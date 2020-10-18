DAWN.COM

PM Imran pays tribute to Azeri forces 'valiantly defending their territorial integrity'

Dawn.comUpdated 18 Oct 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended "warmest felicitations" to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Azeri people on the country's Independence Day. — PTI social media/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended "warmest felicitations" to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Azeri people on the country's Independence Day.

"We pay tribute to Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity," said the premier, referring to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan mainly inhabited by ethnic Armenians and backed by Yerevan, has been the scene of deadly clashes since September 27.

"Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per UN Security Council resolutions," he tweeted.

A day earlier, the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan said they will declare a “humanitarian truce” from midnight — a second attempt of the warring sides to declare a ceasefire.

The announcement came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan and highlighted “the need to strictly follow” a ceasefire deal agreed in Moscow last Saturday.

Armenia and Azerbaijan had last Saturday agreed to a ceasefire after 11 hours of talks, mediated by Lavrov in Moscow, but then both also accused each other of violating the deal.

“Pakistan welcomes the humanitarian truce agreed between Azerbaijan and Armenia to prevent a further humanitarian crisis. This is s a positive development for peace and stability. We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured completely," said the Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday.

"Pakistan believes that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan had rejected a claim by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Pakistani special forces were reportedly fighting alongside the Azerbaijani army as "baseless and unwarranted".

In a statement, the Foreign Office had asked the leadership of Armenia to halt its "irresponsible propaganda" and reiterated support for Azerbaijan's right to self-defence.

Decades-long conflict

The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict re-erupted on September 27 and has so far killed more than 700 people, including nearly 80 civilians.

The mountainous western region of Azerbaijan has remained under separatist Armenian control since a 1994 ceasefire ended a brutal war that killed 30,000.

Armenia, which backs Nagorno-Karabakh but does not recognise its independence, has admitted that Azerbaijani forces have made important gains along the front in the past week.

On Saturday, a missile strike levelled a row of homes in Azerbaijan's second city of Ganja, killing 12 and injuring more than 40 people in their sleep in a sharp escalation of the conflict.

The early hours attack, which saw a second missile strike another part of Ganja and a third reach the nearby strategic city of Mingecevir, came hours after Azerbaijani forces shelled the ethnic Armenian separatist region's capital Stepanakert.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui

Ustad
Oct 18, 2020 12:46pm
Diverting PDM focus and heat.... visionary IK as ever.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 18, 2020 12:46pm
And the nation stands with you.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 18, 2020 12:47pm
If I were in place of IK and my country was in midst of so many and so serious internal turmoils from all fronts-I would have avoided opening any external front against the country. This is the time,we need to focus on our inner problems and to stay neutral on international front as much possible.
Recommend 0
DEVKANT SOMANI
Oct 18, 2020 12:51pm
Does the great Khan even understand what this conflict is all about?
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 18, 2020 12:57pm
Only Pakistan is responsible for the country's isolation. Some people of Pakistan is destroying the country's image.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 18, 2020 12:59pm
What business he has in that fight between those two countries? Has either of them affected Pak people in any way?
Recommend 0
test
Oct 18, 2020 01:15pm
We stand with muslim countries through thick and thin without any condition
Recommend 0

