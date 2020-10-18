DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 18, 2020

16 killed as landslide crushes bus in Skardu

Umar Bacha 18 Oct 2020

Email

A picture of the number plate of the bus. — Photo by Umar Bacha
A picture of the number plate of the bus. — Photo by Umar Bacha

Sixteen people were killed after a bus was crushed by landsliding on Skardu Road in Gilgit-Baltistan, Rondu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mohammad Hassan said on Sunday.

Rondu Assistant Commissioner Miraj Alam said that 18 people were travelling in the bus coming from Rawalpindi, two of whom were dropped off at their stations. The bus was hit by a landslide in Tangos area on the Jaglot-Skardu Road late Saturday, burying all passengers under the debris. Rescue work began in the morning, he added.

Alam said that Rescue 1122 and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) took part in the relief work. Later, in a statement, SDPO Hassan said that the rescue work has been completed. "Sixteen bodies have been recovered from the debris of the bus. Six of them have been identified, including the driver and conductor," he said.

He said that all the bodies were being transferred to the district hospital. "Rescue work has been completed," he further said, adding that the road was being cleared now.

In August, the Karakoram Highway was blocked due to landslides, suspending the vehicular traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. It was later cleared by the Upper Kohistan district administration with the support of the Frontier Works Organisation.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali Taj.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Foreign territory

Foreign territory

It’s unfortunate more Pakistani journalists aren’t writing their stories.

Editorial

Updated 18 Oct 2020

After the rally

THE Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa in Gujranwala on Friday has set the stage for a charged few weeks ahead. The...
18 Oct 2020

More Iran sanctions

AS election day in the US draws closer, the Trump administration is tightening the screws on arch-nemesis Iran...
18 Oct 2020

Breast cancer awareness

ACROSS the world, the month of October is marked as ‘PINKtober’, a campaign to raise awareness about breast...
Updated 17 Oct 2020

Multiple attacks

Incidents like this in Gwadar will discourage investors and create a tense environment.
17 Oct 2020

Islamabad protest

IT is difficult to recall the last time Islamabad drew this kind of crowd. Thousands of discontented individuals,...
17 Oct 2020

Picture of poverty

TODAY the world is observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty at a time when the global economy...