DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 18, 2020

Massive fire at Lahore's Hafeez Centre yet to be put out completely

Muhammad Taimoor 18 Oct 2020

Email

A view of the fire at Hafeez Centre in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the fire at Hafeez Centre in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the fire at Hafeez Centre in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the fire at Hafeez Centre in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

A massive fire erupted in Lahore's Hafeez Centre on Sunday morning, with flames engulfing four of the centre's floors as firefighters tried to put out the blaze.

A number of officials reached the site, including Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassir Riaz and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started on the second floor of the building but gradually travelled to the fourth floor. CCPO Sheikh said 25 people had been rescued from the building so far and there were no reports of casualties so far.

While talking to the media, the DC said the fire has been brought under control to a "significant extent", adding that focus was now on parts of the building still on fire.

"Workers from Rescue 1122 and fire department are present at the site and are working on putting out the fire. Snorkels are also present and all resources will be utilised," he said, adding that he was leading the efforts himself.

Fire brigades trying ti put out the fire at Hafeez Centre in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Fire brigades trying ti put out the fire at Hafeez Centre in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Ghuman has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the incident and directed it to submit a report within 24 hours. The committee includes officials from Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore (MCL) and Rescue 1122.

Rescue officials said that the initial survey suggests the fire broke out due to a short circuit, adding that a definite reason could only be given after the report was submitted.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed that authorities use all resources to put out the fire.

"Priority should be given to rescuing people stuck inside [the building]," he said and directed "immediate investigation" into the incident.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
CU
Oct 18, 2020 02:21pm
Plenty of such buildings in Lahore especially clothing markets which have hundreds of exposed wires and AC's.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 02:27pm
Why frequent fire incidents are taking place in big cities? Investigation should take into account all possible angles including sabotage.
Recommend 0
reu
Oct 18, 2020 02:39pm
hope india is not blamed
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 18, 2020 02:42pm
No health and safety in Pakistan. Under corrupt Imran Khan the country is on its knees
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Foreign territory

Foreign territory

It’s unfortunate more Pakistani journalists aren’t writing their stories.

Editorial

Updated 18 Oct 2020

After the rally

THE Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa in Gujranwala on Friday has set the stage for a charged few weeks ahead. The...
18 Oct 2020

More Iran sanctions

AS election day in the US draws closer, the Trump administration is tightening the screws on arch-nemesis Iran...
18 Oct 2020

Breast cancer awareness

ACROSS the world, the month of October is marked as ‘PINKtober’, a campaign to raise awareness about breast...
Updated 17 Oct 2020

Multiple attacks

Incidents like this in Gwadar will discourage investors and create a tense environment.
17 Oct 2020

Islamabad protest

IT is difficult to recall the last time Islamabad drew this kind of crowd. Thousands of discontented individuals,...
17 Oct 2020

Picture of poverty

TODAY the world is observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty at a time when the global economy...