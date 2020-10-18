DAWN.COM

'Stop using army to hide own failures,' Maryam tells PM Imran at PDM's power show in Karachi

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated 19 Oct 2020

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chairperson Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz seated on a stage set up at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah, the venue of PDM's second rally. — Photo courtesy Twitter
PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz welcomed at the airport by a large number of party workers on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wave at the crowd at Bagh-i-Jinnah ahead of PDM's second rally in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government for what she claimed as tarnishing the army's image by using it to hide [their] own failures.  

 “When you are pressed for answers, you hide behind the armed forces. You coward! You bring the army into disrepute. You use them [army] to hide your own failures. Who gave you this right?” she asked the premier, questioning if the army belonged to the premier or the PTI alone?

Maryam was addressing a charged crowd of thousands at the second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement in Karachi, hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai, among other leaders, addressed the audience at the event that lasted over five hours.

As the leaders reached the venue, thousands of supporters of the opposition parties welcomed them, dancing to the beat of PPP’s anthem.

The crowd waved flags of the various political parties represented by the PDM. Bilawal thanked the enthusiastic crowd and welcomed the JUI-F chief and PML-N vice president.

Addressing the rally later in the evening, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz thanked the PPP leadership and people of Karachi for according her a warm welcome. She also paid tribute to the provincial government for their efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic, for which she said they were subjected to humiliation and taunts by the federal government.

She then directed her tirade at Prime Minister Imran, who a day earlier had declared that he would get “tougher” with the opposition and vowed to start making all-out efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country and send him behind bars.

“Yesterday, you must have seen on your TV screens a man screaming his defeat,” she told the crowd. “You [PM Imran] tell people ‘ghabrana nai hai’, there has only been one jalsa yet and you are worrying already.” 

“Your fear was apparent from every word, every action of yours, and people want to see this fear on your face,” she told the premier. “If you don’t know how to show grace and have no one to teach you, you should've learned from Nawaz Sharif,” she said, reminding the premier of the PTI’s 126-day sit-in on Shahrah-e-Dastoor.

“You [PM Imran] addressed empty chairs, dug democracy's grave, [and yet] Nawaz Sharif never took your name. Even today, you will long for it but Nawaz Sharif will not even take your name, because children have no role in the fight between elders,” she said.

Supporters of opposition parties gather at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi for PDM's second rally. — DawnNewsTV
Supporters of opposition parties gather at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi for PDM's second rally. — DawnNewsTV

The PML-N vice-president then went on address the controversy surrounding Nawaz's speeches in which he has accused the security establishment of orchestrating the ouster of his government. “They are flustered by Nawaz's speech, which by the way was banned from TV,” she said. “When you didn’t allow his speech to be aired, you have no right to comment on it. When it was not aired, where did you watch it?” she asked.

Justifying the points raised by Nawaz, Maryam questioned why it was wrong for the PML-N supremo to say that Justice Shaukat Aziz and Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not be punished for following the law.

“You say we will ban PML-N. Don’t even think about it,” she warned. “This is PML-N, the biggest party of Pakistan. This isn’t PTI that can be banned by some General Pasha or PML-Q that was created by Musharraf,” she said.

“If you ban PML-N, you will have to ban Pakistan's masses as well. It is not just a party, it is the identity of millions of people.” 

Maryam also took the premier and other government ministers to task for declaring the opposition leaders traitors. “When answers are demanded, you say we are traitors,” she said, adding that Fatima Jinnah, the founder's sister, was also declared a traitor. “So don’t scare us [by declaring us] traitors.”  

“You say the opposition is speaking Modi's language, when it was you prayed for Modi's re-election, were dying to talk to him, gave him Kashmir on a plate […] and we are the one speaking his language?

“What Nawaz did is draw a line between the institution and characters,” she said. “Those soldiers who sacrificed their lives, Nawaz salutes them, Maryam Nawaz salutes them, we all salute them. Remember this — one or two personalities are not the entire institution, but one or two people can defame the entire institution, and when they take cover of that institution, they cause heavy losses to that institution.”

“We can’t respect those who violate their oaths,” said Maryam. “Is Nawaz wrong in saying that army shouldn’t interfere in politics?” she questioned.

Bilawal, in his speech, lashed out at Prime Minister Imran for “betraying” the people of Karachi. “You must have heard of the Rs1000 billion,” he said. “Out of that Rs300b is from Sindh’s ADP (Annual Development Programme) and Rs100b is from the ongoing projects from the tenures of [former president] Zardari and [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif,” he claimed.

“They promulgate ordinances under the cover of the night to usurp Balochistan and Sindh's islands,” he said, referring to the Pakistan Island Development Authority. “I demand this be withdrawn,” he said, urging his party’s senators to pass a resolution against it in the next Senate session scheduled for Wednesday.

'PDM wants real democracy'

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing the rally. — DawnNewsTV
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing the rally. — DawnNewsTV

Bilawal then went on to question the PTI’s government’s strategy on Kashmir, accusing it of weakening Pakistan’s position through its policies. “He [PM Imran] claimed to be the ambassador of Kashmiris, but now he has become the lawyer of Kulbhushan [Jadhav]. He [PM Imran] has done a deal on Kashmir,” he alleged, adding that the rise of fascism in the country had weakened its stance on Kashmir and Modi.

“This incapable and clueless prime minister will have to go home,” said Bilawal. “Today, innocent people are being killed, going missing and our state is involved in this,” he alleged. “Education, health budgets are being cut but this puppet government doesn’t care because it didn’t come from people's votes.”

The PPP chairperson alleged that neither did Prime Minister Imran acknowledge the parliament, nor could he see the hunger and tears of people. “And he claims to be [the torch-bearer of] democracy?” he questioned. “A one-man government is a contradiction of democracy. The public will ruin this man's arrogance,” he said. “He should remember the dictators who came before him.”

Bilawal said that history proved that the biggest dictators couldn’t survive. “What standing does this puppet have?” he questioned. “This is not a new fight but this will be a decisive fight,” he said.

“Today, we are fighting the same powers who want shut down the poor's stove, who want to imprison people who ask for their rights, who come to power not through people's votes but through non-democratic forces. Once again these forces are uniting and we have to fight them, we have to fight them everywhere, in parliament, in the streets, even in prison,” said Bilawal.

“If they don’t let us speak in parliament, we will go out on the streets. If they lock us up in prison, how many people will you jail?” he questioned. “Has anyone ever succeeded in locking up a sea?” he asked the crowd.

Summing up his speech, Bialwal said what the PDM wanted was “real democracy”.

“Where governments are made by people's votes and not selectors.”

'Citizens, not slaves'

MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar, who was one of the first speakers at the rally, termed the PDM a "beginning for real democracy and civilian supremacy" in the country. He criticised the incumbent government for filing "baseless cases" against political workers, whether they were from Waziristan, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan or Sindh. The cases, Dawar said, were filed due to political differences, adding that the current regime was "worse than a dictatorship".

.MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar addresses the rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi. — DawnNewsTv
.MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar addresses the rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi. — DawnNewsTv

"I consider this government to be worse than a dictatorship because they have even placed a prime minister as a punching bag. In reality, the decision makers are Pakistan Army and its agencies," he declared.

"I want to say that states cannot run through war franchises or war contracts," Dawar said. "In order to run a state, you will have to make its people realise that they are citizens of that state, not its slaves. In order to run a state you will have to transfer power to the civilians otherwise, in my opinion, this company cannot function."

Dawar had arrived in Karachi earlier today along with supporters and workers of the PTM to attend the rally. The PTM leader said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited him to attend the public meeting.

He had not attended the first rally of the opposition alliance.

Awami National Party’s Ameer Haider Khan Hoti took the PTI government to task over rising inflation and cost of living. “Imran 'selected' Khan, ask the poor what happens when their electricity bills come, the price of food commodities, how they are buying medicines,” he said.

“I want to ask you where are those 1 crore jobs of yours? You talked about 1 crore jobs and 50 lac houses. And what came of it? Buffaloes, goats, eggs,” he quipped.

The ANP leader went on to say that the PDM’s aim was not to seek an NRO, as has been repeatedly claimed by government minsters, but “to look for solutions to problems such as the economy, the NFC award, protection of the 18th amendment, powers of institutions, protection of the Constitution and most of all the supremacy of parliament.”

Speaking next, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, said that they (opposition parties) hadn’t come to hurl obscenities at people. “We made the PDM with a lot of thought. This convoy has set out to make a new Pakistan — a Pakistan that was dreamed of by the person whose tomb is nearby,” he said, referring to the Quaid's mausoleum.

Giving a lesson on Pakistan’s history to the charged crowd, Achakzai said that Pakistan was meant to be a fort. “The state was supposed to be a Muslim state, where there would be justice, where power would rest with parliament, where the Constitution would be supreme and people would be independent.”

The PkMAP leader then took a swipe at the government’s accusations regarding the PDM bringing state institutions into disrepute. “We are being told not to talk about institutions. That man is saying this country is safe because our army is strong and is protecting us,” he said. “Do you think the US is being upheld by Trump, Russia by Putin, Germany by that woman? Tt is their army [that is protecting them]? This is not a favour, it is their duty to protect the country,” he said.

"We have no issues with institutions, but when a person from that institution hangs an elected premier, shouldn’t we take his name?” he questioned, adding that Article 6 of the Constitution stated that anyone who violates the Constitution is a traitor and so is anyone who supports them.

"We are not mad. We don't want to disrespect our forces," he said, adding however, that the security forces must stay within their constitutional ambit. "They (security forces) will have to give us their word that they will stay within the ambit of the Constitution."

Stepping up to the podium next, Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Akhtar Mengal started off his speech by welcoming the PDM’s leadership to the ‘lane of traitors’. “Traitor certificates for us, the followers of Bacha Khan, were issued in 1947. Our certificates are so old, they are eaten by moths now. Yours are new, so I welcome you,” he quipped, adding that whenever someone comes into power, the opposition and those who struggle for their rights are called traitors.

“After all these rallies, so many supporters of their leaders will be declared traitors. Who will remain a patriot here?” he questioned, before answering himself. “Only those who labelled Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah a traitor, who opposed the reversal of one unit and started movements against it, those who always licked the boots of military dictators.”

The BNP-M leader then questioned why Pakistan was created. “Was this country made for us, or for DHA?” he quipped. “Is it made for those who live in this country or for cantonments, for the public or for the pizza guys?” he continued.

“The other day, a TV channel said that participants of the Gujranwala rally were given qeema naan. I would request Bilawal and Maryam to order Papa John's pizza next time.

“You violate a traffic signal, you are slapped with a challan, break a pot on the street, there will be a case. Have you seen a single case against those who violated the Constitution?” he asked. "Ayub, Zia and Musharraf are called Ghazi, while we are termed traitors,” he lamented.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also addressed the rally.

Maryam's maiden public appearance in Karachi

Maryam arrived in Karachi on Sunday afternoon and was welcomed at the airport by a large number of party workers.

This was her first public appearance in the metropolis. After leaving the airport, Maryam visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to offer Fateha. She was accompanied by former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair as well as Captain retired Muhammad Safdar, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Speaking to a private news channel as she left her hotel, Maryam said she was "grateful" for the enthusiastic welcome she had received in Karachi.

The PML-N vice president said that PDM's primary aim was to restore the sanctity of the masses' vote which was "stolen" in the 2018 general elections.

"The public is now ahead of us. We (opposition) have gotten late in representing the masses but now we have gathered at the PDM platform," she said.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not address the rally today. In his speech at the Gujranwala public meeting on Friday via video link from London, Nawaz had accused Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed of being behind his ouster as prime minister and of "bringing Imran Khan into power", among other things.

Hitting back at his political opponents a day after their power show in Gujranwala, a furious Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that he would get “tougher” with them and vowed to start making all-out efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country and send him behind bars.

“Come back and see where I put you [Nawaz Sharif],” said the prime minister touching his chin as a gesture and challenging the deposed prime minister to return to the country.

Strict security measures

Heavy contingents of police had been deployed across the route of the rally. According to a statement by Karachi police, about 3,740 officials were deployed along with 30 senior officials and 65 deputy superintendents of police to ensure fool proof security.

Around 112 female officials of the special security unit had also been posted in different spots and 284 commandoes of the SSU were to be present at the venue.

Alternate traffic routes released by police. — Provided by Imtiaz Ali
Alternate traffic routes released by police. — Provided by Imtiaz Ali

Since several roads and main thoroughfares were blocked due to the rally, Karachi police had marked alternative traffic routes to facilitate residents.

Furthermore, 159 officials of the Rapid Response Force were also been deployed to provide security.

Addressing the media at the venue before the event started, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the government had taken all necessary measures to ensure that health guidelines laid out to curb the spread of Covid-19 were observed during the rally.

Though masks had been made available at the venue, few people were seen wearing them.

'Unnatural alliance'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks in Multan on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks in Multan on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Speaking in Multan on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a government that has been elected into power, cannot be sent packing just because the opposition wanted it gone.

"This alliance, called PDM, is a temporary alliance. People consider it to be an unnatural alliance. Why unnatural? Because this movement does not have one flag, one leader or one ideology.

"Multiple people have gathered out of fear; fear of their own doing, of their incompetence, of the cases against them which could reach a conclusion soon [...] of their political trajectory."

He also pointed to friction among the parties saying at the Gujranwala rally, when on stage there were chants of 'Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif', there was silence among PPP supporters in the crowd.

He also called on Bilawal to look inward before dishing out criticism, saying his party has ruled Sindh for 12 consecutive years now. "How long will you get votes on behalf of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto?"

Sheraz Ali
Oct 18, 2020 01:59pm
Both these parties specially PPP got no future in Sind. Both these parties are just power hungry for their own pockets, no sympathy or care for their people
Recommend 0
CU
Oct 18, 2020 02:01pm
Your plan for saving Pakistan is a 'huge' turnout and bunch of slogans?
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 18, 2020 02:01pm
Maryam can never become PM as she is court convict and she is due for 7 years imprisonment... she cannot travel abroad unless her father comes back. She has nothing at stake, yet people follow her.
Recommend 0
MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI
Oct 18, 2020 02:02pm
Bunch of shameless characters, who have joined together to save their loot and plunder. They have learnt the art to blatantly tell and twits the facts. Prime Minister Imran Khan Salute to you for your resilience and honesty.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Hussain
Oct 18, 2020 02:02pm
More like power fraud - another flop by Maryam Sadfar
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 02:04pm
If only Imran had visited Karachi in earnest and solved even 10% of it's problems, the PDM would never have opted to have its Power Show there.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Hussain
Oct 18, 2020 02:06pm
Power show - what a joke - more like a show to protect their corruption
Recommend 0
Kant
Oct 18, 2020 02:06pm
One can maybe tolerate one party but during Covid doing daily parties with no masks or distancing, pml and ppp should be held responsible for the deaths and health expenses. Need anymore proof how selfish and greedy the looters lust for power is?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 18, 2020 02:11pm
The gang joins again to protect their loot!!
Recommend 0
Vikas
Oct 18, 2020 02:23pm
Whatever the controversy one thing is clear, it is PMIK's under performance that has given a window to the opposition to stage a comeback from almost being kicked out of politics. If Niazi had performed even slightly this opposition could have been wiped out almost.
Recommend 0
Meer
Oct 18, 2020 02:24pm
Seems software of Bilawal has been changed about “institutions”.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 02:28pm
Why another roof-top vehicle being used?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 02:28pm
@A. ALI, if her party wins, all cases would just disappear.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 18, 2020 02:29pm
@Sheraz Ali, who is power hungry, elected leaders or, you know whom I meant.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 18, 2020 02:36pm
@M. Saeed, by that logic PPP have solved all problems and thus there will be a huge turnout!?
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Oct 18, 2020 02:40pm
What about Covid. Pls don’t hold these mass gatherings during the pandemic. There’s a very heavy risk of Covid spreading big time everywhere. Can you please listen.
Recommend 0
ahmad
Oct 18, 2020 02:40pm
@Hwh, Elected criminals.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Oct 18, 2020 02:42pm
Dinners and meetings in luxury residence while wearing lakhs worth of designer clothes and jewelry and sticking to the same strategy which is all about telling lies and creating bogus documents. Meanwhile her friend Bilawaal has turned Karachi into the worst city to live in the world.
Recommend 0
S Naseem
Oct 18, 2020 02:49pm
0× anything= zero do what they may, they cannot escape accountability especially for cases they lodged against one another.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 18, 2020 02:51pm
A attempt in futility to save billions of U.S. dollars worth of corruption carried out by the hierarchy of the family-owned and clan-operated political parties of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 18, 2020 02:56pm
Do Maryam and Bilawal have some feasable and professional economic package to offer to common man of Pakistan and to request them to vite them and favour them???
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 18, 2020 02:57pm
@Sheraz Ali, they have no golden past even in Sindh. They destroyed economy and interior sindh is slave to their feudals.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 18, 2020 03:06pm
Let's see if they can gather some people in Sindh. I wish, it is not another flop like in Gujranwala where they couldn't even fill 60% of that small stadium and all eleven parties together came up with 20.000 people after three weeks of the campaign. Let's hope they at least get some 3-4 lakh people in a city of 25 million.
Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Oct 18, 2020 03:11pm
Why Khan forgets that he is prime minister while speaking on public places?
Recommend 0
Mo
Oct 18, 2020 03:11pm
These people are taking advantage of the poor who are currently suffering due to higher food prices. These poor people do not understand the reason for these higher prices. I wish these people realise that all the PDM alliance politicians have not done anything for them. Bilawal or Maryam have not done a days hard work to know what suffering means. They drive around in expensive cars, wearing expensive jewellery and cloths and claim they understand the problems of the poor. What a joke.
Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Oct 18, 2020 03:15pm
Karachi never vote never care about these 11 parties...
Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Oct 18, 2020 03:29pm
But who's going to be the leader of PDM?
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 18, 2020 03:31pm
Dirty Dynasty family politics will destroy this country.
Recommend 0
Noor53
Oct 18, 2020 03:31pm
Poor woman who have no properties in London and not even in pakistan
Recommend 0
Banglamitra
Oct 18, 2020 03:47pm
This alliance can make a strong government.
Recommend 0
Banglamitra
Oct 18, 2020 03:48pm
This alliance will make a weak government.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 18, 2020 03:48pm
So sad to see so many ignorant and blind followers of these corrupt politicians, showering them with rose petals as if they had won a Noble Prize or were their saviors. None of them bother to ponder or ask, ''why I am so poor and destitute, yet these families have billions stashed abroad and have foreign long-term visas or residencies abroad"? Do they even care about the nation, let alone the fools who follow them like they were saints?? Similar stories unfolding in the US under Trump.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Oct 18, 2020 03:55pm
Bilawal is a product of the same corrupt legacy or family oriented politics that has afflicted this nation for so long. He considers himself to be above the law and acts and behaves like that. This is all about the vested interests of these individuals rather than out of genuine concern for the suffering of the common man. How long will they get votes on behalf of ZAB. ‘Roti kapra aur makan’ is still a pipe dream in rural sindh.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 18, 2020 04:02pm
The real, most loved and most popular leader of Urban Sindh is facing unconstitutional ban for years. While outsiders, convicted individuals are roaming freely in Urban Sindh. I don't know whether to laugh or cry.
Recommend 0
AQ
Oct 18, 2020 04:05pm
Both have criminal records. Maryam is convicted criminal by courts. They don't stand a chance. Only illiterate slave minded people are with them. They pay people to attend their political gatherins.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2020 04:07pm
@A. ALI, People follow because Rs 500 attendance and free biryani. Remove that, only the criminals will attend.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2020 04:09pm
@M. Saeed, 'If only Imran had visited Karachi in earnest and solved even 10% of it's problems, the PDM would never have opted to have its Power Show there.' He did visit several times but PPP tried to stop any progress because of 18th amendment, which has to be removed after next election when PTI has landslide win.
Recommend 0
Imdad
Oct 18, 2020 04:10pm
@ahmad, who do you mean?
Recommend 0
AQ
Oct 18, 2020 04:11pm
PPP paid people in slums and arranged transportation for them to increase crowd. The same people whom they could not provide clean water. Their ministers digested billions from funds yet Sindh looks like a colony of 17 century.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 18, 2020 04:11pm
@RAT©, Rat. This struggle will overthrow Imran Khan's government.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 18, 2020 04:12pm
What is even worse, is that these crowds getting so close to each other, during the second-wave of the Pandemic, without any masks, will go back to their families and communities and will further infect everyone else. These irresponsible and greedy politicians are sowing the seeds for thousands of casualties around the nation in their quest to gain power. These criminals should be rounded up and sent to jail for a long time to save the nation.
Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 18, 2020 04:16pm
Desperation shows with demonstrations by the alliance of corrupts. Charges should be applied for breaking covid rules to organisers
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Oct 18, 2020 04:17pm
poor Pakistanis has got rich politicians with luxurious life style...
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 18, 2020 04:19pm
Two years ago when PTI was demanding resignation of an elected government it was legal!!
Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 18, 2020 04:32pm
After the failure in Gujranwala another flop n the making.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 18, 2020 04:38pm
How she became a leader? Who's paying her expenses on Karachi visit, Sindh Government? Why she is on Mazar-e-Quaid, what's going on here, no one is asking?
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2020 04:59pm
Government must stop Altaf Hussain version 2 making video link speaches, he is law breaker and absconder, ran on fake medical grounds. Bring him back.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 18, 2020 05:01pm
PPP not allowing nawaz to address in this meeting. Why?
Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 18, 2020 05:05pm
Lioness of Pakistan. MN
Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 18, 2020 05:07pm
@Ali Mehdi, pmik said covid is gone?
Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 18, 2020 05:09pm
@Zak, why pmik not giving the same?
Recommend 0
Expat (usa)
Oct 18, 2020 05:09pm
Masses having no say in the selection of party leadership yet keep on following them ,then why blame lack of democracy in the country ?
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Oct 18, 2020 05:13pm
Is it going to be a repeat telecast of 16th?
Recommend 0
Sma
Oct 18, 2020 05:15pm
Bilawal is trying to save his father for imminent jail. Sharifs daughter is trying to save herself going to jail. Fazal is trying to evade his investigation about amazing illegal wealth. Government should put all these people in jail asap, with rigorous imprisonments. No excuse. Sooner is better for the country and it’s people.
Recommend 0
Fareed N
Oct 18, 2020 05:17pm
PML (N) , PPP, don't call them political parties, they are business enterprises controlled by all in the family.
Recommend 0
Ash
Oct 18, 2020 05:21pm
@Sami, really? When? Please read what Ncoc and sindh government themselves have been saying.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 18, 2020 05:24pm
@Dr.AsHamed., Better concentrate on India where Modi regime is breaking all records whether its Corona or GDP growth (decline)!!
Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 18, 2020 05:25pm
No matter how good they are for the economy, I can never trust my children’s future in Maryam or Bilawal’s hands.
Recommend 0

