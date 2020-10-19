DAWN.COM

New CEO to take charge of PTCL Group in December

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 19 Oct 2020

Matthew Willsher. — Photo courtesy Nokia Twitter
ISLAMABAD: The PTCL Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Willsher, currently CEO of Etisalat Afghanistan, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone), effective from December 2020.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, Mr Willsher succeeds Rashid Khan, who was president and CEO of PTCL Group since March 2019 and decided to leave the group due to his personal reasons.

“Matthew has been working in the telecom industry for over 25 years. Previously he has been CEO of Etisalat in Afghanistan and in Nigeria, and held Chief Executive Officer’s roles for Etisalat in the UAE, Maxis in Malaysia, and CSL in Hong Kong,” the press release said.

It said that the new CEO of PTCL had also worked in Australia, South Korea, Holland and the UK in a variety of commercial, operational and corporate roles. Mr Willsher’s career started in marketing for Procter & Gamble.

He holds a degree in Physics from Oxford University in the UK, a master’s degree in Management from McGill University in Canada, and a Diploma in International Practicing Management from INSEAD in France.

It said that during Rashid Khan’s leadership, multiple initiatives were taken at the PTCL to improve network availability, stability and customer service levels which had helped improve customer experience, resulting in the PTCL consistently achieving positive net adds since last six months.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2020

Comments (6)

Alih
Oct 19, 2020 10:31am
Amazing. So we think by appointing foreigners PTCL will become super fast?
Recommend 0
Taimur
Oct 19, 2020 10:47am
@Alih, Nothing wrong in experimenting. Local management has already destroyed it
Recommend 0
Pan Cheng
Oct 19, 2020 10:55am
Alih: Microsoft appointed a Vegetarian Indian Born - because MS wanted to loose calories or practice Yoga! Willsher will expand PTCL Operations : investment; services and better management by Someone experience in telecom industry: if I had investment in PTCL as broad of director do : their money their choice: why it has be Only Pakistani! PTCL wants foreign funds to invest but cannot tolerate Mathew Willshere: those days are over : this is Company not PML- Nawaz or PPP - dynasties.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 19, 2020 10:58am
Hope Mr. Willsher does not get falsely accused under Blasphemy law.
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 19, 2020 11:00am
Rashid Khan has taken the lead in promoting fake sales thus resulting in increased net adds.This change was inevitable!
Recommend 0
saeed
Oct 19, 2020 11:02am
@Taimur, then lets give Pakistan and its institutes to foreigners why we need local government, their countries are running better than ours
Recommend 0

