Nawaz accuses security establishment of orchestrating his ouster, bringing Imran to power

Dawn.com | Iqbal MirzaUpdated 17 Oct 2020

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz gestures while greeting supporters upon reaching the PDM rally venue. — DawnNewsTV
PDM supporters gather during its first public rally in Gujranwala on October 16. — AFP
Participants of the Gujranwala rally wave flags on Friday. — Screengrab Shehbaz Sharif Facebook
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz waves to supporters while on her way to Gujranwala. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday accused the security establishment of being behind his ouster as prime minister and for "bringing Imran Khan into power".

Nawaz, via video link from London, was addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) first power show in Gujranwala where top opposition leaders gathered to take forward their anti-government campaign.

His comments come less than a month after Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in a meeting with key opposition figures had cou­n­selled them to refrain from dragging the military into political issues.

He questioned who made the state above a state and who was responsible for the two governments in this country, among other things, going on to name COAS Bajwa.

"This is your doing," he said.

He also named Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as being behind everything.

"You can label me a traitor if you want, seize my properties, file false cases against me [...] but Nawaz Sharif will continue to speak for his people."

This is not the first time that Nawaz has gone after the military leadership; during the opposition’s multiparty conference last month, Nawaz had bitterly criticised the army, saying there was “a state above the state in the country”. However, he had refrained from naming anyone.

Criticism of govt

Nawaz blasted the PTI-led government for "failing to do its job" and said people were paying for its "incompetence".

He questioned why a dictator despite being handed punishment by court was able to get away yet civilian leaders like himself were victimised.

"Why are elected prime ministers not allowed to complete their five-year term?

"We made so many strides in development," he said talking about his tenure as premier, "but this government ruined everything."

He also talked about being labelled a traitor and said this wasn't the first time that dictators had used this term for civilian leaders to oust them "because they talk about the law and Constitution".

"Who are patriots? The ones who destroyed the Constitution, who broke the country into two halves."

He questioned why retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, who this week announced he was stepping down as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, was still not facing any cases for reportedly amassing assets beyond known sources of income.

Referring to allegations levelled regarding Bajwa's family’s assets, Nawaz said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should have investigated the claims.

"How can he continue to work as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority?"

Nawaz repeated his accusation that NAB was one-sided and only goes after the opposition.

Delays in speeches

The gathering faced issues in timing as key speakers had not addressed the crowd up until 11pm. According to correspondents and footage, Covid-19 precautions, such as distancing and wearing face masks, were also not strictly followed.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived at the rally after an hours-long journey from her Lahore residence around 9pm and was followed by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who had been staying in nearby Lala Musa since a day earlier.

Maryam and other PML-N leaders welcomed Bilawal on the stage as he reached the venue.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman with PML-N's Javed Hashmi. — DawnNewsTV
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman's convoy, however, arrived a little after 11:30pm, until which time neither Bilawal nor Maryam addressed the crowd.

'Ocean of people'

A number of politicians, including PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir and veteran politician Javed Hashmi, were present at the venue.

PML-N's Abbasi, Asif, Aurangzeb, Dastagir and Ahsan Iqbal, Hashmi, Abdul Malik Baloch of the National Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of the Awami National Party and PPP's Latif Khosa were among the politicians who addressed the crowd.

In a tweet after 8pm, Maryam said it had taken her motorcade six hours to exit Lahore. "Now rushing to Gujranwala. [Have] crossed Kamoki," she said.

"There is an ocean of people front, back, right & left. This is unprecedented," she earlier wrote, sharing pictures and videos of the supporters accompanying her convoy.

Bilawal energised his supporters through a brief talk during the journey at Wazirabad, saying the opposition parties will jointly work to rid the people of "this oppressive ruler".

He said the opposition had taken to streets against "historic" unemployment, inflation and poverty.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

A long wait

Hundreds of supporters and workers had started gathering at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, in the afternoon after arriving from different cities in the form of rallies. They chanted slogans and waved flags of the various opposition parties that are part of the PDM alliance, as opposition anthems were played on loudspeakers.

Participants await the arrival of PDM leaders. — DawnNewsTV
Contrary to the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for public gatherings in view of the coronavirus pandemic, there was next to no social distancing and most participants were not wearing masks.

According to our Gujranwala correspondent, an estimated 20,000-25,000 people were in attendance at the rally.

The stadium has a capacity of 35,000. Nearly 10,000 seats were arranged in the ground, while some 25,000 people could be accommodated in the various enclosures at the stadium.

Maryam departs as 'Nawaz's foot soldier'

While addressing supporters before her departure, Maryam said the opposition has "come out for the rights of the 220 million people" and for the livelihoods of the poor, traders and labourers of Pakistan.

She urged the people of Gujranwala to join the rally and asked law-enforcement agencies, police and the administration "not to come in the way of the people".

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

In a tweet, Maryam said she was embarking on this "mission as Nawaz's foot soldier".

"I have dedicated myself to your struggle, your mission for Pakistan and its people. May Allah be with us and may we return triumphant and victorious. Pakistan Zindabad," she said while addressing the PML-N supremo.

'Opposition deliberately delayed departure'

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the opposition leaders had deliberately "left their homes late" in anticipation of a low turnout of supporters.

"Hopefully they will learn a lesson from this failure and adopt the correct path," he said in a tweet.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill announced through a tweet that the government will provide drinking water, masks and hand sanitisers to the participants of the Gujranwala rally.

"Innocent people are being used in the effort to protect family corruption," he alleged.

Opposition will restore sanctity of vote: Fazl

JUI-F chief and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition was committed to restoring the sanctity of the people's vote.

Speaking to the media in Lahore before his departure to the venue, the JUI-F chief said: "We don't have personal enmity with anyone. But it should be specified that Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis. It does not belong to Western entities.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman leads prayers during their journey to Gujranwala. — DawnNewsTV
"Pakistan did not come into power to be ruled by the global establishment.

"The opposition [...] is committed and there should be no impression that any of the parties are waiting for an agreement. All [parties] are committed and are united in restoring [the sanctity] of the people's vote."

Rehman added that the only legislation done during the past two years of the PTI government has been under the Financial Action Task Force's conditions. "The parliament's sovereignty is not considered [...] and the purpose of the law mentioned on the bill clearly states that legislation is being done under the FATF's conditions.

A view of the stage set up at the rally. — DawnNewsTV
"If we do this, then our parliament is negating its own sovereignty." He added that the parliament was not the people's and had been brought under by the global establishment and was legislating according to its own agenda.

"To defeat such governance, all of the country's opposition parties are under one forum and will address the nation as one," he said.

Time for PM Imran to go, says Bilawal

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the current government's anxiety was before the nation. "Our workers are being harassed, FIRs are being lodged and leaders' houses are being besieged," he said while speaking to the media in Lala Musa, from where he was meant to lead a convoy to the venue in Gujranwala.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — DawnNewsTV
Bilawal said that despite the government's best efforts it could not address pressing issues such as hunger and unemployment. "The whole country will see the rally in Gujranwala. The time for the selected prime minister to go is now here."

He also warned of pre-poll rigging in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, adding that he will monitor the process. "If there is rigging, we will launch a protest from GB to Islamabad."

Commenting on the convening of sessions of both houses of parliament, Bilawal called the government's move a "joke".

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi is among the attendees. — DawnNewsTV
"You saw the rigging they did to pass the FATF legislation. Imran Khan only speaks in parliament in my absence. I think he will do the same today," he said, accusing the premier of making parliament his jalsagah.

Gujranwala showdown

The PDM is an alliance of 11 political parties, formed after the opposition's multiparty conference on September 20, that seeks the PTI government's ouster by launching a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan" starting from this month with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies in December and a "decisive long march" towards Islamabad in January 2021.

The protest campaign comes at a time when Pakistan is experiencing an economic crisis, with inflation touching double digits and negative growth.

The PDM, which also seeks an end to the military's alleged interference in politics, had vowed to turn the Gujranwala rally into a ‘big power show’, asking Information Minister Shibli Faraz to resign if the venue was jam-packed.

Faraz had challenged the opposition to fill Jinnah Park since the government had allowed it to hold a public gathering. “Tell us will you resign forthwith if the venue is full?” PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid asked the minister.

Gujranwala is a stronghold of PML-N, but the party is not banking on that fact alone. The PML-N leadership had mobilised its workers and supporters across Punjab and asked them to reach the venue while Fazlur Rehman had also committed to bringing a large number of his followers.

Bilawal had arrived in Lala Musa in Gujrat at the residence of Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday evening.

Fazlur Rehman left for Gujranwala from Jamia Ashrafia on Ferozepur Road, Lahore. The JUI-F leadership had directed its supporters to reach the rally venue directly.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 16, 2020 03:28pm
What else can he say regarding the sanctity, virtue and holiness of vote whereas, the voters in his own constituency did not elect him during the 2018 General Elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Kant
Oct 16, 2020 03:31pm
Those that claim to be democratic are themselves using un democratic means to topple the govt, whose leaders reside in London, who disregard the law, falsify documents and amass millions by doing nothing. You think they actually are doing all this for you? Really
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 16, 2020 03:33pm
Yes. The man who couldn't even get enough votes to win his ancestral seat should respect the votes that the winner got.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Oct 16, 2020 03:34pm
Long live PDM
Recommend 0
Ali Zaidy
Oct 16, 2020 03:34pm
Yes I agree with Molana. Sanctity will be restored once Maryam/Bilawal comes to power and Molana and his family get their due share in the loot.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 16, 2020 03:34pm
Best wishes and good luck, Maulana.
Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Oct 16, 2020 03:36pm
I voted for PTI. So did almost everyone I know. My cote already counts.
Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 16, 2020 03:36pm
They all seem to be going blindly no where following there instincts to hide their corruption. Too many cooks will eventually spoil the broth. Family based politics will come to end in Pakistan soon.
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 16, 2020 03:40pm
When they lose, it is rigging, when they win it is authentic.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 16, 2020 03:45pm
Opposition had 30 years with them. They gave us nepotism, corruption and bankruptcy.
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 16, 2020 03:45pm
Yes Maulana Saab, we believe. We are all itching for the days when Maryam will be PM, Bilawal will be opposition leader and you will be the glorious head of the Kashmir committee.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 16, 2020 03:52pm
Rest assured all these opposition leaders have gathered together with a single point agenda and that is to save themselves and their families from corruption charges. They have nothing to do with the pain and sufferings of a common man like us. Infact these are the individuals who are responsible for where we stand as a nation.
Recommend 0
NoVoice
Oct 16, 2020 04:02pm
IK did a musical dharna in heart of capital for 100 days, and no one interfered. Now he should not get so insecure with one jalsa.
Recommend 0
Ismail_khan - 29
Oct 16, 2020 04:02pm
Back in 2014, when Imran Khan was talking about sanctity of votes, it was a sacrilege. Now all of a sudden it attains veneration as Maulana Sahab is not in power, Understood.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 16, 2020 04:02pm
Sanctity of vote.. but Maulana F Rehman did not win any seat in the election.. he has already been rejected by voters!!
Recommend 0
aamir
Oct 16, 2020 04:03pm
sharam tum ko magar nhn atiiiii.....
Recommend 0
AKL
Oct 16, 2020 04:07pm
For whom the bells toll, it tolls for thee, IK
Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Oct 16, 2020 04:11pm
We and the country are at the mercy of people like him. Sad for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
alamgir
Oct 16, 2020 04:13pm
sactitiy of vote! good slogan but it cannot happen without truly having become an egalitarian society so that the common people, inter alia, may have dignity, self respect and share of power and that implies change in the existing political and electoral systems. is the wealthy elite both in power and in the opposition ready of this "sacrifice"?
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Oct 16, 2020 04:13pm
Today, not a single person can point a finger towards sitting PM on the basis of corruption and nepotism.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Oct 16, 2020 04:16pm
These people are like addicts, they have a serious problem with corruption and yet deny everything while insisting they are for the people.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 16, 2020 04:16pm
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday that the opposition was committed to restoring the sanctity of the people's vote as the opposition So you decided to lead thousands of citizens and disrupt life in the cities and cause mayhem ?
Recommend 0
KX
Oct 16, 2020 04:17pm
Sir, you are rejected by the people of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Jill
Oct 16, 2020 04:18pm
What a noble thought..
Recommend 0
Dawnreader04
Oct 16, 2020 04:19pm
Our dilemma is that we have had enough of these so called people's representatives (opposition) but we also want to get rid of current incompetent government. One wonders where to go...
Recommend 0
Sajjad Sindhi
Oct 16, 2020 04:25pm
Bilawal and Maryam to me are like North's Kim. Their version is democracy is basically Monarchy.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 16, 2020 04:28pm
I wonder about the mental health of some politicians when their claims are in total contradictions to their behavior and reputation
Recommend 0
Thinker
Oct 16, 2020 04:28pm
Yes Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis; it doesn't belong to you Maulana because you betrayed Pakistan and Pakistanis. No more chance.
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Oct 16, 2020 04:33pm
The sanctity of vote is intact if I win otherwise No..?!
Recommend 0
Khany
Oct 16, 2020 04:36pm
All corrupt parties combined can do nothing to remove a loyal honest patriotic leader, Imran Khan. Their was a time these corrupt leaders blamed each others parties of corruption and now look they have all teamed up against the best leader Pakistan has ever had after Qaida Azam Jinnah.
Recommend 0
SMI
Oct 16, 2020 04:37pm
Martial law :(
Recommend 0
Qaisar
Oct 16, 2020 04:40pm
Mr. Maulana I know PTI has not delivered what it promised and I know that they will not deliver much even in next 3 years but still I will not vote for you or to your corrupt allies.
Recommend 0
Farooq Moazam
Oct 16, 2020 04:40pm
They talk about sanctity of vote ... but never discuss sanctity of the voter which has been crushed morally, ethically and financially ??
Recommend 0
M.Ammar Saeed
Oct 16, 2020 04:41pm
Mariam nawaz in 2018 elections: "Zardari and imran are brothers" Mariam in 2020: "Bilawal and myself will struggle together for the democracy" Mariam nawaz in 2016: "I do not have property in london or even in pakistan" Mariam nawas in 2018: "Avenfield.appartments belongs to us and i have worth of 1 billion assets" May Allay save this country from these looters who have all come together to save their looter money.
Recommend 0
javaid s siddiqi
Oct 16, 2020 04:50pm
All these parties are working on Indias agenda to destabilize Pakistan and create a rift among public and armed forces.
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 16, 2020 05:02pm
Irony.
Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Oct 16, 2020 05:03pm
Please name the entities which Maulana alleged Pakistan belong to.
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Oct 16, 2020 05:08pm
No change for the poor is imminent.
Recommend 0
Swati
Oct 16, 2020 05:08pm
A headline news on Dawn by a person (Fazal Rehman) talking about the power and respect for vote, but FAZAL REHMAN lost the election in his own constituency! He should respect the decision of voters in his own constituency as per the norms of democracy.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Oct 16, 2020 05:09pm
PDM have to stand for rights and democracy. Today's jalsa will decide about future of Pakistan
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Oct 16, 2020 05:25pm
Just say “Pakistan Zindabad” when you get to the podium, only then I will believe that you are one us.
Recommend 0
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Oct 16, 2020 05:35pm
I think without taking into consideration the whole comity of United Nations nothing can be achieved. The world is inter dependent and Moulana should have to understand this. At this juncture of time his stance against the government has no logical, legal or moral foundation this doomed to fail miserably.
Recommend 0
Free Expression
Oct 16, 2020 05:35pm
Sanctity of vote , sanctity of voter money, sanctity of tax payers money, sanity of exchequer, sanctity of NFC award, sanctity of minerals sources contracts, sanctity of highways contracts, sanctity of equal rights. Sanctity of peoples rights. What not every sanctity is important, the opposition must respect all sanctities, don’t stick to only one sanctity, you use as gateway to perks & corruption, once you got the power. People are much smart than 20 years back, forget blind support.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 16, 2020 05:35pm
Western entities? I recommend everyone to google and read molana’s wikileaks for his real views on western entities!
Recommend 0
Muhammad Kamran
Oct 16, 2020 05:35pm
last effort to save corruption.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 16, 2020 05:35pm
And what’s is nawaz sharif’s mission..,not to give a money trail? Yes Maryum is definitely fulfilling that mission
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 16, 2020 05:44pm
Masters of chaos.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 16, 2020 05:45pm
Simply, all opposition parties are getting together to safeguard their looted assets and money. Don't be fooled by them, be aware of their controversial speeches and misleading promises. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 16, 2020 05:46pm
Never forget today is the remembrance day of Liaquat Ali Khan's assassination. Does it have to do anything with this opposition's showdown?
Recommend 0
Md
Oct 16, 2020 05:50pm
These people have been a disaster for the country and they go on on the same disasterous path.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 16, 2020 06:01pm
What does molana mean by global establishment ?.. please clarify with names. Dare. ?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 16, 2020 06:05pm
Ref photographs above- sad to see how many without face masks and stayingclose to each other-not at 2 meter distance. An opposition who can not take care of their own health -how will they take care of the nation?
Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 16, 2020 06:08pm
Clear the rubbish from Sindh and do some work rather than hurl abuse and hold rallied with paid people.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Oct 16, 2020 06:14pm
In fact with the loss of Fazal in the last elections the sanctity of the vote has finally been restored.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 16, 2020 06:16pm
Sir, are you forgetting Sharia - can you share your thoughts with public your plans for "next" government
Recommend 0
bin abbas
Oct 16, 2020 06:24pm
Nobody cares really.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Oct 16, 2020 06:36pm
Hope true democracy returns to Pakistan .
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Oct 16, 2020 06:42pm
Maryam Nawaz is fighting for the rights of the poor Pakistanis while she lives in 25,000 kanals Jati Umra built with looted billions. She thinks we Pakistanis are fools.
Recommend 0
Skeptic
Oct 16, 2020 06:47pm
So says the Maulana, fan of NS and Bilawal, and his sanctimonius self!
Recommend 0
Aziz Rakla
Oct 16, 2020 06:49pm
Pakistan is being attacked from all sides, Pakistan enemies, corrupt politicians in Gujranwala, strikes in Karachi although Government is saying since last one month that religious rift, enemies are trying to create in Pakistan since Moharram, still v r playing in hands of enemies. And our soldiers are killed in Waziristan. All Pakistani get united and help government and Security forces, meet these challenges successfully.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Oct 16, 2020 06:49pm
Don't promise what you cannot deliver. You have to be elected first, befire you can 'restore' your friend NS to be able to run for PM's job again. And that is not gong to happen.
Recommend 0
n.burki
Oct 16, 2020 06:50pm
If Maulana is rejected by the public votes, then there must not be sanctity of votes! Some people have no shame or ethics.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 16, 2020 06:52pm
Unbelievable comments from all the looters, 'Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis' meaning it just belongs to two parties, what does the opposition stand for, what are their achievements, what prosperity have they brought to Pakistan, illiteracy, poverty, corruption, global isolation, terrorism, all rampant during their tenure. They have no shame when raising all these slogans.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 16, 2020 06:55pm
Pakistan nearly bankrupt, in isolation, on FATF list, illiteracy rates rising, poverty rate rising, that's what the opposition left Pakistan with, and here they are protesting to save Pakistan.
Recommend 0
zeemaydaar
Oct 16, 2020 06:58pm
Let them do their job PM just ignore them instead of blocking them. PMIK you are the only one talk nonsense and what they do every one knows so keep your ministers in moral limits
Recommend 0
fr
Oct 16, 2020 06:58pm
Whose leaders are of the caliber of Imran, Nawaz, Maryam, Bilwal and Fazl what will be the caliber of that nation??
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 16, 2020 06:58pm
Poor illiterate people of Pakistan risking their lives for these corrupt politicians. If they Corona, they will suffer whilst their leaders will sit in their luxury flats or seek treatment from private hospitals or abroad whilst the poor will languish on pavements. How silly and mad.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 16, 2020 06:59pm
I hope Maryam's children, brothers and other family members will also be there risking their lives and not just the poor people of Pakistan who have turned out for the sake of a plate of Biryani.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 16, 2020 07:02pm
Yes Pakistan belongs to the Pakistanis and we don’t want you.
Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 16, 2020 07:05pm
This is the big lie of the day that opposition has come out to for the rights of the 220 million people,rather they all are out to save their corruption and looted money. They are again making people fool and surprisingly people are going to become fool again at their hands.This is the biggest tragedy of this country that people don't understand and/or recognize these liars who only have vested interests which they can achieve by coming to power.
Recommend 0
Kant
Oct 16, 2020 07:06pm
I wonder how much these “supporters” were paid and who financed them? To be dissatisfied with PTI is plausible, to support failed politicians and looters is incomprehensible.
Recommend 0
Faz
Oct 16, 2020 07:15pm
The corona is spreading again and dumb politician are having Jalsa, and these people want to govern want Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ami
Oct 16, 2020 07:18pm
First of all let be very clear that all the problems today Pakistan is facing is because of corrupt practices of these same politicians that today are gathering together to create chaos and disruption. Secondly, we the people of Pakistan have a choice to make either you want to these corrupt good for nothing politicians to continue looting your country or refuse to do so.
Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Oct 16, 2020 07:20pm
Pakistan belongs to the Pakistanis but not British nationals and asylum seekers!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 16, 2020 07:23pm
Covid super-spreader. But who cares? Its all about saving own skin that caring for poor people.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 16, 2020 07:23pm
Maryam for PM.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Oct 16, 2020 07:23pm
Go, girl, go!
Recommend 0
Dara Khan
Oct 16, 2020 07:24pm
Opposition has one and only one agenda, "Greed grab power and to loot Pakistan".
Recommend 0
Deva
Oct 16, 2020 07:27pm
Save the nation rally. All the best. For bringing Peace in the region IK needs to go.
Recommend 0
Mindshare, Texas
Oct 16, 2020 07:31pm
Stop this drama. Maryam, 220 million people are waiting that you and your family return looted money of 220 million people.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 16, 2020 07:35pm
You'll find more people at cricket matches. Nobody is with these criminals anymore.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 16, 2020 07:35pm
16 October --- World Food Day: but not enough food for Pakistanis, near 50% children malnourished.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 16, 2020 07:38pm
Maryam Nawaz a convicted criminal who along with her dad, husband and brothers failed to show the money trail for billions of loot are designated convicts and absconder by the supreme court of Pakistan. Show the money trail to the courts?
Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Oct 16, 2020 07:39pm
IK did foolishness now PDM is doing the same; media is kept busy No one can overturn governments on streets Go to NA bring a vote of No Confidence and bring a change in-house the only constitutional way other is waste of time, money and energy
Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 16, 2020 07:40pm
PPP and PMLN out to fool people again. What did they do in their 10 years of rule except loot and plunder????
Recommend 0
Kabir
Oct 16, 2020 07:41pm
The start of the end of cpec corrupted establishment...
Recommend 0
Ga
Oct 16, 2020 07:43pm
Rental crowd.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Oct 16, 2020 07:44pm
I am at venue Gujranwala stadium and already no room inside stadium. An ocean of people can be seen. Democracy inches away.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 16, 2020 07:46pm
Maryam is a great leader
Recommend 0
za
Oct 16, 2020 07:47pm
Sounds good-Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis-prove it not only in word but please implement it in law and establish equal and same rights and facilities for all religious, ethnicity and linguistic Pakistani.
Recommend 0
Tariq K Sami, MD.
Oct 16, 2020 07:48pm
Maryam and NS will rule again
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Oct 16, 2020 07:50pm
Maryam lives in 25,000 kanals Jati Umra built with looted billions. She has no empathy for the poor Pakistanis
Recommend 0
khabboo
Oct 16, 2020 07:51pm
Foolish people. No shame whatsoever . Expect Corona cases to rise.
Recommend 0
Free Expression
Oct 16, 2020 07:54pm
No matter how many crowds gather, no matter how highly diatribe spoked, no matter how lies and politicized the history, the rule of law will prevail, that’s be noted as LOUD AND CLEAR message from Federal Govt.
Recommend 0
Shah Alam
Oct 16, 2020 07:56pm
I love to listen Javed Hashmi. A true politician.
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Oct 16, 2020 07:56pm
Welcome! Anything good for people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
T-man
Oct 16, 2020 07:57pm
Are they going to participate in a 20-twenty tournament?
Recommend 0
Himmat
Oct 16, 2020 07:57pm
Pakistan belongs to Pakistani establishment.
Recommend 0
fawadbhai
Oct 16, 2020 08:00pm
So what exactly are the demands? What is Nawaz Sharif's struggle?
Recommend 0
Saba
Oct 16, 2020 08:00pm
ایک واری فیر شیر
Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 16, 2020 08:01pm
What do these people want to prove? What alternative options do they have to offer the people of this country? Apart from saving Nawaz and Zardari from criminal convictions is there any single other goal?
Recommend 0
Rahat
Oct 16, 2020 08:05pm
Such irresponsibly in a global pandemic. They only care for themselves.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Oct 16, 2020 08:05pm
Huge gathering from what we have seen so far.
Recommend 0
Derek Mallick
Oct 16, 2020 08:06pm
Well done Maryam - you responsible for the super spreading covid event Congrats to Nawaz and Hussain, Fazl and Bilawal for the spread of the disease
Recommend 0
NK
Oct 16, 2020 08:10pm
If we see that "ocean of people" than we the overseas Pakistani will definitely mourn the mind set of our nation.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2020 08:10pm
Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis not corrupt looters who can afford mansions in London and Dubai.
Recommend 0
zark
Oct 16, 2020 08:14pm
Ppl stil support looters, jesi awam wasey leaders, i do not see future of pakistan
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2020 08:15pm
Ocean of the corrupt,gathering.
Recommend 0
Denali
Oct 16, 2020 08:15pm
Collection of the most corrupt. Please set up a NAB office in Gujrnawala
Recommend 0
Moth
Oct 16, 2020 08:16pm
Poverty and ignorance and immorality -- dragging country towards more -- poverty, ignorance and immorality. Dangerous spiral effect. More anarchy to follow, more inflation to follow, more unemployment to follow. It is all about people -- people living Pakistan. No one else to blame. Moral of the story.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2020 08:16pm
'"Innocent people are being used in the effort to protect family corruption," he alleged.' So true.
Recommend 0
Love
Oct 16, 2020 08:16pm
Maulana is PM candidate
Recommend 0
Swati
Oct 16, 2020 08:21pm
A procession led by the CONVICTED CORRUPTS-Maryam to start with. Politics in PK does not seem to be mature yet!!
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Oct 16, 2020 08:22pm
Expect surge in Covid and spreading too with economic illegal refugees making a trip to Europe
Recommend 0
Nauman
Oct 16, 2020 08:22pm
Pakistan is notorious of breeding snakes in its own backyard.. PTI has failed to ensure that justice is delivered and criminals , looters and plunders are put behind bars. We are still negotiating with people who have ruled Pakistan for last 30 years and created loot and plunder. People voted PTI in to power so that we can see some accountability across the board they have failed at every level this is such a waste of country resources and time.
Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 16, 2020 08:24pm
Crux of the matter is corruption where all the crooks have joined hands. Captain is no ordinary person and is not going to give in.
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Oct 16, 2020 08:25pm
All crook leaders are protesting? For what. Do they know what Democracy means? IK will be PM for 5 years term and hopefully win big in next election. Opposition must realize " What goes round ,come round"
Recommend 0
NK
Oct 16, 2020 08:29pm
Many will return home with COVID19 for sure. We may see an overall spike.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2020 08:31pm
The nation prays for PMIK, the only honest and worthy prime Minister, to lead us as PM for 3 terms, 15 years.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 16, 2020 08:38pm
All the looters gathering in one place. IK is here to stay InshaAllah so this jalsa is a whole lot of nothing.
Recommend 0
Aamir Lucky
Oct 16, 2020 08:39pm
The Gujrawala stadium is full. It seems whole city is out in street. Way to go Mariam!
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Oct 16, 2020 08:42pm
Flop show.
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Oct 16, 2020 08:42pm
There is nothing to boast about taking 6 hours to get out of Lahore . It just goes to show complete lack of organisation.
Recommend 0
Dr.Malaria
Oct 16, 2020 08:44pm
What does this ocean of people wants ^$ THE CHANGE
Recommend 0
Ajaz
Oct 16, 2020 08:44pm
They are all playing games. No one cares about the people. Only their own stomachs. That includes PTI. I would rather have Marshall law.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 16, 2020 08:45pm
"We don't have personal enmity with anyone but it should be specified that Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis," says Fazl. Can someone explain it to us what does it mean. Are there non-Pakistani who think this country belong to them
Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 16, 2020 08:48pm
just enjoy the show for entertainment
Recommend 0
St. Mercury
Oct 16, 2020 08:50pm
Gujranwala will be a new corona virus hot spot in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 16, 2020 08:52pm
Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis they said, yet looking at all the flags being waived, not one is the flag of Pakistan, this is what I call trying to promote there political parties in the name of Democracy.
Recommend 0
Pricky
Oct 16, 2020 08:59pm
People should atleast wear masks.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 16, 2020 09:00pm
Maryam Safdar won't be allowed to address the rally ... why rushing for gujranwala ?...
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Oct 16, 2020 09:03pm
Slowly and steadily I am also becoming fan of Maryam Ji.
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 16, 2020 09:04pm
These so called leaders are theifs of Pakistan and must be arrested for trial to returned all stolen money from treasury of Pakistan. All Pakistanis must stay home and do not support these theifs at all.
Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 16, 2020 09:05pm
My question is, why are they so "United" today? While the same leaders of these opposition parties, now showing unity were muckraker to each other.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Oct 16, 2020 09:06pm
When the Pakistan’s opposition parties gather as usual & start raising different inconsistent truths, lives of common man on the street may tip into bewilderment and the brain may go haywire. The present self motivated confrontation Orchestrated by the amalgamation of opposition as PDM, what is, not is, and maybe is, might embed an enduring showdown, harboring an intense apprehension, and bring the struggling masses unwittingly more economic misery and suffering without any doubt. What a shame?
Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 16, 2020 09:06pm
I think PM IK has done something serious to them !!!!! So philosophical !!
Recommend 0
Kaspar
Oct 16, 2020 09:08pm
Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing! Applies to both, the government and the Opposition.
Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 16, 2020 09:09pm
This is ridiculous as Pakistan is facing Covid-19 and they are gathering a super spreader Crowd! Shame on this opposition! The only reason, Imran Khan is in Politics is these Pethatic opposition
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 16, 2020 09:14pm
I am a die hard PTI supporters and I am feeling sad to see that many people in the crowd.
Recommend 0
AW
Oct 16, 2020 09:16pm
"Innocent and frustrated people are being used in the effort to protect corruption and greed of the few families for power” says it all.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Oct 16, 2020 09:19pm
Sad day for PMIK.
Recommend 0
Has
Oct 16, 2020 09:22pm
Maryam pretending to be Benazir while her daddy impersonates Altaf. Wake up Pakistanis!!!
Recommend 0
alamgir
Oct 16, 2020 09:22pm
how ironical it is that multitude of common people are ready even to die for the cause of the wealthy elite in government or in the opposition jousting for power. if they could do the same for themselves they would have had the share of power and equal rights that have been usurped by the rich to date through the social, political and electoral systems designed by them.
Recommend 0
Tallat
Oct 16, 2020 09:25pm
Same old episode is repeating. Power hungry for self interests. Not even bothering about people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Swati
Oct 16, 2020 09:29pm
Feel sorry to be a Pakistani when I witness these corrupt politicians cheating with the public!
Recommend 0
LinkedIn
Oct 16, 2020 09:39pm
Impressive Rally. As an Indian, I thought Opposition in Pakistan is in total disarray, but this rally shows otherwise. Whether it’s Imran Khan Niazi or anyone else who comes to power in Pakistan, I hope Pakistan gives up its policy of supporting terror against India and the two countries can live peacefully.
Recommend 0
Bobby
Oct 16, 2020 09:42pm
Who will be to blame if anyone from this crowd dies from covid?
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Oct 16, 2020 09:43pm
To secure family corruption they are putting the lives of people at risk with increasing number of Covid -19 infections. But what else can you expect from corrupt jehal people .
Recommend 0
Newly Born Pakistani
Oct 16, 2020 09:44pm
More power to you Maryam sahiba, simply unaffected elite class is supporting IK . Things are explicit; all the opposition parties' leaders are facing nab cases, mainstream media is under the govt control .
Recommend 0
Kant
Oct 16, 2020 09:47pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, don’t worry they are paid for, unemployed and uneducated. It’s meaningless event
Recommend 0
Derek Mallick
Oct 16, 2020 09:48pm
Disgraceful Maryam - no mask and super spreading event She is fooling no one other than paid workers - shame
Recommend 0
Hansoti Sh
Oct 16, 2020 09:48pm
@Sarcasm, Not really, the dysfunctional dynasts are proving that they cannot earn the peoples' votes on the individual merits of their own parties.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Oct 16, 2020 09:51pm
This is dirty politics... putting at risk lives of ordinary public by exposing them to Corona virus!!
Recommend 0
Majid
Oct 16, 2020 09:53pm
This is the first nail in the coffin of selected Government
Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 16, 2020 09:57pm
Mr. Imran Khan Sir Zindabad. Whole nation standing with you. On the other hand very few but whole corrupt leaders are together
Recommend 0
Gulshan Omar
Oct 16, 2020 09:57pm
Dear Mariam and Bilawal, please keep your movement peaceful. I understand Pakistani people are now extremely angry over the horrible conditions in Pakistan. But please please keep the people cool to the possible level. Violence will never take you anywhere except destruction.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Oct 16, 2020 09:59pm
I really wonder how many of these supporters can actually define the word democracy and more so why they have attended this covid rally.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Oct 16, 2020 09:59pm
The courts are lazy and slow. The criminals, corrupts, culprits, money-launderers, looters, mal-administrators, goons, etc., are wandering around the country and world and enjoying their lives with the monies of corruptions and these monies belong to taxpayers. Justice doesn't prevail. And some people are still with the criminals and corrupts. How country Pakistan is.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2020 09:59pm
Long live PTI, Pakistan tehreek e in saaf, which is against corrupt looters who will bring accountability against PDM, Pakistan destructive movement. Our prayers with PMIK and PTI.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2020 10:00pm
@St. Mercury, 3 biggest Corona viruses, Bilawal, Maryam and Fazl.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2020 10:01pm
@Sarcasm, 'Sad day for PMIK.' Agreed, PMIK will see so many Corona infections due to selfish opposition out to protect their loot and don't care for the people, even their own supporters.
Recommend 0
Manu
Oct 16, 2020 10:03pm
@Amir, dont think that. It is a public movement against the government
Recommend 0
Ga
Oct 16, 2020 10:04pm
Both Maryam and Bilawal were born into poloitical dynasties. Imran Khan struggled throughout his life, met Mandela, Princess Diana and Global leaders. Won the World Cup and built a cancer hospital and a university. What do Bilawal and Maryam have in comparison??
Recommend 0
Siraj
Oct 16, 2020 10:09pm
PM IK - 1 2 3....
Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
Oct 16, 2020 10:09pm
Pakistan does NOT belong to western entities and Insha'Allah it will be liberated from teh clutches of corrupt, selfish arrogant family dynasty who profess to be there to serve the people but actually to be in power to loot
Recommend 0
F Khan
Oct 16, 2020 10:09pm
PTI is out classed today.
Recommend 0
ejaz ahmed
Oct 16, 2020 10:12pm
Union of corruptions
Recommend 0
shamshad
Oct 16, 2020 10:14pm
Maryam and Bilawal dreaming of becoming prime minister what is their contribution for Pakistan? They were born with golden spoon made with the corrupt and looted money by their respective father
Recommend 0
Huma
Oct 16, 2020 10:15pm
They are not even bothered about spreading Corona. They are just after saving their assets and Money. They have no interest in the people.
Recommend 0
Siraj
Oct 16, 2020 10:15pm
Bhag Imran Bhag...
Recommend 0
Laeeq Ahmad, MD
Oct 16, 2020 10:15pm
When they loose " vote ko izzat do"
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Oct 16, 2020 10:18pm
Count down for Imrankhan?
Recommend 0
Thinker
Oct 16, 2020 10:19pm
No second chance for them. Their first one was utter failure.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 16, 2020 10:20pm
@Baazigar, what convinced you? Her failure to provide money trail or something else?
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 16, 2020 10:22pm
Please wear masks atleast the leaders. Don't act like Trump. He destroyed America but coming on TV not wearing masks.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 16, 2020 10:23pm
@Amir, "Dharna" - episode 2 . IK will have taste of his own medicine . Does our nation live in silo, do they know what's going on around the world. We have this cycle: NS - chase Zardari - Chase Army shadows IK COVID-19 - SOP is a buzz word , Mullahs did their share now opposition is completing the task Economy is going south and inflation galloping toward north IK is painting a rosy picture and winning the opinion by safeguarding Muslims in the world while minority suffers under his nose
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 16, 2020 10:23pm
This afternoon Lahore High Court threw out a case filed by PDM that there workers were being arrested. Another false claim of PDM exposed
Recommend 0
Afia
Oct 16, 2020 10:26pm
@Baazigar, I have lost interest in Maryam badly once she joined hands with crooks like Fazal ur Rehman and PPP. Unfortunately, they are ALL the same (including Imran Khan)
Recommend 0
Afia
Oct 16, 2020 10:26pm
Unfortunately, they are ALL the same (including Imran Khan).
Recommend 0
Pir
Oct 16, 2020 10:35pm
Maryam for upcoming PM ..Nawaz should stay out and enjoy sri pai in London..
Recommend 0
Jawwad
Oct 16, 2020 10:36pm
A failed show. With five major other parties in opposition could only muster few thousand people out of 200 million is an utter failure.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 16, 2020 10:40pm
Corona super event. Looters getting together.
Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 16, 2020 10:40pm
Hardly a 'sea of people' most of whom are only there are for the free masks and sanitizers.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Oct 16, 2020 10:40pm
Gathering of looters. If they care about poor Pakistanis they should return the looted billions. Maryam lives in 25,000 kanals Jati Umra and has no empathy for the poor
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 16, 2020 10:41pm
Total melodrama. That which is morally corrupt can not be politically right. It is saddening to see these jerks are dreaming to make a come back again. Devoid of a speck of a conscience.
Recommend 0
Faizan
Oct 16, 2020 10:42pm
This is just time pass and entertainment for corrupt powers
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Oct 16, 2020 10:43pm
Tomorrow will be another day.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 16, 2020 10:45pm
@Baazigar, Enjoy the moment. It won’t last for a day.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Oct 16, 2020 10:45pm
All corrupt parties jalsa! Not PDM, but PCM (Pakistan Corruption Movement). Elect us so we could build our personal wealth and steal from you again!!
Recommend 0
Valeed vazeir
Oct 16, 2020 10:45pm
Govts come and go rulers remain if they become too much of an irritant they will be neutralized by the rulers.
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Oct 16, 2020 10:46pm
@Baazigar, ... look at her achievements ! ! Unfortunately can't think of anything.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Oct 16, 2020 10:47pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, So what if they can gather even 50000 in a crowd and it doesn’t look that big. They are representing 9 parties so if they can’t even gather that many with a promise of biryani at the end then they may as well stay at home.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 16, 2020 11:00pm
What are these corrupts trying to prove? Looks like their corruption money has ended, now they are broke and decided to create chaos.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Oct 16, 2020 11:02pm
This is by no means a Anti Government rally, its anti Progress, anti Pakistan and pro corruption.
Recommend 0
Reetesh
Oct 16, 2020 11:03pm
Good Show. Keep it up
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 16, 2020 11:05pm
Son and daughter of ex President and PM arrived to mislead public through their fake promises. All this is to safeguard their parents looted assets and money. Be aware of their tricks! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Aadin
Oct 16, 2020 11:05pm
@Tallat , Yes, history is repeating. IK is getting taste of his own medicine.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 16, 2020 11:06pm
Pakistan is lucky to have a Prime minister like Imran khan, why do these people want to prevent him finishing his tenure. When PPP and PML- N were in power, they gave each other the full 5 years term but when Imran khan came, they don't want to let him complete. This is not good for democracy in your country.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Oct 16, 2020 11:08pm
@Kaspar, 'Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing! Applies to both, the government and the Opposition.' PTI has not finished its full term. We may not like the governement in power in our country , but we let them finish their term.
Recommend 0
Dadu Ka Malangi
Oct 16, 2020 11:11pm
A very pathetic state of mind and a very sad day for a very few consciences Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 16, 2020 11:12pm
This is the opposition democracy. Party leadership transferred to children without any internal elections. Asif Zardari to Bilawal - son Nawaz Sharif to Maryam-Daughter Mula Fazlur Rehman to Asad-son
Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Oct 16, 2020 11:17pm
Staging a movement for preservation of their Corruption - PM Khan stands vindicate about PMLN and PPP - Alliance of All Pakistan Corruption Movement.
Recommend 0
SachBol
Oct 16, 2020 11:19pm
@Sarcasm, what? IK must be enjoying this topi drama.
Recommend 0
AndYou!
Oct 16, 2020 11:19pm
The discrimination of SOPs . It applies only for daily wages, poor workers, schools, worshippers etc the rest is alright for PDM? 100% self interest corrupt politicians.
Recommend 0
Awaz....
Oct 16, 2020 11:21pm
Mr. Imran Khan, Pack your bag because you have lost the confidence and trust of Pakistani people. You do not have any plan or agenda to run a government. You are best for container with your bhangra team.
Recommend 0
Babu
Oct 16, 2020 11:21pm
A collaboration of the corrupt!
Recommend 0
nadine
Oct 16, 2020 11:22pm
History tells us that corruption has always been present in human societies and the corrupt leaders always want to mask it. Imran Khan like Ertugrul Ghazi has noblest intentions for Pakistan. Those corrupt leaders couldn't care less for ordinary Pakistanis when they were in power,
Recommend 0
nadine
Oct 16, 2020 11:34pm
Like Ertugrul Ghazi Pakistan must handle the corrupt leaders with a firm hand. Corruption must not be tolerated for the good of the country.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 16, 2020 11:45pm
NS 'kicked' himself out!
Recommend 0
Sanjay Sen
Oct 16, 2020 11:46pm
The opposition in Pakistan could lose their relevance if only the government could put a check on the price index of food materials with strong hand...put all the hoarders in jail, fix prices of all items etc etc.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 16, 2020 11:47pm
A theif and fugitive from the law hiding in same apartments in london that he claimed he had no knowledge of.
Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 16, 2020 11:51pm
Guys, as an Indian, I can tell you that IK PTI has not been good. I had so much hopes for him. Pakistan and India can have differences. Nothing is going to change between India and Pak whether IK or NS is in power. But things will improve in Pakistan without IK. He is the most incompetent's leader I have seen in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Oct 16, 2020 11:53pm
Party is above anything for these supporters and money is above anything for these parties... Fighting for the fundamental rights of corruption.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 16, 2020 11:54pm
Look at the photographs and you will see that vast majority of people have not followed SOPs. This is a receipe of spreading Covid-19 - be ready for more positive cases. Shame on their leaders! (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake ID!).
Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 16, 2020 11:58pm
Imran khan only cares about rewarding his personal friends like Zulfi Bukhari who has no background and no experience yet holding 4 Ministries. His only qualification is he has spent millions on Imran as a personal friend
Recommend 0
Sasha
Oct 17, 2020 12:00am
Nawaz should be back as PM. IK is failure
Recommend 0
Ramay.
Oct 17, 2020 12:00am
Wellcome to covid-19 deaths,Gujranwala has become new epicenter of corona deaths for Pakistan. Enjoy breathless calm death. Well after all the deaths ppp & pml n still unable to save the IMF and World Bank loans transfeted to Panama and Swizz banks thru,money laundering.
Recommend 0
Hammad
Oct 17, 2020 12:04am
Nawaz is another altaf Hussain in making.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Oct 17, 2020 12:12am
Why Mian Nawaz Sharif is allowed to do anti state speeches from London. This seems like a privilege of belonging to a particular community of our country. Laws and rules should be the same for everyone.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Oct 17, 2020 12:12am
Maryam says she is fighting for the rights of the people. then she should return the looted billions to help the poor. She lives in 25,000 kanals Jati Umra and is unable to feel the suffering of the poor.
Recommend 0
Zulkarnain Ahmad
Oct 17, 2020 12:12am
Sharif has habit of fleeing Pakistan. Feel so sorry for his supporters. Sharif is convicted offender who deceived people of Pakistan by fleeing by falsifying his illness.
Recommend 0
Zulkarnain Ahmad
Oct 17, 2020 12:13am
@Baazigar, she is not! Isn't she?
Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 17, 2020 12:14am
They are just scared of Senate election in March 2021. If that happens, PTI will get majority and they can introduce stringent anti corruption laws which is making them worry and they are on road now to protect their ill earned monies.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 17, 2020 12:14am
How can a criminal be allowed to address the people. He is absconder and should be brought back and put in the jail.
Recommend 0
Zulkarnain Ahmad
Oct 17, 2020 12:16am
@Sarcasm, gathering of 40 to 50 thousand people out of population of 220 million. It is rather a happy day for PMIK.
Recommend 0
Ishant
Oct 17, 2020 12:19am
Best Pakistan PM ever.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 17, 2020 12:22am
Today, NS washed his sins and walked into political sunset.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Oct 17, 2020 12:26am
Convicted criminal Nawaz! And all convicted criminals together all one the stage.
Recommend 0
Tallat
Oct 17, 2020 12:27am
Nawaz doesn’t look like a sick man.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 17, 2020 12:30am
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani - "I am a die hard PTI supporters and I am feeling sad to see that many people in the crowd." Those who follow Dawn on regular basis know where you are from. Please pay attention to your own country which is burning in communal violence.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 17, 2020 12:31am
Who still awake at midnight to listen to speeches? Bad organisation
Recommend 0
Alex Naqvi
Oct 17, 2020 12:44am
So Gen. Bajwa conspired to defeat Nawaz Shareef!! Even if one accepts that stupid claim, WHY WOULD HE DO THAT? What did you do to deserve that?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 17, 2020 12:46am
What bollocks!!! We the ordinary and honest tax payers who were disappointed by corrupt regimes during last 30 years voted IK and it is we-yes ,we the ordinary people of Pakistan who brought IK as our leader. We know IK is not perfect.But we trust him as one of us. Mr. Nawaz Sharif, it is not any other,but only we ,the common people of Pakistan who prefer IK on you and your family.
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 17, 2020 12:47am
I don’t understand the delay? Couldn’t someone wake nawaz up from his afternoon nap?
Recommend 0
Cyrus
Oct 17, 2020 12:48am
Mian saheb, bus bohot hogaya.
Recommend 0
KEEN READER
Oct 17, 2020 12:49am
Yes Bajwa and Faiz were the ones who orchestrated Panama leaks.
Recommend 0
Abz
Oct 17, 2020 12:50am
NS seems to be making his case for Asylum stronger in the UK. It would be nice that the home office refuses his application and deports him back to Pakistan .
Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 17, 2020 12:51am
I don’t know why, but lately nawaz is starting to remind me of altaf hussain
Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 17, 2020 12:52am
PM Bilawal
Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Oct 17, 2020 12:52am
Your only ouster was the people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
AQ
Oct 17, 2020 12:54am
So when Nawaz Sharif presented the fake documents, unable to give money trail in court was done by ISI and Pakistan army? What a pathetic reason. His disqualification was based on corruption. In what democratic country a prime minister does job for a firm in another country while serving as prime minister? He was employed in a private firm while he was prime minister which law do not permit.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 17, 2020 12:54am
Poeple has come out to throw out the incompetence puppet govt We are fed up of inflation due to their blunders Voice of poeple says every thing on today gathering
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Oct 17, 2020 12:55am
This is called digging a hole for himself
Recommend 0
AQ
Oct 17, 2020 12:59am
When an honest chief takes charge. All mafia groups get together to take him down. That's exactly what 11 political mafias are trying to do. Glad to say that they will not succeed.
Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 17, 2020 01:00am
He is so right.
Recommend 0
Sajjad Sindhi
Oct 17, 2020 01:00am
@Baazigar, -for similar reasons, I am a big of Modi ji, you know what I mean
Recommend 0
Sohail
Oct 17, 2020 01:02am
@St. Mercury, Not only Gujranwala but when these folks go back to their home town, will spread there too. Unfortunate event and these leaders don't care.
Recommend 0
Ahmad Gul Kainth
Oct 17, 2020 01:02am
Where is the discussion of inflation. Same rhetoric. I doubt seeing punjab standing by Nawaz Sharif
Recommend 0
Moid K
Oct 17, 2020 01:07am
Seems like Dawn has bowed to pressure. Only comments critical of opposition are cleared for sharing on your website.
Recommend 0
Mbhatty
Oct 17, 2020 01:09am
The cat is out of bag. Their fight is against army of Pakistan not against Imran khan. Now people odd Pakistan have to decide.
Recommend 0
Tahir A
Oct 17, 2020 01:09am
Did anyone from PMLN share the attendance numbers with him Or is he blissfully ill informed as always?
Recommend 0
Ranjha
Oct 17, 2020 01:09am
All the looters were badly exposed....they have no roots left in the polity in Pakistan! Decades of lies, corruption, deception and incompetence has finally taken its till! As Hyme Hatun says in Ertuğrul: Çok Şukur
Recommend 0
shahzada
Oct 17, 2020 01:11am
Does he have proof or just hearsay. One cannot be premier for life while stealing money from the country coffers.
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Oct 17, 2020 01:12am
Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister for 3 times. He knows what he is talking about. It will revolutionize Pakistan if he is heard patiently by Pakistani Awam. Instead of Establishing having a grip on Politicians, Pakistan should be like other normal countries with Politicians having grip on Establishment. Pakistanis admire Turkey and Turkey's Growth. But this happened only when Politicians took control of Country from Establishment (Generals)
Recommend 0
Adeel
Oct 17, 2020 01:12am
Hmmm new Altaf Hussain
Recommend 0
ehsan
Oct 17, 2020 01:16am
@Chacha Jee, Other countries don't have such corrupt people in power, neither dynastic politics
Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 17, 2020 01:16am
@Chacha Jee, take him to India and keep him!
Recommend 0
Sasha
Oct 17, 2020 01:16am
NS is still popular leader and should be back as PM.
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Oct 17, 2020 01:17am
@Ali, It is upto Imram Khan to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he was elected fair and Square. He promised to open his constituencies for recount but he did not. There are many issues on his election. There is minority Government running Canada. In mature Democracies that is possible. In India, Vajpayee's Government fell for lack of one vote which could have been easily 'Purchase' but Vajpayee refused and country went to polls.
Recommend 0
Kash
Oct 17, 2020 01:18am
Has DJ butt switched sides. He providing sound system for the opposition. The fact of the matter is globally ik portrays a better image for Pakistan. Internally Pak is facing hardhips but he has had a hard tenure with no money on the coffers and covid pandemic. insha'Allah IK will win again next time. All these ex guys will do is short term fix to bring relief to the people but Pakistan will suffer in the long term. What IK is doing is for th greater good.
Recommend 0
Swati
Oct 17, 2020 01:21am
Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified you! Why you lie about your disqualification= CORRUPTION!!!
Recommend 0
Imran A.
Oct 17, 2020 01:22am
NS: IK is an incompetent leader. NS: The solution is to bring me to power. Citizen: ? Why doesn't NS give us solutions to the current problems. Why is it always me me me... and me?
Recommend 0
Ahmed Malik
Oct 17, 2020 01:23am
No leader has spoken about the establishment like this. NS spoke bravely.
Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 17, 2020 01:25am
Irresponsible behavior for these politicians , who will be responsible if second wave of COVID-19 hits and economy affects and people die? Is that what you want for Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Nadeem Ullah
Oct 17, 2020 01:25am
Nawaz thinks what he has done in 90s is still happening..conspiring against govt etc...He is rather corrupt.
Recommend 0

