DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 20, 2020

Pakistan believes in restoring Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh: Qureshi

Naveed Siddiqui 20 Oct 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) had a telephone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy AP/Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) had a telephone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy AP/Twitter

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan believes in restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The minister expressed these views during a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov. In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the two discussed bilateral relations and the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the breakaway region.

Nagorno-Karabakh, mainly inhabited by ethnic Armenians and backed by Yerevan, has been the scene of deadly clashes since September 27.

"The foreign minister expressed deep concern on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed full solidarity with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and its people at this difficult time," the statement said.

Qureshi also expressed concern over the "reprehensible targeting and killing of civilians by Armenian forces and hoped for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions".

He also recognised Azerbaijan’s valuable support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at various international forums, including the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. He briefed his counterpart on the grave human rights violations and other repressive actions being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu &Kashmir, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bayramov appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and briefed Qureshi on the latest situation.

During the phone call, the two ministers expressed satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and economic, cultural and educational fields.

Qureshi also reiterated his invitation to Bayramov to visit Pakistan, the FO statement said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, had paid tribute to "Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity".

"Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per UN Security Council resolutions," he had said.

Decades-long conflict

The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict re-erupted on September 27 and has so far killed more than 700 people, including nearly 80 civilians.

The mountainous western region of Azerbaijan has remained under separatist Armenian control since a 1994 ceasefire ended a brutal war that killed 30,000.

Armenia, which backs Nagorno-Karabakh but does not recognise its independence, has admitted that Azerbaijani forces have made important gains along the front in the past week.

A ceasefire in territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was under severe strain on Tuesday after new clashes between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces.

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh reported new artillery battles on Tuesday morning and said fighting was particularly intense in southern areas of the conflict zone.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry also reported fighting in several areas, including disputed territory close to the line of contact that divides the sides.

Additional input from Reuters

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2020 02:59pm
What has this got to do with Pakistan? Why don’t you speak up about the millions on Muslims in Chinese concentration camps?
Recommend 0
Syren
Oct 20, 2020 02:59pm
Why always meddling in others' affairs? FATF to take note please.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 20, 2020 02:59pm
No comment on Uighurs?
Recommend 0
Dr. Paderia
Oct 20, 2020 03:11pm
Who asked you ?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 20, 2020 03:13pm
This is not a correct time to support any of both these countries.
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 20, 2020 03:14pm
But who even asked you?
Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Oct 20, 2020 03:15pm
Turkish order
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 20, 2020 03:17pm
@Fastrack, "What has this got to do with Pakistan? " Pakistan can support one country over the other between two warring countries. What so difficult about it here for RSS devotees??
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 20 Oct 2020

No right to censor

By censoring the speeches of its critics, the official machinery is nullifying the inclusive progress towards greater integration.
20 Oct 2020

Exit denied

BLACKLIST? It is more like a black hole that has devoured thousands of Pakistani passport holders wanting to travel....
20 Oct 2020

Worsening gas shortage

THE proposal to stop connecting domestic gas consumers to the extensive pipeline network of SSGC and SNGPL in future...
Updated 19 Oct 2020

Superspreader protests

With such blatant disregard for SOPs, it is only inevitable that these occasions will be superspreader events.
19 Oct 2020

Agriculture woes

PAKISTAN’S agriculture sector has been in distress for a very long time owing to poor policies and official...
Updated 19 Oct 2020

Accessible Pakistan

PAKISTAN’S first smart road for visually impaired people was inaugurated in Attock on Thursday. The 500-metre-long...