Capt Safdar arrested from Karachi hotel for 'violating sanctity of Quaid's mausoleum'

Qazi HassanUpdated 19 Oct 2020

Screengrabs from a video showing PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar being taken away by police in Karachi early Monday morning.
Screengrabs from a video showing PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar being taken away by police in Karachi early Monday morning.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz tweeted early Monday morning that her husband retired Captain Mohammad Safdar had been arrested by the police from their hotel in Karachi.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt Safdar," Maryam said via tweet.

According to Maryam, she was sleeping when the police allegedly "barged in".

PTI minister Ali Zaidi, however, refuted her claim, saying "Maryam [is] once again lying that the hotel door was broken."

Safdar is being kept at the Aziz Bhatti police station. He has been arrested a day after he raised slogans at the Quaid's mausoleum before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) second power show at Bagh-i-Jinnah.

It is expected that Safdar will be presented before court some time today.

The arrest comes after a first information report (FIR) was registered against Maryam, Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum. The complainant, Waqas Ahmed, alleged that the PML-N leaders, along with 200 of their followers, reached the Quaid's grave where Safdar jumped over the grill surrounding it.

The complainant said that he tried to stop him from doing so but Safdar "got out of control" and started threatening him and his fellows that he would kill them. He added that Safdar later damaged government property before leaving the site with his followers.

"My complaint is that Safdar and his cohort violated the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum and his grave. A case [should be] registered against him for raising political slogans inside the mausoleum complex, death threats against me and for damaging government property."

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, a case has been registered on Section 6, Section 8 and Section 10 of The Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971.

  • Section 6: Meetings, etc. prohibited. No person shall organise, convene or take part in any meeting or demonstration or procession or engage in political activity of any kind within the Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar or within a distance of ten feet from the outer boundary thereof.

  • Section 8: Sanctity of Mazar. No person shall do any act or behave in any manner which is or tends to be derogatory to the sanctity and dignity of the Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar.

  • Section 10: Penalty, etc. (1) Whoever contravenes any of the provisions of this Ordinance shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both. (2) An offence punishable under this Ordinance shall be tried in a summary way in accordance with the provisions contained in sections 262 to 265 of the Code of Criminal procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898).

Sindh govt distances itself from arrest

Senior PML-N leader and Maryam's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair, while speaking to reporters in Karachi, claimed that Safdar's arrest was a "sting operation by the state" and was carried out to damage the PDM alliance.

He said he had talked to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Minister Saeed Ghani and would reveal the facts before the public soon. "The easiest way for Imran Khan is to arrest [Safdar] so the entire blame will fall on Sindh government and police."

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Ghani tweeted that while Captain Safdar's behaviour was inappropriate, the way his arrest was carried out was condemnable.

He alleged this was being done to create a rift among PDM and that Sindh government had no role in the arrest.

PPP MPA Sharmila Farooqi said "sloganeering inside Mazar-e-Quaid is inappropriate, but breaking doors & arresting Captain Safdar in this manner is also unacceptable".

"Sindh government is not a party to this. Clearly a blatant attempt to sabotage the solidarity of PDM and defame Sindh government," she added.

MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar — who had attended and addressed PDM's rally in Karachi a day earlier — also condemned the PML-N leader's arrest.

"The violation of privacy is shameful and goes against every norm of decency. Reportedly, Sindh police were forced by Rangers to do this. Those who planned it have attacked the sanctity of Sindh’s hospitality."

'All Pakistanis offended'

Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz, while speaking to reporters at Peshawar Press Club, said that every Pakistani was offended by what happened at the Quaid’s mausoleum.

"Did you see the ruckus that was created by Safdar, Maryam? They disrespected the sanctity of the founder of Pakistan, the mausoleum," he said, adding that this arrest had nothing to do with politics but with actions having consequences.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood was "glad Sindh Police has enforced the law and arrested Capt Safdar".

"He committed a crime at the Mazar-e-Quaid yesterday and law must take its course."

PTI minister Shireen Mazari, responding to criticism of the arrest, said "there are rules and laws in place to observe sanctity of the mazar", sharing a picture. "And these laws were not devised by PTI govt!"

Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the arrest was in accordance with the law, adding that the Quaid's mausoleum "was not a playground for lowly politicians".

Meanwhile, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi warned the Sindh chief secretary and Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar that action must be taken against the "hooligans who created ruckus" at the Quaid's mausoleum.

"If they are allowed to leave Karachi, you will be directly held responsible for letting them escape. You will be considered as aiders and abettors in the crime," he said in a tweet.

In a video shared by PTI, he said that it was "not acceptable", warning the opposition to "behave themselves". "Nobody will tolerate this hooliganism at Jinnah's mausoleum," he said.

In a separate tweet, the party's Karachi chapter said the PTI members of the provincial assembly had managed to get an FIR registered after "10 hours of continuous efforts".

What happened?

A day earlier, Maryam along with the senior leadership and a large number of workers went inside the hallway in Quaid's mausoleum to offer fateha and lay a floral wreath. As per the tradition, a qari recited verses from the Holy Quran and Maryam and a few others offered fateha inside the grilled premises.

As soon as the fateha ended, PML-N workers who were standing outside that iron grill in the same hall, shouted slogans in favour of Maryam. Capt Safdar signalled them, apparently to stop them from raising that particular slogan at the grave of Quaid-i-Azam, and started chanting vote ko izzat do slogan that too was against the protocol of the mausoleum.

While Maryam and other leadership stayed silent, Safdar kept on chanting another slogan, ‘long live mother of the nation’, and the crowd responded in an emotional manner. The scene lasted a couple of minutes and Maryam along with others left the premises.

Many social media users also considered the incident as disrespectful and vented their anger against Safdar, Maryam and the PML-N.

PTI central leader and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi had tweeted a video of Capt Safdar shouting slogans and wrote: “This is just not acceptable. The sanctity of Quaid’s Mazar disrespected by these criminals masquerading as politicians.”

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also tweeted the video and, in a strongly worded statement, demanded the PML-N to apologise to the nation for “disrespecting the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum”.

Later in the evening, senior PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh reached Brigade police station to lodge an FIR against the PML-N leadership for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum.

peer baba khwajaji
Oct 19, 2020 09:29am
Capt Safdar is a fighter. He will come out victorious. People of Pakistan are with you.
Recommend 0
Wazahat
Oct 19, 2020 09:29am
Nicely done by people party planned it well. If he is arrested then why is he sitting in front passenger seat not in the back of a police van?
Recommend 0
Abdul
Oct 19, 2020 09:30am
Good show for all
Recommend 0
Prof Javaid Khan
Oct 19, 2020 09:33am
What a shame to see this video. Instead of paying respect and officering prayers at the mazar of the father of the nation, political slogans were raised. This is clearly unacceptable behavior and as tax payer citizen of this country demand strict action against those involved in this crimnal act.
Recommend 0
SMI
Oct 19, 2020 09:35am
Well done he should be given exemplary punishment!
Recommend 0
kamran
Oct 19, 2020 09:38am
These thugs have zero care about anything but their own interest. What a shameless display. Law should take its due course.
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Oct 19, 2020 09:39am
The Law exists for the sanctity of Mazar e Qaid so the law should not be violated, remember Altaf Hussain was arrested and jailed for burning the flag of Pakistan and raising anti-Pakistan slogans within the premisses of Mazar e Qaid I request the police not to leave them all of them has to be dealt and punished as per law
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 19, 2020 09:39am
@peer baba khwajaji, You keep the 'fighter' with zero services except wooing once first daughter. Pakistanis don't need him.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 19, 2020 09:39am
Fascist PTI government days are numbered...
Recommend 0
Toni
Oct 19, 2020 09:41am
No manners, and Maryam didn't stop him; false hope and indignity!
Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 19, 2020 09:41am
Arrested for what?
Recommend 0
Mushraf
Oct 19, 2020 09:42am
Have no word to say about these stooges...illiterate and desperate, criminals and corrupt.
Recommend 0
JS
Oct 19, 2020 09:42am
Shame- they have no respect left for the dead even--- what they will do to the living
Recommend 0
True Pakistani
Oct 19, 2020 09:43am
Govt., seems shaken and taking hapazard action ! No sense to arrest political workers and leaders !
Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Oct 19, 2020 09:45am
This is not politics. Neither by PML(N) nor by PTI. We should lay a wreath on the corpse of politics in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 19, 2020 09:46am
This drama continues and now it is getting sad. Please spare us PML/PPP.
Recommend 0
Ihteshan Kayani
Oct 19, 2020 09:47am
3rd tier leadership arrest will favour Maryam Safdar, here is the first one.
Recommend 0
NoVoice
Oct 19, 2020 09:50am
If we want to respect Mr Jinnah, follow his clear instructions! Rights of minorities, merit, free speech, keeping army in barracks....all these are more important than fake respect at a grave.
Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 19, 2020 09:51am
@peer baba khwajaji, Are you a Pakistani ?
Recommend 0
John
Oct 19, 2020 09:54am
Its a sad state of affairs...Shariffs clan never paid attention to educating their kids and teaching ettiquett! Not following rules...no manners no ettiquttes..This has become a phenomenon across the country!
Recommend 0
Syed Khurram Shahid
Oct 19, 2020 09:55am
This guy needs to stay away from human beings for a long long time.
Recommend 0
Shad
Oct 19, 2020 09:55am
@peer baba khwajaji, wakeup man. His one and only victory is Maryam along with monthly wazifa of SAR 1,500. He is trying very hard to get the promotion so his wazifa will increase and i support him for his just demand. #capt.safdar.ka wazifa increse karo.
Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Oct 19, 2020 09:57am
Fatima Jinnah Zindabad
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Oct 19, 2020 10:01am
Well done. Anyone disrespect Quaid should be thrown in jail.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Oct 19, 2020 10:03am
@peer baba khwajaji, disrespecting qaid is fighter.. shame..
Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 19, 2020 10:03am
Will he raise Noon slogans at Bhutto's shrine?
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 19, 2020 10:05am
Yet again, PML leadership shows cavalier attitude when it comes to respecting places of utmost importance to the nation. To those who attacked the premises of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, hurting the sanctity of Quaid’s grave would not had occurred even as an afterthought. It is a sobering moment for all of us.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Oct 19, 2020 10:06am
Captain safra should apologize to the nation for disrespecting at qaid e azam mazar.
Recommend 0
TamilSelvan
Oct 19, 2020 10:07am
Jinnah is great. Indians will never forget the favor he did to mother India.
Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Oct 19, 2020 10:07am
This is no surprise, ali zaidi is a PTI rented goon. It is now clear a desperate government of rented ministers who fear huge financial loses having in invested in PTI. They just continue to bully, insult, disrespect and make false allegations - what else can they now offer...
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Oct 19, 2020 10:11am
Jinnah wanted democratic state, not a fascist one. When there is major threat to the democratic culture of the country, it was a great thing to chant slogans in the favour of democracy at Quid's Muasoleum.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 19, 2020 10:13am
If I was Maryam, I would have felt humiliated and embarrassed by the performance of Captain Safdar at the Qaid Mausoleum.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Oct 19, 2020 10:13am
These so called leaders and champion of loot of national wealth must be nailed so that Pakistan can progress. They are not for democracy but dynasty.
Recommend 0
Abbas Mehr
Oct 19, 2020 10:13am
Surely a shameful act and needs be condemned. Regardless of political affiliation or agreement or disagreement to the ongoing PDM campaign, some ethical standards and moral limits must be observed. He must be brought to account and be treated the way an ordinary arrested offender is treated.
Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Oct 19, 2020 10:14am
Drama, nothing will came out of it, nicely played by PPP arrest with respect. Our political parties gone further deep in immoralities.
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Oct 19, 2020 10:15am
So,Is he going to London also?
Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 19, 2020 10:15am
Good action by authorities. Safdar disrespectfully violated the sanctity of the tomb of father of the nation. All others involved must also be arrested and put behind bars.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Oct 19, 2020 10:17am
These guys have no respect even for the founder of the nation!
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 19, 2020 10:20am
Yup ! That is a just ending to the madness that was displayed
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 19, 2020 10:22am
Don't call it political arrest. He has violated rules that is why he has been arrested. Don't take law in your own hands.
Recommend 0
Shib
Oct 19, 2020 10:22am
@Wazahat, you have a.valid point. Looks like a.drama.to me...What this family thinks...Is Pakistan is their Jageer....Are they royals... is this country their Kingdom... Pathetic...
Recommend 0
Raza
Oct 19, 2020 10:22am
Section 6 of the Quaid-i-Azam's Mazar(Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance 1971 prohibits any political activity inside the Mazar and internal peripheral area. On Aug 14, 1983, entire leadership of MRD including Late Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi were arrested for making speeches at the podium. The local administration must register a case against capt Safdar for political saloganeering inside the main Mazar.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Hussain
Oct 19, 2020 10:23am
Typical behaviour by Capt Sadfar A national disgrace - who does he think he is? Is he even married to the convicted Maryam Sadfar?
Recommend 0
Raza
Oct 19, 2020 10:25am
Some one should enlighten our dear Minister Mr Ghani about the law ,as he only seems to have read one law 18th ammendment. Section 6 of the Quaid-i-Azam's Mazar(Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance 1971 prohibits any political activity inside the Mazar and internal peripheral area.
Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Oct 19, 2020 10:26am
Things are getting interesting in Pakistan, real interesting! --- An interested observer.
Recommend 0
FN
Oct 19, 2020 10:26am
First step to create rift between PDM's PPP and PML-N.
Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 19, 2020 10:30am
nice. Sindh Police takes order from Zardari and his goons. Great work Sindh Police for arresting an officer who does not know how to respect the uniform and the oath he once took to safeguard all that is Pakistan, respect the law, etc etc
Recommend 0
FN
Oct 19, 2020 10:33am
There was no disrespect done to MA Jinah's graveyard. Disrespect to Quaid is to violate the constitution of his country.
Recommend 0
Saifullah Shaikh
Oct 19, 2020 10:33am
@Hafeez, and who is disrespecting secular Pakistan envisioned by Founder of the country?
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 19, 2020 10:33am
The entire Shared family are liars and will put themselves before the country.
Recommend 0
Malik Ishaq
Oct 19, 2020 10:35am
There is nothing wrong with raising pro Pakistan (vote ko izzat do) slogans at the mausoleum. This is just another attempt to target the opposition by fascist state of b & f.
Recommend 0
Huma
Oct 19, 2020 10:35am
Good job, he should be kept behind bars. Next maryam should be arrested followed by Diesel
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Oct 19, 2020 10:37am
@peer baba khwajaji, have you no shame, supporting hooliganism inside the Quaid’s mausoleum.
Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 19, 2020 10:38am
Well deserved
Recommend 0
Rashid
Oct 19, 2020 10:42am
@peer baba khwajaji, “ Capt Safdar is a fighter. He will come out victorious. People of Pakistan are with you.” speak for yourself, and stop calling yourself peer baba, you are disgracing a saint
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Oct 19, 2020 10:43am
@peer baba khwajaji, billions of indians are with you.
Recommend 0
Asad
Oct 19, 2020 10:46am
Excellent! Arrest all the crooks,
Recommend 0
Steve
Oct 19, 2020 10:47am
@peer baba khwajaji, How much money did these thieves pay you to comment? Its people like you who are destroying your own nation!
Recommend 0
Ayaz Shah
Oct 19, 2020 10:47am
MN and other accompanying CS should also be arrested. It was crime not " inappropriate" action as ppp is protray
Recommend 0
AAA
Oct 19, 2020 10:47am
Cheap tactics from fascist regime.
Recommend 0
Wahab
Oct 19, 2020 10:47am
Cheap arm twisting tactics after opposition rally success.
Recommend 0
Kazim Ali
Oct 19, 2020 10:47am
Its strange that an arrest under FIR has been made and the suspect in question is allowed to sit or escorted on the front seat of police van. Please show the same warmth and kindness to other suspects too. He is not not public servant even!
Recommend 0
reader
Oct 19, 2020 10:47am
@peer baba khwajaji, ------- You must be ashamed of yourself to endorse such remarks for a man having no sanctity for the resting place of Nation's Father.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 19, 2020 10:48am
He should apologize and PMLN must regret.
Recommend 0
Ilyas
Oct 19, 2020 10:49am
All such thugs and thieves shall be treated with iron hand,
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Oct 19, 2020 10:50am
@Hafeez, peerbaba is a fake, a shameless Indian, wants to mingle in crowd.
Recommend 0
reader
Oct 19, 2020 10:50am
@Prof Javaid Khan, -------------Deplorable state of mind of all in the gang of looters and miscreants .
Recommend 0
reader
Oct 19, 2020 10:51am
@Syed , --------------Are you in a deep slumber asking for WHAT???.
Recommend 0
Steve
Oct 19, 2020 10:53am
@NoVoice, And more importantly, don't steal people's money!
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Oct 19, 2020 10:53am
@NoVoice, Rhetorics hollow as usul
Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 19, 2020 10:54am
@peer baba khwajaji, you are only with him
Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Oct 19, 2020 10:54am
Madam Tweeter would definitely shared the pics of the broken door, had it really been broken. What a joke ...
Recommend 0
blunt
Oct 19, 2020 10:55am
Mr. Jinnah was himself a political leader and he fought a political battle for Pakistan. He was not a saint or Wali so why his mausoleum is considered to be ones? A political leaders mazar should be open to political workers and political sloganeering.
Recommend 0
Steve
Oct 19, 2020 10:56am
@ Shaikh, May be but not alive.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 19, 2020 10:56am
@Syed , For disrespecting the Quaid mazar by raising political slogans there. See the video above.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 19, 2020 10:59am
Desecrating mausoleum... No reasoning person will accept this.
Recommend 0
Shibli shamshad
Oct 19, 2020 10:59am
National fighters international investors, this was expected the jawans and their tanks and missiles are more then a match for the starving Awam whilst the enemy is having fits of laughter.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 19, 2020 11:01am
There is so much hatred within that will consume the country, no establishment can handle this. Recall Bangladesh, look at Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:02am
This is the real face of PMLN and their goons...time to take a real stock of entire Situation without being bias...They call themselves as Leaders...Can any one think of such a disrespect at the place like Mazar of our Father of Nation.Unbelievable..Short of words to express our displeasure...Should not the entire family apologize to the nation for such an act... Unfortunately that will not happen....A new set of politics will start on this incident... Are we living in Kingdom of Aaly Sharif's
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 19, 2020 11:02am
Govt is desperate.it couldnt work for 2 years and is now under pressure as they havent served the masses .not even tried it.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Hussain
Oct 19, 2020 11:03am
Capt Safdar is a fraudster and should be jailed along with his convicted wife, Maryam Safder
Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Oct 19, 2020 11:04am
What a munafiqath? Capt. Safdar made slogan against Gen Ayub martial law in a video, but said nothing to Gen Zia martial Law who made Nawaz Shareef a prime minister.
Recommend 0
ahmed
Oct 19, 2020 11:05am
PPP played so well
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Oct 19, 2020 11:06am
@FAZ, No need for him (Safdar) his (ZAB) son-in-law (AAZ) and grand-son (BBZ) do on every barsi not only on ZAB but BB grave also. I wish the Sindh Government make a law for the sanctity of the graves at least of these prominent personalities. We should not politicize the sanctity law. We should pass on this norm of decency to our younger generations
Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Oct 19, 2020 11:07am
@peer baba khwajaji, no we are not, captain Safdar is an opportunist like the Sharifs. He should be jailed and severely punished!
Recommend 0
Ilyas
Oct 19, 2020 11:09am
Does not matter, he will continue to receive 1,800 Riyal/month whether in Jail or elsewhere.
Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Oct 19, 2020 11:09am
@Syed , maybe for jumping on your fathers grave....
Recommend 0
Comments
Oct 19, 2020 11:09am
Saeed Ghani is right; it was Punjab Police who arrested Capt (R) Safdar
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:10am
@FN, to be honest ...to me looks like yet another Political Drama...Can this crook be arrested by Sind Police without Asharward of PPP government...That too as per report the hotel door was broken...I think the people at the helm of affairs thinks in Sind people are Animals...They do not have brains....To be honest our country has entered into a defining moment...it is now or never to get rid of these goons,,,,Once for all otherwise....We as nation shall hostage to these goons for ever...
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 19, 2020 11:11am
Although he will be bail out in matter of few hours but seriously this guy needs severe punishment and should had been arrested yesterday itself. Yesterday I was wondering why didn't the guards deployed at the tomb didn't stopped him.
Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 19, 2020 11:11am
@peer baba khwajaji, let’s see what he is made of? His SBS credentials should help him if he has any???
Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 19, 2020 11:12am
Best news of the day!
Recommend 0
Tiger
Oct 19, 2020 11:12am
Bilawal Zardari should have arranged political julsa at Banazir's mausoleum instead of Qaid-e-Azam's mausoleum.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 19, 2020 11:19am
B and F strike back.
Recommend 0
BlindOne
Oct 19, 2020 11:19am
This is the exact kind of behavior that allowed many to leave NS party. How can they expect to win the people if they disrespect the dead. To the party I would recommend them to issue an apology to show strength of morality and acceptance of mistakes.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 19, 2020 11:19am
Imran Khan thinks his Ertugal Ghazi kind of politics will work, he is making a fool of himself.
Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Oct 19, 2020 11:24am
Another shameful act of IK to suffocate democracy and bullying the voice of decent. The more he acts like this the more he inching towards political death.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 19, 2020 11:24am
It is funny that Pakistanis (including politicians) have no sense of priorities. Economy has crashed, but public is focused on symbolic insults, government is focused on opposition vendetta and opposition is focused on sloganeering at random events.
Recommend 0
S Naseem
Oct 19, 2020 11:27am
Why was Maryam not arrested??? It's an inside job and a publicity stunt. Federal govt should use it's resources for a fair trial and these ruckus makers (hawkers) should be jailed for at least 3 years as per the law of protection of quaide mouselium
Recommend 0
Hari
Oct 19, 2020 11:27am
Eliminate opposition and eliminate ex- leaders, waste 5 years and you will be ex- leader. Take everyone help for development of country, opposition, ex-leaders.
Recommend 0
S Naseem
Oct 19, 2020 11:28am
@peer baba khwajaji, we are against him I am a Pakistani and I am enraged at this bus stop hawker for making ruckus on Jinnah's tomb if not the law we will punish him
Recommend 0
Maj Nasir ret.
Oct 19, 2020 11:28am
This so called Captain is a hate monger who is well known for promoting extremism and attending conferences of banned outfits and other Islamic organisations that promote violence against our own citizens - he deserves to be arrested
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 19, 2020 11:30am
Very sad day, our pretend democracy lays exposed by this fascist government!
Recommend 0
Maj Nasir ret.
Oct 19, 2020 11:33am
Is Safdar following the vision of Jinnah ? - Jinnah spread love , harmony , respect and tolerance irrespective of your religion - Safdar promotes hate against Minorities!
Recommend 0
Rangin Khattak
Oct 19, 2020 11:33am
Sharif family members behave like thugs thinking that Pakistan is only theirs. Their entire property in Lahore and elsewhere in Pakistan should be confiscated. Why is the Government putting up with their lies and hooliganism. Sharif made money by looting the resources of Pakistan. Conmen and thieves must be stripped of every penny they made. They are corrupt to their cores and be treated as traitors. The N-league should be banned for ever.
Recommend 0
uday
Oct 19, 2020 11:34am
Low class politicians of pakistan ...shame on you for making false complaints and false sanctity claims. No man is greater than freedom and democracy ...rights of people have more value than the dead men.
Recommend 0
Ustad
Oct 19, 2020 11:35am
Jinnah will be happy with Safdar's fight to save democracy.
Recommend 0
Ash
Oct 19, 2020 11:36am
Yeh mulk ppp aur pmln ki auladon ka khilona nahin hai. Respect institutions, respect the law.
Recommend 0
Dr Rashid
Oct 19, 2020 11:37am
Make sure that the air conditioning is working in the prison and top quality nutritious food is sent from home thrice daily.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 19, 2020 11:38am
Seems like a set up. Would they really have us believe PPP govt have lost control of Sindh Police? Or that bilawal and PPP are playing games within games?
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 19, 2020 11:41am
Zardari is a very clever politician!
Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Oct 19, 2020 11:43am
Desperate Government with desperate tricks and abuse of law and their appointed police mates...
Recommend 0
Zahid Ansari
Oct 19, 2020 11:43am
Arrested by the local govt of PPP.. I thought they were allies? How far are you going to fool the uneducated masses?
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:45am
@peer baba khwajaji, What is the relevance of IK in the act of Safdar....Grow up Bro...It is the dignity of our Father of Nation....No politics here please....He commited a crime should be punished....With this act what message we are giving to world community...Are we animals...
Recommend 0
Democrat
Oct 19, 2020 11:45am
All who support this arrest have no sense at all, have mind-set of a dictator, shameless, and still slumbering and don't know which direction is Pakistan is being led to by the fascists in the shape of democracy.
Recommend 0
skumar
Oct 19, 2020 11:46am
its not correct to shout slogans in this place.
Recommend 0
zafar hussain
Oct 19, 2020 11:49am
Capt Safdar is taking a bed-sheet along with him
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:49am
@peer baba khwajaji, Please correct yourselves....Do not use the world that the entire people of Pakistan are with him for this Crime ....which he did....Some native and illiterate may appreciate this act....But not all Sane Pakistanis will support...He should be punished and he he not above the law....
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:50am
@True Pakistani, are you sane....
Recommend 0
Azad J
Oct 19, 2020 11:50am
Video of Safdar contradicts Maryams claims of forced entry and forced arrest. Just like she once famously said she has no assets in Pakistan let alone UK and year later she filed returns for over 30,000 acre land in Pakistan. Their slogan should be Jhoot ko Izzat do!
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:51am
@Syed, very relevant question
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:52am
@Syed , are you naive......
Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Oct 19, 2020 11:52am
Federal govt., is getting mad for nothing !
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 19, 2020 11:52am
Its getting disgraceful, get rid of them - don't let anybody get away. Anybody insulting our Quid and army is regarded as traitor and advocating Modi's narratives must be punished severely. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 19, 2020 11:54am
@Ash, - well said, I also advocate your sentiments. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:55am
@Adil Jadoon, sure no sane persona could support this criminal act...
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 19, 2020 11:56am
@Dr Rashid, - well said, treat them like an ordinary people in jail. Don't treat them differently, they think, they can do anything. Such people are hypocrites. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 11:58am
@Thunderbird, Yes Indians will be But NOT Pakistanis....It is a place of our Father of our Nation....No disrespect will be acceptable by any one at any cost///No matter who he may be
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 19, 2020 11:59am
@peer baba khwajaji, oh yes,Captt. is a fighter in favour of corruption and nepotism. What is his own credentials except being son in law of PMLN!!!
Recommend 0
shib
Oct 19, 2020 12:00pm
@peer baba khwajaji, What is the link between IK and this Act of Safdar....This shows the level mentality and maturity......
Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 19, 2020 12:00pm
Well done by the Sindh Police.Preserving the dignity and honour of the Quaid e Azam/ the Mazar is of utmost importance. Though as per the video the door is not broken but even if it was done to prevent the escape of Mr. Safdar ; it is not a greater event than the breaking in of the gate of the Quaid e Azam Mazar by the PMLN big wigs and hooligans.PMLN needs to be given a lesson in ‘ As you sow So shall you reap’.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 19, 2020 12:01pm
@Wazahat, police is still afraid of his status of son in law of PMLN.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 19, 2020 12:02pm
@Prof Javaid Khan, what do you expect from the plunderers who have no culture of respecting their country.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 19, 2020 12:02pm
@Prof Javaid Khan, - well said and I also advocate your sentiments. Such people are hypocrites, traitors and must be punished severely. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 19, 2020 12:04pm
A well planned move. IK have to learn
Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Oct 19, 2020 12:04pm
@peer baba khwajaji, people of Pakistan are with him? we did not know that thank you for the information
Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Oct 19, 2020 12:04pm
Everyone is aware who got offended by the slogan " Vote ko izzat du" definitely not the founder of the nation.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 19, 2020 12:05pm
Poor guy has to prove his worth to his wife.
Recommend 0
luke
Oct 19, 2020 12:06pm
@Pro Democracy , dream on because its free of cost
Recommend 0
HA
Oct 19, 2020 12:07pm
I wish our Police showed same rapid response in arresting rapist, murderers, terrorists and sectarian killers.
Recommend 0
Imanul Haque
Oct 19, 2020 12:08pm
Mr Safdar shoul be taken to task with full force of the law.He should not be get away from this.This shows the type of people they are.They are not fit for holding public office.This is not acceptable behaviour.
Recommend 0
QAMAR
Oct 19, 2020 12:08pm
Shameless people. Shameful act by First Husband. No respect and regard for the law.
Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Oct 19, 2020 12:09pm
Things are not looking good someone needs to intervene and get the better sense prevail this way country can't be put on progressive and future oriented path..
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 19, 2020 12:13pm
Maryam is the iron lady of Pakistan. She is equal to Margaret Thatcher of Britain. PDM will crush goons and thugs out to ruin democracy.
Recommend 0
Imanul Haque
Oct 19, 2020 12:14pm
@peer baba khwajaji, People of Pakistan are not with law breakers.
Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Oct 19, 2020 12:14pm
FIR mentions 200 names and one arrested is not acceptable. Law, I am taught at PULC, Lahore 66-69 professes that law is blind devoid of any distinction but very much surprisingly here it is proved otherwise. All those who were there inside the mazar raising or listening the slogans should have been arrested in totality but alas the opportunity is lost. Safdar be released or rest odd 200 be also arrested forthwith otherwise it tantamount to pick and choose which is against the spirit of the law.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Oct 19, 2020 12:17pm
@peer baba khwajaji, people of india are with him!
Recommend 0
On looker
Oct 19, 2020 12:19pm
@peer baba khwajaji, But he chose wrong place to fight - a grave of QA. The guy has no sense of proportion.
Recommend 0
Usman
Oct 19, 2020 12:21pm
I missed the video..what did he do? Did he abused Qaid or declared him "Traitor" like some did to this sister few decades back?
Recommend 0
Umer Khattak
Oct 19, 2020 12:22pm
What a joke. The Act is meant to deter individuals from raising slogans that could be seen as disrespectful to the founder of Pakistan. It is shameful to see that is instead being abused to prosecute Pakistanis who are engaged in genuine politics.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 19, 2020 12:23pm
Arrest his wife too, there is not a brain cell between two.
Recommend 0
imran
Oct 19, 2020 12:24pm
Looks like the days of Imran are numbered, and he will be put in Jail , all his arrogance will be grounded.. Worried that he will have the worst time of his life soon or has to run away to england... Overall economic situation is so bad even the Generals will not have guts to put martial law, they will soon face public revolt
Recommend 0
Public Views
Oct 19, 2020 12:26pm
Arrest of Mr. Safdar is another melodrama and a meal for media for few hours.
Recommend 0
Ustad
Oct 19, 2020 12:28pm
Good riddance to Imran Khan Niazi.
Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 19, 2020 12:30pm
Easy solution lock all opposition leaders indefinitely and Ik run Gov without fear all institutions are on one page . Public is happy with Ik and his brilliant ministers and all Gov offices are working efficiently no corruption no high inflation . Everything is running smoothly.
Recommend 0
Wunderkind
Oct 19, 2020 12:32pm
PDM did it themselves so as to put pressure on the current government.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Oct 19, 2020 12:34pm
@peer baba khwajaji, "Maryam is the iron lady of Pakistan." Just question her about the properties of iron. At the most she will be able to tell how her dress would look like if it is ironed or not.
Recommend 0
Ash20
Oct 19, 2020 12:36pm
Political harassment. IK won’t last long as he is doing too many mistakes and establishment won’t tolerate for long and put somebody unknown on chair.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 19, 2020 12:38pm
Safdar is a dirty politician and should be taught a tough lesson!!
Recommend 0
Zia
Oct 19, 2020 12:39pm
this man is illiterate and mannerless which is often observed when ever he talks. It is unfortunate that they do not even know much about the father of the nation and every citizen of Pakistan must uphold the sanctity of the mausoleum
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 19, 2020 12:40pm
@Mushraf, “.. illiterate and desperate, criminals and corrupt..” thanks for the true definition of Noon League leaders and Noon League Politicians!!’ Well said..
Recommend 0
AQ
Oct 19, 2020 12:41pm
The criminals are exposed by their attitudes as well. They show no respect the Founder of Pakistan, his resting place and Mafia and their illiterate goons think they respect democracy and vote. PDM is brunch of dead moral criminals.
Recommend 0
syed
Oct 19, 2020 12:41pm
revenge against cap safdar by state holders
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 19, 2020 12:42pm
@peer baba khwajaji, - correct yourself, only narrow minded people support Mr Safdar for his disgraceful behaviour. Like his wife and father-in-law, he is also supporting Modi's narratives. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 19, 2020 12:44pm
Mr Safdar is clearly behaving like an Indian agent by showing disrespect for the Father of the Nation!! He has made Modi very happy by his Anti Pakistan behaviour!!
Recommend 0

