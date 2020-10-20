'Demoralised and shocked': Senior Sindh Police officials request for leave over Safdar arrest episode

In a shock move following the recent arrest of PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, at least two additional inspectors general, seven deputy inspectors general and four senior superintendents of Sindh Police on Tuesday applied for leaves in order to "come out of […] shock" caused by the "recent episode of registration of FIR against Capt (R) Safdar".

Those who submitted leave applications include Special Branch AIG Imran Yaqoob, Forensic Science Division AIG Dr Samiulah Soomro Counter Terrorism Department DIG Omer Shahid Hamid, Headquarters DIG Saqib Ismail Memon, Hyderabad DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, East Zone (Karachi) DIG Capt (r) Asim Khan, South Zone (Karachi) DIG Javed Akbar Riaz, Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab, Special Branch DIG Qamar-uz-Zaman and SSP Intelligence Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, Sukkur SSP Irfan Ali Samo, Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Abdullah Ahmad and East Zone (Karachi) SSP Sajid Amir Sudozai.

Special Branch AIG Imran Yaqoob submitted a letter to Sindh IGP asking for a 60-day leave. — Provided by Imtiaz Ali

According to the applications — all of which are identical — submitted to Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar, the officials said that it had become hard for them to "discharge [their] duties in a professional manner" due to the stress caused by Safdar's arrest.

"The recent episode of registration of FIR against Capt (R) Safdar in which police high command has not only been ridiculed and mishandled, but all ranks of Sindh police have been demoralised and shocked.

"In such stressful situation it is quite difficult for me to discharge my duty in a professional manner," the letters read.

Shortly after the news surfaced, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet expressed her appreciation for the Sindh Police.

"I salute the Sindh Police!" she tweeted, alongside a quote of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The development comes a day after the arrest and subsequent release on bail of PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar in Karachi.

Following Safdar's arrest, a purported voice message by PML-N leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair was shared by a journalist in which Zubair alleged that the inspector general of police was kidnapped and forced to register the first-information report against Maryam, her husband Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum.

In the audio clip circulating on Twitter, Zubair purportedly said that Chief Minister Murad Shah confirmed to him that police was pressured into making the arrest. "When they (police) refused to do that, Rangers kidnapped [the IGP]," Zubair said.

PML-N vice president Maryam had also alleged that the Sindh inspector general of police was forcibly "taken to the sector commander's office and asked to sign on the arrest orders".

She claimed that when the IGP showed reluctance, he was told that the arrest would be carried out by the Rangers. "After his signatures were forcibly taken on the arrest orders, he was told police would carry out the arrest."

The allegation was denied by Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi as "nonsense narrative".

Safdar's arrest

On October 18 — the day of the rally hosted by PPP in Karachi — Safdar had visited the Quaid's mausoleum along with party workers and Maryam, where he jumped inside the perimeter of the founder's resting place and raised slogans, a move that had drawn widespread criticism.

The next day, he was arrested by police from his hotel room on charges of violating the sanctity of Jinnah’s mausoleum and hurling murder threats at some individuals. Safdar was later released on bail.

The arrest drew widespread criticism from the opposition and some leaders of the PDM, including Maryam, had claimed in a presser after Safdar's arrest that the move was an attempt to enforce cracks among the opposition by the federal government and its agencies. The PPP administration, which was left in an awkward position, distanced itself from the move.

Earlier today, CM Shah addressed a press conference where he said the police "did their work" and acted in "accordance with the law" to book and later arrest PML-N leader Safdar in Karachi.