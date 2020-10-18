DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 18, 2020

Live

All eyes on Karachi as Bilawal, Maryam set to address PDM 2nd power show shortly

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated 18 Oct 2020

Email

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chairperson Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz seated on a stage set up at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah, the venue of PDM's second rally. — Photo courtesy Twitter
PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F chairperson Fazlur Rehman and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz seated on a stage set up at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah, the venue of PDM's second rally. — Photo courtesy Twitter
PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz welcomed at the airport by a large number of party workers on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz welcomed at the airport by a large number of party workers on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wave at the crowd at Bagh-i-Jinnah ahead of PDM's second rally in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wave at the crowd at Bagh-i-Jinnah ahead of PDM's second rally in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

The second power show of 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement is underway in Karachi, hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai, among other leaders, arrived on the stage set up at Bagh-i-Jinnah late in the evening.

Supporters of opposition parties gather at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi for PDM's second rally. — DawnNewsTV
Supporters of opposition parties gather at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi for PDM's second rally. — DawnNewsTV

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition parties welcomed the leaders at the venue, dancing to the beat of PPP’s anthem.

The crowd waved flags of the various political parties represented by the PDM. Bilawal thanked the enthusiastic crowd and welcomed the JUI-F chief and PML-N vice president.

MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar, who was one of the first speakers at the rally, termed the PDM as a "beginning for real democracy and civilian supremacy" in the country. He criticised the incumbent government for filing "baseless cases" against political workers, whether they were from Waziristan, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan or Sindh. The cases, Dawar said, were filed due to political differences, adding that the current regime was "worse than a dictatorship".

.MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar addresses the rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi. — DawnNewsTv
.MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar addresses the rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi. — DawnNewsTv

"I consider this government to be worse than a dictatorship because they have even placed a prime minister as a punching bag. In reality, the decision makers are Pakistan Army and its agencies," he declared.

"I want to say that states cannot run through war franchises or war contracts," Dawar said. "In order to run a state, you will have to make its people realise that they are citizens of that state, not its slaves. In order to run a state you will have to transfer power to the civilians otherwise, in my opinion, this company cannot function."

Dawar had arrived in Karachi earlier today along with supporters and workers of the PTM group to attend the rally. Dawar said that PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited him to attend the public meeting.

Dawar had not attended the first rally of the opposition alliance.

Maryam's maiden public appearance in Karachi

Maryam arrived in Karachi on Sunday afternoon and was welcomed at the airport by a large number of party workers.

This is her first public appearance in the metropolis. After leaving the airport, Maryam visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to offer fateha. She was accompanied by former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair as well as Captain retired Muhammad Safdar, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Speaking to a private news channel later in the evening as she left her hotel, Maryam said she was "grateful" for the enthusiastic welcome she had received in Karachi.

The PML-N vice president said that PDM's primary aim was to restore the sanctity of the masses' vote which was "stolen" in the 2018 general elections.

"The public is now ahead of us. We (opposition) have gotten late in representing the masses but now we have gathered at the PDM platform," she said.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, however, will not address participants today. In his speech at the Gujranwala public meeting on Friday via video link from London, Nawaz had accused Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed of being behind his ouster as prime minister and of "bringing Imran Khan into power", among other things.

Hitting back at his political opponents a day after their power show in Gujranwala, a furious Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that he would get “tougher” with them and vowed to start making all-out efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country and send him behind bars.

“Come back and see where I put you [Nawaz Sharif],” said the prime minister touching his chin as a gesture and challenging the deposed prime minister to return to the country.

Strict security measures

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed across the route of the rally. According to a statement by Karachi police, about 3,740 officials have been deployed along with 30 senior officials and 65 deputy superintendents of police to ensure fool proof security.

About 112 female officials of the special security unit have also been posted in different spots and 284 commandoes of the SSU will be present at the venue.

Alternate traffic routes released by police. — Provided by Imtiaz Ali
Alternate traffic routes released by police. — Provided by Imtiaz Ali

Since several roads and main thoroughfares have been blocked due to the rally, Karachi police have released alternate traffic routes to facilitate residents.

Furthermore, 159 officials of the Rapid Response Force have also been deployed to provide security.

Addressing the media at the venue, Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the government had taken all necessary measures to ensure that health guidelines laid out to curb the spread of Covid-19 are observed during the upcoming rally.

Though masks have been made available at the venue, few people were seen wearing them.

'Unnatural alliance'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks in Multan on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks in Multan on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Speaking in Multan on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a government that has been elected into power, cannot be sent packing just because the opposition wanted it gone.

"This alliance, called PDM, is a temporary alliance. People consider it to be an unnatural alliance. Why unnatural? Because this movement does not have one flag, one leader or one ideology.

"Multiple people have gathered out of fear; fear of their own doing, of their incompetence, of the cases against them which could reach a conclusion soon [...] of their political trajectory."

He also pointed to friction among the parties saying at the Gujranwala rally, when on stage there were chants of 'Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif', there was silence among PPP supporters in the crowd.

He also called on Bilawal to look inward before dishing out criticism, saying his party has ruled Sindh for 12 consecutive years now. "How long will you get votes on behalf of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto?"

Bilawal confident of turnout

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he is confident about the success of the show and eventual fall of the Imran Khan-led government.

“The PPP is going to stage a massive power show, which would tell Imran Khan what the people think about him,” Bilawal told Dawn a day before the power show. “I don’t even have a shadow of a doubt over the success of the PDM campaign.”

“I am frequently arguing that it’s not for our people but for the PM to get panicked,” said the PPP chairman. “He [Imran Khan] has seen his fate. He can no more shift responsibility of his failures on past government for face-saving. People are asking questions and he has nothing to answer. The people are disappointed and this would lead only in the fall of Imran Khan and his government.”

JUI-F promises to make rally a success

JUI-F chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman landed in the city on Saturday, pumping up the enthusiasm in the party and local leadership of the right-wing organisation.

“The JUI-F made the Gujranwala rally successful and it would do the same here in Karachi,” said party leader Qari Muhammad Usman. “You would see people of every age and ethnicity from our platform. The Oct 18 rally is expected to be much bigger than the one held in Gujranwala. We have mobilised the party cadre a week ago and made healthy preparation for its success.”

Additional input by Sirajuddin.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (58)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sheraz Ali
Oct 18, 2020 01:59pm
Both these parties specially PPP got no future in Sind. Both these parties are just power hungry for their own pockets, no sympathy or care for their people
Recommend 0
CU
Oct 18, 2020 02:01pm
Your plan for saving Pakistan is a 'huge' turnout and bunch of slogans?
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 18, 2020 02:01pm
Maryam can never become PM as she is court convict and she is due for 7 years imprisonment... she cannot travel abroad unless her father comes back. She has nothing at stake, yet people follow her.
Recommend 0
MAZHAR AZIZ ANSARI
Oct 18, 2020 02:02pm
Bunch of shameless characters, who have joined together to save their loot and plunder. They have learnt the art to blatantly tell and twits the facts. Prime Minister Imran Khan Salute to you for your resilience and honesty.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Hussain
Oct 18, 2020 02:02pm
More like power fraud - another flop by Maryam Sadfar
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 02:04pm
If only Imran had visited Karachi in earnest and solved even 10% of it's problems, the PDM would never have opted to have its Power Show there.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Hussain
Oct 18, 2020 02:06pm
Power show - what a joke - more like a show to protect their corruption
Recommend 0
Kant
Oct 18, 2020 02:06pm
One can maybe tolerate one party but during Covid doing daily parties with no masks or distancing, pml and ppp should be held responsible for the deaths and health expenses. Need anymore proof how selfish and greedy the looters lust for power is?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 18, 2020 02:11pm
The gang joins again to protect their loot!!
Recommend 0
Vikas
Oct 18, 2020 02:23pm
Whatever the controversy one thing is clear, it is PMIK's under performance that has given a window to the opposition to stage a comeback from almost being kicked out of politics. If Niazi had performed even slightly this opposition could have been wiped out almost.
Recommend 0
Meer
Oct 18, 2020 02:24pm
Seems software of Bilawal has been changed about “institutions”.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 02:28pm
Why another roof-top vehicle being used?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 18, 2020 02:28pm
@A. ALI, if her party wins, all cases would just disappear.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Oct 18, 2020 02:29pm
@Sheraz Ali, who is power hungry, elected leaders or, you know whom I meant.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 18, 2020 02:36pm
@M. Saeed, by that logic PPP have solved all problems and thus there will be a huge turnout!?
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Oct 18, 2020 02:40pm
What about Covid. Pls don’t hold these mass gatherings during the pandemic. There’s a very heavy risk of Covid spreading big time everywhere. Can you please listen.
Recommend 0
ahmad
Oct 18, 2020 02:40pm
@Hwh, Elected criminals.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Oct 18, 2020 02:42pm
Dinners and meetings in luxury residence while wearing lakhs worth of designer clothes and jewelry and sticking to the same strategy which is all about telling lies and creating bogus documents. Meanwhile her friend Bilawaal has turned Karachi into the worst city to live in the world.
Recommend 0
S Naseem
Oct 18, 2020 02:49pm
0× anything= zero do what they may, they cannot escape accountability especially for cases they lodged against one another.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 18, 2020 02:51pm
A attempt in futility to save billions of U.S. dollars worth of corruption carried out by the hierarchy of the family-owned and clan-operated political parties of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 18, 2020 02:56pm
Do Maryam and Bilawal have some feasable and professional economic package to offer to common man of Pakistan and to request them to vite them and favour them???
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 18, 2020 02:57pm
@Sheraz Ali, they have no golden past even in Sindh. They destroyed economy and interior sindh is slave to their feudals.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 18, 2020 03:06pm
Let's see if they can gather some people in Sindh. I wish, it is not another flop like in Gujranwala where they couldn't even fill 60% of that small stadium and all eleven parties together came up with 20.000 people after three weeks of the campaign. Let's hope they at least get some 3-4 lakh people in a city of 25 million.
Recommend 0
Raju S Bhaandari
Oct 18, 2020 03:11pm
Why Khan forgets that he is prime minister while speaking on public places?
Recommend 0
Mo
Oct 18, 2020 03:11pm
These people are taking advantage of the poor who are currently suffering due to higher food prices. These poor people do not understand the reason for these higher prices. I wish these people realise that all the PDM alliance politicians have not done anything for them. Bilawal or Maryam have not done a days hard work to know what suffering means. They drive around in expensive cars, wearing expensive jewellery and cloths and claim they understand the problems of the poor. What a joke.
Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Oct 18, 2020 03:15pm
Karachi never vote never care about these 11 parties...
Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Oct 18, 2020 03:29pm
But who's going to be the leader of PDM?
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 18, 2020 03:31pm
Dirty Dynasty family politics will destroy this country.
Recommend 0
Noor53
Oct 18, 2020 03:31pm
Poor woman who have no properties in London and not even in pakistan
Recommend 0
Banglamitra
Oct 18, 2020 03:47pm
This alliance can make a strong government.
Recommend 0
Banglamitra
Oct 18, 2020 03:48pm
This alliance will make a weak government.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 18, 2020 03:48pm
So sad to see so many ignorant and blind followers of these corrupt politicians, showering them with rose petals as if they had won a Noble Prize or were their saviors. None of them bother to ponder or ask, ''why I am so poor and destitute, yet these families have billions stashed abroad and have foreign long-term visas or residencies abroad"? Do they even care about the nation, let alone the fools who follow them like they were saints?? Similar stories unfolding in the US under Trump.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Oct 18, 2020 03:55pm
Bilawal is a product of the same corrupt legacy or family oriented politics that has afflicted this nation for so long. He considers himself to be above the law and acts and behaves like that. This is all about the vested interests of these individuals rather than out of genuine concern for the suffering of the common man. How long will they get votes on behalf of ZAB. ‘Roti kapra aur makan’ is still a pipe dream in rural sindh.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 18, 2020 04:02pm
The real, most loved and most popular leader of Urban Sindh is facing unconstitutional ban for years. While outsiders, convicted individuals are roaming freely in Urban Sindh. I don't know whether to laugh or cry.
Recommend 0
AQ
Oct 18, 2020 04:05pm
Both have criminal records. Maryam is convicted criminal by courts. They don't stand a chance. Only illiterate slave minded people are with them. They pay people to attend their political gatherins.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2020 04:07pm
@A. ALI, People follow because Rs 500 attendance and free biryani. Remove that, only the criminals will attend.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2020 04:09pm
@M. Saeed, 'If only Imran had visited Karachi in earnest and solved even 10% of it's problems, the PDM would never have opted to have its Power Show there.' He did visit several times but PPP tried to stop any progress because of 18th amendment, which has to be removed after next election when PTI has landslide win.
Recommend 0
Imdad
Oct 18, 2020 04:10pm
@ahmad, who do you mean?
Recommend 0
AQ
Oct 18, 2020 04:11pm
PPP paid people in slums and arranged transportation for them to increase crowd. The same people whom they could not provide clean water. Their ministers digested billions from funds yet Sindh looks like a colony of 17 century.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 18, 2020 04:11pm
@RAT©, Rat. This struggle will overthrow Imran Khan's government.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 18, 2020 04:12pm
What is even worse, is that these crowds getting so close to each other, during the second-wave of the Pandemic, without any masks, will go back to their families and communities and will further infect everyone else. These irresponsible and greedy politicians are sowing the seeds for thousands of casualties around the nation in their quest to gain power. These criminals should be rounded up and sent to jail for a long time to save the nation.
Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 18, 2020 04:16pm
Desperation shows with demonstrations by the alliance of corrupts. Charges should be applied for breaking covid rules to organisers
Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Oct 18, 2020 04:17pm
poor Pakistanis has got rich politicians with luxurious life style...
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Oct 18, 2020 04:19pm
Two years ago when PTI was demanding resignation of an elected government it was legal!!
Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 18, 2020 04:32pm
After the failure in Gujranwala another flop n the making.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 18, 2020 04:38pm
How she became a leader? Who's paying her expenses on Karachi visit, Sindh Government? Why she is on Mazar-e-Quaid, what's going on here, no one is asking?
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 18, 2020 04:59pm
Government must stop Altaf Hussain version 2 making video link speaches, he is law breaker and absconder, ran on fake medical grounds. Bring him back.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 18, 2020 05:01pm
PPP not allowing nawaz to address in this meeting. Why?
Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 18, 2020 05:05pm
Lioness of Pakistan. MN
Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 18, 2020 05:07pm
@Ali Mehdi, pmik said covid is gone?
Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 18, 2020 05:09pm
@Zak, why pmik not giving the same?
Recommend 0
Expat (usa)
Oct 18, 2020 05:09pm
Masses having no say in the selection of party leadership yet keep on following them ,then why blame lack of democracy in the country ?
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Oct 18, 2020 05:13pm
Is it going to be a repeat telecast of 16th?
Recommend 0
Sma
Oct 18, 2020 05:15pm
Bilawal is trying to save his father for imminent jail. Sharifs daughter is trying to save herself going to jail. Fazal is trying to evade his investigation about amazing illegal wealth. Government should put all these people in jail asap, with rigorous imprisonments. No excuse. Sooner is better for the country and it’s people.
Recommend 0
Fareed N
Oct 18, 2020 05:17pm
PML (N) , PPP, don't call them political parties, they are business enterprises controlled by all in the family.
Recommend 0
Ash
Oct 18, 2020 05:21pm
@Sami, really? When? Please read what Ncoc and sindh government themselves have been saying.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 18, 2020 05:24pm
@Dr.AsHamed., Better concentrate on India where Modi regime is breaking all records whether its Corona or GDP growth (decline)!!
Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 18, 2020 05:25pm
No matter how good they are for the economy, I can never trust my children’s future in Maryam or Bilawal’s hands.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Foreign territory

Foreign territory

It’s unfortunate more Pakistani journalists aren’t writing their stories.

Editorial

Updated 18 Oct 2020

After the rally

THE Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa in Gujranwala on Friday has set the stage for a charged few weeks ahead. The...
18 Oct 2020

More Iran sanctions

AS election day in the US draws closer, the Trump administration is tightening the screws on arch-nemesis Iran...
18 Oct 2020

Breast cancer awareness

ACROSS the world, the month of October is marked as ‘PINKtober’, a campaign to raise awareness about breast...
Updated 17 Oct 2020

Multiple attacks

Incidents like this in Gwadar will discourage investors and create a tense environment.
17 Oct 2020

Islamabad protest

IT is difficult to recall the last time Islamabad drew this kind of crowd. Thousands of discontented individuals,...
17 Oct 2020

Picture of poverty

TODAY the world is observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty at a time when the global economy...