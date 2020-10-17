DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 17, 2020

TikTok says it has received no communication from PTA despite efforts

Dawn.com 17 Oct 2020

Email

TikTok said on Saturday that it has "received no communication" from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) despite the regulator's acknowledgement and appreciation of the company's efforts. — Reuters/File
TikTok said on Saturday that it has "received no communication" from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) despite the regulator's acknowledgement and appreciation of the company's efforts. — Reuters/File

TikTok — the highly popular video-sharing app — said on Saturday it had "received no communication" from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) despite the regulator's acknowledgement and appreciation of the company's efforts to comply with the country's laws and to increase its content moderation.

In a press release, TikTok said it was "sad that our users and creators in Pakistan are still unable to access TikTok, more than one week after our services were blocked by the PTA".

Earlier this month, the country's regulatory body had issued instructions to impose a ban on TikTok after receiving a "number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content" that was shared on the app.

PTA said it had earlier issued a "final notice" to TikTok and gave the application "considerable time to respond and comply with" instructions for development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of "unlawful online content".

However, the company "failed to fully comply" with PTA's instructions after which the authority decided to ban it in the country.

In today's statement, TikTok said it had "made concerted efforts to address questions from the government of Pakistan around our content moderation process, including significantly increasing the capacity of our local language content moderation team".

"After TikTok was blocked in Pakistan, we continued to engage with the PTA to demonstrate our commitment to comply with local laws and further enhance our content moderation capacity. Though the PTA acknowledged and appreciated these efforts, our services remain blocked in the country and we have received no communication from PTA," the statement added.

The company said it was unfortunate that the app's users in the country were "unable to showcase their talent and creativity", adding that the TikTok community's "creativity and passion has brought joy to households across Pakistan and opened vital economic opportunities to incredibly talented creators".

TikTok said it was continuing to engage with the government and it hoped that "our productive dialogue with the PTA can bring assurance of the government's commitment to a stable, enabling environment."

The company said it would assess its allocation of resources to Pakistan's market in case the government decided to remove the ban on the app.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hassan (Karachi)
Oct 17, 2020 06:33pm
Youtube Ban next? Than what? PTA is out of touch with reality.
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Oct 17, 2020 06:43pm
@Hassan (Karachi), next is ban on all data.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Take that, TikTok

Take that, TikTok

When the solutions are too difficult, the PTI’s approach is to go for easy, but irrelevant, ones.

Editorial

Updated 17 Oct 2020

Multiple attacks

Incidents like this in Gwadar will discourage investors and create a tense environment.
17 Oct 2020

Islamabad protest

IT is difficult to recall the last time Islamabad drew this kind of crowd. Thousands of discontented individuals,...
17 Oct 2020

Picture of poverty

TODAY the world is observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty at a time when the global economy...
16 Oct 2020

Digital surveillance

The clandestine nature of the govt's key demands to big tech companies suggest that something sinister is at play.
16 Oct 2020

Extending G20 relief

THE decision of G20, a group of the world’s 19 richest nations and the European Union, to extend its debt relief...
16 Oct 2020

Misbah’s dilemma

HE came, he saw, he relinquished. That is the sum total of former cricket skipper Misbah-ul-Haq’s 13-month stint ...