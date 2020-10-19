Ties with Saudi Arabia long-lasting, friendly: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia are long-lasting and friendly.

“Bilawal Bhutto in a speech mentioned me while saying that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia lacks warmth. Bilawal has misconceptions in this regard as the relations between both countries are on strong footing. Bilawal should avoid creating misunderstandings in this regard,” he said while talking to the media here on Sunday.

The minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an untimely, unnatural and non-ideological alliance and the people of Gujranwala had rejected it.

Says elected government with people’s support cannot be toppled through street protests

“An elected constitutional government which also has the mandate of the masses can’t be toppled by coming on roads. It can rather harm democracy. Even if the current democratic system is freak, the PDM will not get any benefit from it. The question is if a democratic government can be toppled,” he added.

Answering a question, Mr Qureshi claimed the masses were least concerned about the PDM gatherings. “The challenges the country faces today have not been created during the last two years. Two major parties ruled the country for a long time. Actually, the PDM leaders apprehend that they could be convicted in cases against being heard by courts which would ultimately eliminate them from politics,” he added.

He said the anti-army agenda adopted in the Gujranwala public gathering could not be the agenda of any Pakistani and the people were fully aware of the services of the army. Mr Qureshi said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was promoting the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he was not aware of the facts about the Kashmir issue.

He said the judiciary would issue instructions regarding the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2020