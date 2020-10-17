DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 17, 2020

Ardern wins landslide re-election in New Zealand vote

Reuters 17 Oct 2020

Email

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses her supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand on October 11. — Reuters/File
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses her supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand on October 11. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s centre-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in New Zealand’s general election on Saturday as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to Covid-19.

The mandate means Ardern, 40, could form the first single-party government in decades, and face the challenge of delivering on the progressive transformation she promised but failed to deliver in her first term, where Labour shared power with a nationalist party.

“This is a historic shift,” said political commentator Bryce Edwards of Victoria University in Wellington, describing the vote as one of the biggest swings in New Zealand’s electoral history in 80 years.

Labour was on track to win 64 of the 120 seats in the country’s unicameral parliament, the highest by any party since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.

If Labour wins more than half the seats, Ardern could form the first single-party government under the current system.

Ardern came out of her home in Auckland, waved and hugged gathered supporters. Opposition National Party leader Judith Collins said she had called the prime minister to congratulate her for an “outstanding result”.

Labour had 49.0 per cent of the votes, far ahead of National at 27pc, the Electoral Commission said, with 77pc of ballots counted in an election that was largely a referendum on Ardern’s aggressive handling of Covid-19.

“People were very grateful and very happy with how we’ve handled Covid, they like the shape of the plan that we’ve got going forward from here for the economy,” said Finance Minister Grant Robertson, a top Labour MP.

Geoffrey Miller, analyst at political website Democracy Project, said the victory was “very much a personal triumph for Jacinda Ardern’s ‘superstar’ popularity and brand”.

Of Ardern’s current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.6pc and the Green Party 7.6pc. If she is unable to form a Labour-only government, she is expected to continue to rely on the minor Greens while jettisoning New Zealand First.

A Labour-Green coalition would be the first fully left-leaning government since the 1970s, a scenario that National’s Collins warned would mean more taxes and an environment hostile to business.

Ardern has pledged to raise taxes on top earners, while Collins promised short-term tax cuts, but they have otherwise shown few major differences on policy.

'Be strong, be kind'

The prime minister won global acclaim for her handling of a mass shooting last year by a white supremacist in Christchurch, with her inclusive “be strong, be kind” mantra and swift action to ban guns.

She burnished that reputation this year with a “go hard, go early” approach to the new coronavirus, which has eliminated locally spread Covid-19 in the nation.

The election was delayed by a month after new Covid-19 infections in Auckland, that led to a second lockdown in the country’s largest city.

While known internationally for promoting progressive causes such as woman’s rights and social justice, at home Ardern faced criticism that her government failed on a promise to be transformational.

Life is back to normal in New Zealand, but its borders are still shut, its tourism sector is bleeding and economists predict a lasting recession after the harsh lockdowns.

The economy shrank at an 12.2pc annual clip in the second quarter, its steepest drop since the Great Depression. Debt is forecast to rise to 56pc of gross domestic product from less than 20pc before the pandemic.

New Zealanders also voted on Saturday in referendums to legalise euthanasia and recreational marijuana, with results to be announced on Oct 30. The latter vote could make New Zealand only the third country in the world to allow the adult use and sale of cannabis nationwide, after Uruguay and Canada.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chrís Dăń
Oct 17, 2020 04:50pm
How peaceful and civilized elections. No rallies. No show of money. No condescending comments on each other. Superb. We during our thirty years past with two main parties learnt the otherwise.
Recommend 0
Khan1
Oct 17, 2020 04:56pm
Don’t they have any RTS?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Take that, TikTok

Take that, TikTok

When the solutions are too difficult, the PTI’s approach is to go for easy, but irrelevant, ones.

Editorial

Updated 17 Oct 2020

Multiple attacks

Incidents like this in Gwadar will discourage investors and create a tense environment.
17 Oct 2020

Islamabad protest

IT is difficult to recall the last time Islamabad drew this kind of crowd. Thousands of discontented individuals,...
17 Oct 2020

Picture of poverty

TODAY the world is observing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty at a time when the global economy...
16 Oct 2020

Digital surveillance

The clandestine nature of the govt's key demands to big tech companies suggest that something sinister is at play.
16 Oct 2020

Extending G20 relief

THE decision of G20, a group of the world’s 19 richest nations and the European Union, to extend its debt relief...
16 Oct 2020

Misbah’s dilemma

HE came, he saw, he relinquished. That is the sum total of former cricket skipper Misbah-ul-Haq’s 13-month stint ...