Ties with Saudi Arabia long-lasting, friendly: Qureshi

Shakeel AhmedUpdated 19 Oct 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks to the media in Multan on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia are long-lasting and friendly.

“Bilawal Bhutto in a speech mentioned me while saying that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia lacks warmth. Bilawal has misconceptions in this regard as the relations between both countries are on strong footing. Bilawal should avoid creating misunderstandings in this regard,” he said while talking to the media here on Sunday.

The minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an untimely, unnatural and non-ideological alliance and the people of Gujranwala had rejected it.

Says elected government with people’s support cannot be toppled through street protests

“An elected constitutional government which also has the mandate of the masses can’t be toppled by coming on roads. It can rather harm democracy. Even if the current democratic system is freak, the PDM will not get any benefit from it. The question is if a democratic government can be toppled,” he added.

Answering a question, Mr Qureshi claimed the masses were least concerned about the PDM gatherings. “The challenges the country faces today have not been created during the last two years. Two major parties ruled the country for a long time. Actually, the PDM leaders apprehend that they could be convicted in cases against being heard by courts which would ultimately eliminate them from politics,” he added.

He said the anti-army agenda adopted in the Gujranwala public gathering could not be the agenda of any Pakistani and the people were fully aware of the services of the army. Mr Qureshi said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was promoting the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he was not aware of the facts about the Kashmir issue.

He said the judiciary would issue instructions regarding the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2020

Murli
Oct 19, 2020 10:14am
Very true. But this should have come from their mouth. Not yours. You can say anything, let others endorse on what you say.
Recommend 0
Syren
Oct 19, 2020 10:16am
Like PM like FM. U-turn specialists.
Recommend 0
Jk
Oct 19, 2020 10:23am
This minister just giving statements, for no reasons! He doesn't have real work at all?
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Oct 19, 2020 10:31am
Yes Sir, everybody understand this.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Oct 19, 2020 10:42am
What a leader is FMQ! Always wants peace with everyone especially with Saudi Arabia. He is visionary and Saudi appreciates his comments. Pakistan leadership is applauded by the world.
Recommend 0
Meer
Oct 19, 2020 10:51am
Please first try to get highest honor for any leader of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2020 10:54am
Well said.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2020 10:55am
@Murli, 'Very true. But this should have come from their mouth. Not yours. You can say anything, let others endorse on what you say.' You should worried about 10million
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 19, 2020 10:56am
@Syren, 'Like PM like FM. U-turn specialists. Both can read and write unlike some in the region. Tea anyone.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 19, 2020 10:56am
What happened to the earlier threatening tone?
Recommend 0
Dr. Paderia
Oct 19, 2020 11:01am
U-turn minister.
Recommend 0
Sri
Oct 19, 2020 11:01am
@Zak, your minister should also worry abt billions and not drag Modi in very domestic issue. Then we will keep quiet.
Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Oct 19, 2020 11:02am
The day FM visits KSA and the way he is recieved will prove what Bilawal claims is true or not. Until then, enjoy his statements.
Recommend 0
Sri
Oct 19, 2020 11:02am
@Zak, your loyalty to the puppet is commendable
Recommend 0

