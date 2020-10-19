DAWN.COM

Capt Safdar arrested from Karachi hotel, says Maryam

Qazi Hassan 19 Oct 2020

PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar was arrested by police early on Monday morning. — File photo
PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar was arrested by police early on Monday morning. — File photo

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that her husband retired Captain Mohammad Safdar was arrested by police from the hotel they were staying at in Karachi, a day after he raised slogans at the Quaid's mausoleum before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) second power show at Bagh-i-Jinnah.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt Safdar," Maryam said via tweet.

Police are yet to confirm or comment on the arrest.

The arrest comes after a first information report (FIR) was registered against Maryam, Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum. The complainant, Waqas Ahmed, alleged that the PML-N leaders, along with 200 of their followers, reached the Quaid's grave where Safdar jumped over the grill surrounding it.

The complainant said that he tried to stop him from doing so but Safdar "got out of control" and started threatening him and his fellows that he would kill them. He added that Safdar later damaged government property before leaving the site with his followers.

"My complaint is that Safdar and his cohort violated the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum and his grave. A case [should be] registered against him for raising political slogans inside the mausoleum complex, death threats against me and for damaging government property."

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, a case has been registered on Section 6 (convening of meetings or processions in the mausoleum), Section 8 (entry into mausoleum with weapon) and Section 10 (penalty for contravention of provisions) of The Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971.

'Action must be taken against hooligans'

Meanwhile, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi warned the Sindh chief secretary and Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar that action must be taken against the "hooligans who created ruckus" at the Quaid's mausoleum.

"If they are allowed to leave Karachi, you will be directly held responsible for letting them escape. You will be considered as aiders and abettors in the crime," he said in a tweet.

In a video shared by PTI, he said that it was "not acceptable", warning the opposition to "behave themselves". "Nobody will tolerate this hooliganism at Jinnah's mausoleum," he said.

In a separate tweet, the party's Karachi chapter said the PTI members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) had managed to get an FIR registered after "10 hours of continuous efforts".

A day earlier, Maryam along with the senior leadership and a large number of workers went inside the hallway in Quaid's mausoleum to offer fateha and lay a floral wreath. As per the tradition, a qari recited verses from the Holy Quran and Maryam and a few others offered fateha inside the grilled premises.

As soon as the fateha ended, PML-N workers who were standing outside that iron grill in the same hall, shouted slogans in favour of Maryam. Capt Safdar signalled them, apparently to stop them from raising that particular slogan at the grave of Quaid-i-Azam, and started chanting vote ko izzat do slogan that too was against the protocol of the mausoleum.

While Maryam and other leadership stayed silent, Safdar kept on chanting another slogan, ‘long live mother of the nation’, and the crowd responded in an emotional manner. The scene lasted a couple of minutes and Maryam along with others left the premises.

Many social media users also considered the incident as disrespectful and vented their anger against Safdar, Maryam and the PML-N.

PTI central leader and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi tweeted a video of Capt Safdar shouting slogans and wrote: “This is just not acceptable. The sanctity of Quaid’s Mazar disrespected by these criminals masquerading as politicians.”

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also tweeted the video and, in a strong-worded statement, demanded the PML-N to apologise to the nation for “disrespecting the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum”.

Later in the evening, senior PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh reached Brigade police station to lodge an FIR against the PML-N leadership for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum.

peer baba khwajaji
Oct 19, 2020 09:29am
Capt Safdar is a fighter. He will come out victorious. People of Pakistan are with you.
Recommend 0
Wazahat
Oct 19, 2020 09:29am
Nicely done by people party planned it well. If he is arrested then why is he sitting in front passenger seat not in the back of a police van?
Recommend 0
Abdul
Oct 19, 2020 09:30am
Good show for all
Recommend 0
Prof Javaid Khan
Oct 19, 2020 09:33am
What a shame to see this video. Instead of paying respect and officering prayers at the mazar of the father of the nation, political slogans were raised. This is clearly unacceptable behavior and as tax payer citizen of this country demand strict action against those involved in this crimnal act.
Recommend 0
SMI
Oct 19, 2020 09:35am
Well done he should be given exemplary punishment!
Recommend 0

