Opposition will restore sanctity of vote, says Fazl as PDM leaders head to Gujranwala showdown

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that the opposition was committed to restoring the sanctity of the people's vote as the opposition — under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — made its way to Gujranwala for the first rally of its anti-government campaign.

"The opposition [...] is committed and there should be no impression that any of the parties are waiting for an agreement. All [parties] are committed and are united in restoring [the sanctity] of the people's vote."

Speaking to the media in Lahore before his departure to the venue, he said: "We don't have personal enmity with anyone. But it should be specified that Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis. It does not belong to Western entities.

"Pakistan did not come into power to be ruled by the global establishment."

Rehman added that the only legislation done during the past two years of the PTI government has been under the Financial Action Task Force's conditions. "The parliament's sovereignty is not considered [...] and the purpose of the law mentioned on the bill clearly states that legislation is being done under the FATF's conditions.

"If we do this, then our parliament is negating its own sovereignty." He added that the parliament was not the people's and had been brought under by the global establishment and was legislating according to its own agenda.

"To defeat such governance, all of the country's opposition parties are under one forum and will address the nation as one," he said.

Maryam departs as 'Nawaz's foot soldier'

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz left for the rally from her residence at Jati Umra, Lahore. Before her departure, Maryam said she was embarking on this "mission as Nawaz's foot soldier".

"I have dedicated myself to your struggle, your mission for Pakistan and its people. May Allah be with us and may we return triumphant and victorious. Pakistan Zindabad," she said in a tweet addressed to the PML-N supremo who is also expected to address the rally.

Time for PM Imran to go, says Bilawal

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari said that the current government's anxiety was before the nation. "Our workers are being harassed, FIRs are being lodged and leaders' houses are being besieged," he said while speaking to the media in Lala Musa.

Bilawal said that despite the government's best efforts it could not address pressing issues such as hunger and unemployment. "The whole country will see the rally in Gujranwala. The time for the selected prime minister to go is now here."

PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari. — DawnNewsTV

He also warned of pre-poll rigging in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, adding that he will monitor the process. "If there is rigging, we will launch a protest from GB to Islamabad."

Gujranwala showdown

The recently-formed PDM — which comprises 11 parties including the PML-N, PPP and JUI-F — has vowed to turn the Gujranwala rally into a ‘big power show’, asking Information Minister Shibli Faraz to resign if the venue is jam-packed.

Faraz had challenged the opposition to fill Jinnah Park since the government had allowed it to hold a public gathering. “Tell us will you resign forthwith if the venue is full,” PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid asked the minister.

Gujranwala is a stronghold of PML-N, but the party is not banking on that fact alone. The PML-N leadership has mobilised its workers and supporters across Punjab and asked them to reach the venue while Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also committed to bringing a large number of his followers.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Lala Musa in Gujrat at the residence of Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday evening. It is expected that he will lead PPP workers from there to the venue of the rally.

PDM President Maulana Fazl will leave for Gujranwala from Jamia Ashrafia on Ferozepur Road, Lahore. The JUI-F leadership has directed its supporters to reach the rally venue directly.