Will visit Quaid's mausoleum every Oct 18 and raise slogans for the mother of the nation: Safdar

Dawn.comUpdated 20 Oct 2020

PML-N leader Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N leader Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Striking an unapologetic tone, PML-N leader Mohammad Safdar on Tuesday said that he will visit the mausoleum of Fatima Ali Jinnah on October 18 — the date of his visit that landed him in trouble — every year and raise the slogan "long live the mother of the nation".

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said that he wanted to send a message to those that had called Fatima Jinnah a traitor by raising Madar-i-Millat (mother of the nation) slogans during his visit to the mausoleum. "What was wrong with that?"

Fatima Jinnah is buried beside her brother, founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali, at his mausoleum in Karachi.

Safdar's comments come a day after he was arrested in Karachi on charges of violating the sanctity of Jinnah’s mausoleum during his Sunday visit and hurling murder threats at some individuals.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of Waqas Ahmed Khan, Safdar was arrested on charges of violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, damaging official property and allegedly threatening the complainant with dire consequences. Around 200 other people were also booked in the case lodged at the Brigade police station.

The day-long episode, with several turns and twists, came to a close with a court granting the PML-N leader bail and the disclosure at a press conference in the evening that the complainant in the case was wanted in a terrorism case.

PDM leaders alleged that the move was an attempt by the federal government and its agencies, which “kidnapped the provincial police chief and forced him into signing the arrest order”.

The government, however, denied the claim with Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi calling it a "nonsense narrative".

Read: Ali Zaidi refutes reports Sindh IGP was kidnapped, forced to register FIR against Safdar

Speaking to the media today, Safdar stated that his conduct at the mausoleum was similar to that of a child seeking solace in the comfort provided by his parents.

"When children are in pain, they go to their mother and father. When they are attacked in the streets, children go to their mother and tell her [about the incident]. I also went to the mother of the nation [and] said to her that the ones who stole your elections, the same people have stolen ours.

"If appealing to your mother is a crime then we will continue to do this. If saying zindabad to your mother is a crime then we will continue to do so."

Lashing out at the government, he said: "You incompetent fools, will you teach me how to visit a shrine? People learn this kind of etiquette from us," he said, adding that his family has a long history of being caretakers of various shrines.

"A state above the state filed an FIR against me and [struck] during the cover provided by the night." The PML-N leader said that he was not worried when the police broke down his door.

"I said that my family is inside, I am coming. I am performing ablution [as] it time for prayers, give me ten minutes," Safdar said, adding that he was ready to go through the ordeal as Nawaz's message of respecting the sanctity of the vote was "loud and clear".

"[But] I am concerned about where the inspector general of a province disappeared to for three hours," he said, asking who were the people behind this FIR.

He stated that FIRs and other obstacles would not be able to stop the 'respect the vote' movement.

Maryam defends husband

Defending her husband for the slogans raised, Maryam Nawaz asked what was wrong in that gesture. “What is wrong with repeating Quaid-i-Azam’s stance at his mausoleum? What is wrong with Madar-i-Millat slogans? No one chanted slogans for Nawaz Sharif or myself. We all know who hates the vote ko izzat do (honour the vote) slogan. We all know who these namaloom afraad (unidentified persons) are.”

The PML vice president said the so-called murder threats by her husband to any individual at the Mazar-i-Quaid was a ‘ridiculous’ charge at a crowded place where one couldn’t hear the other person’s voice amid so much hustle bustle.

To strengthen her arguments, she came up with details of the complainant of the newly registered FIR against her husband.

She said: “The complainant Waqas Ahmed Khan is already an absconder of terrorism court who was booked [in terrorism case] in 2019 by the Site Superhighway police.”

The infamous visit

The same day the PDM staged their second rally in Karachi, Maryam and Safdar had visited the Quaid's mausoleum. After praying for the deceased, PML-N workers who were standing outside the iron grill in the same hall, had shouted slogans in favour of the PML-N vice president.

Safdar had signalled them, apparently to stop them from raising that particular slogan at the grave of Quaid-i-Azam, and had started chanting vote ko izzat do slogan.

While Maryam and other party leaders stayed silent, Safdar kept on chanting another slogan, ‘long live the mother of the nation’, and the crowd had responded. The scene had lasted a couple of minutes. However, the incident drew criticism from all quarters as government ministers and citizens condemned the PML-N leaders conduct at the mausoleum.

Syed
Oct 20, 2020 11:42am
These thugs should be punished on this vandalism.
Recommend 0
asad
Oct 20, 2020 11:51am
The same words Altaf Hussain was saying from three decades but media never accepted it.
Recommend 0
Shiraz
Oct 20, 2020 11:51am
Leave the departed souls and their remains alone. They do not need disturbing on account of petty politics.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 20, 2020 11:53am
Mr. Bhutto also deserves the same "respect". Please visit his shrine too and raise same slogans there as well.
Recommend 0
Hidden Truth
Oct 20, 2020 11:55am
The govt should puncture the types and steal the petrol, of his vehicle on every Oct 18th. This guy is used to luxury, won’t walk to the mausoleum.
Recommend 0
Tariq Mahmood
Oct 20, 2020 11:55am
What is wrong with these people? Who are they trying to fool as most people see right through to what they really are.
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Oct 20, 2020 11:59am
This should be eye opening for all Pakistanis who support PML(N).
Recommend 0
Jalal
Oct 20, 2020 12:01pm
Come next year and we will see...
Recommend 0
Farooq Miana
Oct 20, 2020 12:02pm
He needs counselling.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 20, 2020 12:03pm
Maryam is mother of her own children, not nation's. Get that right!!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 20, 2020 12:04pm
Not if you are in jail !!
Recommend 0
Leena
Oct 20, 2020 12:05pm
Noted and will confirm on 18 October 2021
Recommend 0
Fahmida
Oct 20, 2020 12:07pm
Lion
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Oct 20, 2020 12:09pm
But Quaid is the father of the Nation !!
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 20, 2020 12:15pm
Classless man. Normally party workers raise such slogans but son in law is doing this job over a grave in PMLN.
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Oct 20, 2020 12:21pm
I can't believe this man ever wore the uniform.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 20, 2020 12:23pm
His family did not bring him up with our history values.
Recommend 0
AW
Oct 20, 2020 12:24pm
Safdar and Maryam are going in the wrong direction on this one. They need to acknowledge their mistake, apologize and move on instead of digging a deeper hole for themselves
Recommend 0
Naved
Oct 20, 2020 12:28pm
This explanation is not acceptable. He is setting the trend of creating chaos by demonstration at Quaid's mausoleum to gain politically, which is not right.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 20, 2020 12:29pm
Is this guy for real?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2020 12:30pm
Lesson for all men. Whatever you do, don't be a husband like Captain Safdar. Poor guy.
Recommend 0
Nawaz
Oct 20, 2020 12:31pm
Pathetic like party
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Oct 20, 2020 12:32pm
Do people not find it wrong to raise slogans at the mausoleum of the Quaid? There is a time and place for everything
Recommend 0
Nauman
Oct 20, 2020 12:33pm
Such a shame for a ret. Cap. to act like this. they can only bring more sham on land of pure.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 20, 2020 12:34pm
Zardari showed PMLN their place. But real fun would be when looter 1 (PMLN) would beg looter 2 (PPP) for resignations from assemblies.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 20, 2020 12:39pm
@Nawaz, the Sharif party!
Recommend 0
A Khan
Oct 20, 2020 12:57pm
Crooks, thugs and thieves. Lock them up.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Hussain
Oct 20, 2020 01:02pm
Shows no respect at all Lock him up
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Oct 20, 2020 01:04pm
Mr Safdar, had you retired as a major general, all this wouldn't have happened...
Recommend 0

