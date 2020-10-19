DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 19, 2020

PTA unblocks TikTok 10 days after banning the video-sharing app

Rana Bilal | Dawn.com 19 Oct 2020

Email

TikTok was blocked on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. — Reuters/File
TikTok was blocked on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday said that TikTok is being unlocked "after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality".

"TikTok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws," tweeted the authority.

The video-sharing app was blocked on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. PTA at the time had said it earlier issued a "final notice" to TikTok and gave the application "considerable time to respond and comply with" instructions for development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of "unlawful online content".

The Chinese social media giant TikTok issued a cryptic statement on Saturday which called for lifting of the ban on the app in return for a vague assurance centred on the “allocation of resources” to the Pakistani market.

“If the Government of Pakistan decides to reopen access to our services in the future, we will certainly assess our allocation of resources to this market,” the carefully worded statement said.

According to some estimates, the app has been installed 43 million times in Pakistan, with 14.7 million of those coming in the year 2020 alone. The app was banned in the country on Oct 9 with the regulator citing “obscenity” as the reason.

“Our services remain blocked in the country and we have received no communication from PTA,” the statement said.

“This is why we are disappointed that our users and creators in Pakistan are still unable to access TikTok, more than one week after our services were blocked by the PTA,” the press release said.

A senior PTA official, however, had said the TikTok management was clearly conveyed during the virtual meeting that compliance with the authority’s instructions was essential.

“The only issue is that TikTok is not providing a timeline for the results of the action it intends to take,” the official had said, adding that an application could not operate in a completely independent environment without any restriction or respect to religious and societal norms.

Following the ban, an appeal was filed in the Islamabad High Court against the ban on the video-sharing app by a private citizen, who argued his business has been badly affected by the ban. Last week on Thursday, the court sought an explanation from PTA over the ban.

The petition said TikTok app provides a platform to talented Pakistani citizens to exercise the right of expression and to demonstrate creativity.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sanjay
Oct 19, 2020 03:08pm
Pakistan caves in to Chinese pressure and sacrifices the morals of its youths for Yuan. Sad.
Recommend 0
indo p
Oct 19, 2020 03:10pm
Phone call from all weather friend did the trick. You can't block something Chinese without consulting Chinese.
Recommend 0
kp
Oct 19, 2020 03:10pm
I remember few folks here stating that U Turn is on the way. They were right.
Recommend 0
Akmal
Oct 19, 2020 03:11pm
China might have stopped funding. So Pak will have no money to buy essentials.... Modern slavery
Recommend 0
Arshad
Oct 19, 2020 03:12pm
U turn when the interests are those of China but no u turn when it concerns Pakistani public. We need u turn for all increased prices, particularly for essential commodities like vegetables groceries, petrol, gas, electricity and school fees.
Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Oct 19, 2020 03:13pm
PTA is behaving like a rolling stone and similar to TikTok
Recommend 0
Farooq
Oct 19, 2020 03:15pm
Another U-turn. You cannot go against the populace of this country. This is called Civilian Supremacy.
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Oct 19, 2020 03:16pm
@Sanjay, It has nothing to do with China. It is our pure Pakistani way to do the things in this government. We in Pakistan always know that any ban will at max last for ten days or so.
Recommend 0
@bhagRAT
Oct 19, 2020 03:18pm
Chinese pressure
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 19, 2020 03:19pm
It's time to grill illegitimate incompetent corrupt PTI government.... Am now expecting TikTok users to immediately start making videos about this selected loot in Islamabad...
Recommend 0
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Oct 19, 2020 03:22pm
As always U-turn
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 19, 2020 03:22pm
@Sanjay, don't worry about Pakistan. It's time for current illegitimate incompetent corrupt PTI government to face music... For Indians just for your information here TikTok was blocked as large number of users were making videos against government. As selected in PM house has EGO issues so that app was banned. It's nothing to do with morality or any pressure from any one
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 19, 2020 03:26pm
Good decision.
Recommend 0
Fireman
Oct 19, 2020 03:26pm
U turn
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 19, 2020 03:27pm
U-turn! Now what, those who supported this decision over morality?
Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 19, 2020 03:27pm
Next time please check if it is Chinese or not and then apply law.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 19, 2020 03:27pm
@Sanjay, And yet Modi regime does billions of trade with China - sheer duplicity!
Recommend 0
Sahoo
Oct 19, 2020 03:28pm
Very sad, sovereignity of Pakistan becomes decreasing
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 19, 2020 03:29pm
@bhaRAT©, When China commands ,Pakistan obeys.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 19, 2020 03:30pm
PMIK famous for his U turns.
Recommend 0
Kabir
Oct 19, 2020 03:33pm
U Turn!!
Recommend 0
parki
Oct 19, 2020 03:34pm
@bhaRAT©, ofcourse good decision by china
Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 19, 2020 03:51pm
Say thanks to the Chinese embassy.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 19 Oct 2020

Superspreader protests

With such blatant disregard for SOPs, it is only inevitable that these occasions will be superspreader events.
19 Oct 2020

Agriculture woes

PAKISTAN’S agriculture sector has been in distress for a very long time owing to poor policies and official...
Updated 19 Oct 2020

Accessible Pakistan

PAKISTAN’S first smart road for visually impaired people was inaugurated in Attock on Thursday. The 500-metre-long...
Updated 18 Oct 2020

After the rally

THE Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa in Gujranwala on Friday has set the stage for a charged few weeks ahead. The...
18 Oct 2020

More Iran sanctions

AS election day in the US draws closer, the Trump administration is tightening the screws on arch-nemesis Iran...
18 Oct 2020

Breast cancer awareness

ACROSS the world, the month of October is marked as ‘PINKtober’, a campaign to raise awareness about breast...