he-who-shall-not-be-named-lest-you-disappear.
Recommend 0
tuk
Oct 20, 2020 10:10pm
This is the way PTI does politics and causes troubles for its selectors. But this guy Safdar is also a trouble maker. He can cause more problems for PMLN in future and should be kept on leash.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 20, 2020 10:21pm
PMIK,the elected head of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is silent on this issue. Please declare Pakistan under military rule only,nobody needs this sham democracy.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 20, 2020 10:25pm
Don’t politicize police. Leave applications are a political move.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Oct 20, 2020 10:26pm
Policing is all about maintaining coherent strategies. It’s about not giving up when the opponents destroys one plan but to immediately come up with the next. Administering isn’t won but lost at the point when the police chief is finally cornered. It is sealed when the top brass in the police force gives up having any strategy at all. When govt. machinery is confused & scattered, having no clue what’s going on, & outwardly demoralized. that’s what is happening with the Sind police right now.
Recommend 0
Nationalist
Oct 20, 2020 10:30pm
If you don't have the courage to stand up to your aggressor not even as an IG, AIG, DIG or SSP, you shouldn't just apply for leave but hang that uniform and go home.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 20, 2020 10:31pm
The culprit must be given befitting consequences. Nobody should be allowed to violate law of the land.
Recommend 0
Zaraq
Oct 20, 2020 10:32pm
So these senior policemen never felt shame and shock over their or their men’s corruption?
Recommend 0
Inzamam Ul haq
Oct 20, 2020 10:34pm
This whole saga provides an opportunity to PM Khan to show his leadership skills and openly condemn those how acted beyond their constitutional boundaries and pressurized the Sindh Police.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Oct 20, 2020 10:34pm
Let fresh and competant faces on merit come in Sindh Police with only objective to serve minus corruption.
Recommend 0
Faraz
Oct 20, 2020 10:38pm
Drama coming in 2 days after the Safdar case, if you were brave why didn't you resign on the get go? Or did you need to wait for the directions of PPP dynasty? Disgraceful.
Recommend 0
Abedin
Oct 20, 2020 10:38pm
State over state
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 20, 2020 10:47pm
Sack all of them and clean up police department. Man broke a law and corrupt police didn't want to arrest him.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Oct 20, 2020 10:47pm
Fact Check: Seems to be a planted "Arrest of Safdar". PPP and PML-N are on same page and they can draft anything like that.
Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 20, 2020 10:50pm
I think establishment is behind all this fiasco.
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Oct 20, 2020 10:54pm
Why not resign ?
Recommend 0
Shan
Oct 20, 2020 10:57pm
lol Maryum saluting the world renowned sindh police known for merit and transparency. What a joke?
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Oct 20, 2020 11:01pm
Leave of absence ordered by who? even those who have nothing to do with the case ? Politics ?
Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 20, 2020 11:01pm
Good - get rid of them all and bring in more competent officers...
Recommend 0
Digital
Oct 20, 2020 11:03pm
What useless bunch. Take disciplinary action against them and fire them so this drama stops.
Recommend 0
Israr Khan
Oct 20, 2020 11:03pm
Sindh police said what safdar did is wrong, then they arrested the man and now they want leave? Don't go on leave just Resign
Recommend 0
Mandvi
Oct 20, 2020 11:06pm
The police are in shock because they implemented the law of constitution for the first time - read between the lines
Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Oct 20, 2020 11:07pm
When Children will be incharge, then these things will happen, next time, all the children will be gone forever.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 20 Oct 2020

No right to censor

By censoring the speeches of its critics, the official machinery is nullifying the inclusive progress towards greater integration.
20 Oct 2020

Exit denied

BLACKLIST? It is more like a black hole that has devoured thousands of Pakistani passport holders wanting to travel....
20 Oct 2020

Worsening gas shortage

THE proposal to stop connecting domestic gas consumers to the extensive pipeline network of SSGC and SNGPL in future...
Updated 19 Oct 2020

Superspreader protests

With such blatant disregard for SOPs, it is only inevitable that these occasions will be superspreader events.
19 Oct 2020

Agriculture woes

PAKISTAN’S agriculture sector has been in distress for a very long time owing to poor policies and official...
Updated 19 Oct 2020

Accessible Pakistan

PAKISTAN’S first smart road for visually impaired people was inaugurated in Attock on Thursday. The 500-metre-long...