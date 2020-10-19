DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 20, 2020

Britain says Russia on cyber offensive to sabotage Tokyo Olympics

Reuters 19 Oct 2020

Email

This picture shows the Olympics symbol with Tokyo 2021 in the backdrop. — Reuters/File
This picture shows the Olympics symbol with Tokyo 2021 in the backdrop. — Reuters/File

Britain on Monday condemned what it said were attempts by Russian military intelligence to disrupt next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo with malicious cyberattacks.

British officials said Unit 74455 of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency had conducted “cyber reconnaissance” operations against Games organisers, logistics suppliers and sponsors.

They declined to give further details about the types of attacks or whether they were successful, but said the activity included creating fake websites and online accounts posing as key individuals to use in future hacking attempts.

“The GRU's actions against the Olympic and Paralympic Games are cynical and reckless. We condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Raab added that the announcement had been coordinated with international allies as part of an effort to “call out and counter” Russia's actions in cyberspace. The United States is expected to issue a statement later on Monday.

Russia was banned from the world's top sporting events for four years in December over widespread doping offences, including the Tokyo Games which were originally scheduled for this year but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The attacks on the 2020 Games are the latest in a string of hacking attempts against international sporting organisations that Western officials and cybersecurity experts say have been orchestrated by Russia since its doping scandal erupted five years ago. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Britain said on Monday those attacks included a hack of the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in South Korea, which compromised hundreds of computers, took down Internet access and disrupted broadcast feeds.

The attack in South Korea had previously been linked to Russia by cybersecurity researchers but was made to look like the work of Chinese or North Korean hackers, Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The attacks on the 2020 Summer Games are the latest in a campaign of Russian malicious activity against the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” it said.

“The UK is confirming for the first time today the extent of GRU targeting of the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 19 Oct 2020

Superspreader protests

With such blatant disregard for SOPs, it is only inevitable that these occasions will be superspreader events.
19 Oct 2020

Agriculture woes

PAKISTAN’S agriculture sector has been in distress for a very long time owing to poor policies and official...
Updated 19 Oct 2020

Accessible Pakistan

PAKISTAN’S first smart road for visually impaired people was inaugurated in Attock on Thursday. The 500-metre-long...
Updated 18 Oct 2020

After the rally

THE Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa in Gujranwala on Friday has set the stage for a charged few weeks ahead. The...
18 Oct 2020

More Iran sanctions

AS election day in the US draws closer, the Trump administration is tightening the screws on arch-nemesis Iran...
18 Oct 2020

Breast cancer awareness

ACROSS the world, the month of October is marked as ‘PINKtober’, a campaign to raise awareness about breast...