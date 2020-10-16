Maryam, Bilawal reach venue of PDM's first anti-govt power show in Gujranwala

All eyes were on Gujranwala where top opposition leaders — under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — gathered on Friday for the first power show of their anti-government campaign.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived at the rally after an hours-long journey from her Lahore residence around 9pm and was followed by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who had been staying in nearby Lala Musa since a day earlier.

Maryam and other PML-N leaders welcomed Bilawal on the stage as he reached the venue with his convoy.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman's convoy was expected to reach the rally soon. Maryam, Bilawal and Rehman have all yet to address the rally.

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also attended the rally through video link from London. According to Maryam, he was also expected to address the event.

— DawnNewsTV

A number of politicians, including PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastagir and veteran politician Javed Hashmi, were present at the venue.

PML-N's Abbasi, Asif, Aurangzeb, Dastagir and Ahsan Iqbal, Hashmi, Abdul Malik Baloch of the National Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain of the Awami National Party and PPP's Latif Khosa were among the politicians who addressed the crowd.

In a tweet after 8pm, Maryam said it had taken her motorcade six hours to exit Lahore. "Now rushing to Gujranwala. [Have] crossed Kamoki," she said.

"There is an ocean of people front, back, right & left. This is unprecedented," she earlier wrote, sharing pictures and videos of the supporters accompanying her convoy.

Bilawal energised his supporters through a brief talk during the journey at Wazirabad, saying the opposition parties will jointly work to rid the people of "this oppressive ruler".

He said the opposition had taken to streets against "historic" unemployment, inflation and poverty.

Hundreds of supporters and workers had started gathering at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, in the afternoon after arriving from different cities in the form of rallies. They chanted slogans and waved flags of the various opposition parties that are part of the PDM alliance, as opposition anthems were played on loudspeakers.

Participants await the arrival of PDM leaders. — DawnNewsTV

Contrary to the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for public gatherings in view of the coronavirus pandemic, there was next to no social distancing and most participants were not wearing masks.

According to our Gujranwala correspondent, an estimated 20,000-25,000 people were in attendance at the rally.

The stadium has a capacity of 35,000. Nearly 10,000 seats were arranged in the ground, while some 25,000 people could be accommodated in the various enclosures at the stadium.

Maryam departs as 'Nawaz's foot soldier'

While addressing supporters before her departure, Maryam said the opposition has "come out for the rights of the 220 million people" and for the livelihoods of the poor, traders and labourers of Pakistan.

She urged the people of Gujranwala to join the rally and asked law-enforcement agencies, police and the administration "not to come in the way of the people".

In a tweet, Maryam said she was embarking on this "mission as Nawaz's foot soldier".

"I have dedicated myself to your struggle, your mission for Pakistan and its people. May Allah be with us and may we return triumphant and victorious. Pakistan Zindabad," she said while addressing the PML-N supremo who is also expected to address the rally.

'Opposition deliberately delayed departure'

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the opposition leaders had deliberately "left their homes late" in anticipation of a low turnout of supporters.

"Hopefully they will learn a lesson from this failure and adopt the correct path," he said in a tweet.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill announced through a tweet that the government will provide drinking water, masks and hand sanitisers to the participants of the Gujranwala rally.

"Innocent people are being used in the effort to protect family corruption," he alleged.

Opposition will restore sanctity of vote: Fazl

JUI-F chief and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition was committed to restoring the sanctity of the people's vote.

Speaking to the media in Lahore before his departure to the venue, the JUI-F chief said: "We don't have personal enmity with anyone. But it should be specified that Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis. It does not belong to Western entities.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman leads prayers during their journey to Gujranwala. — DawnNewsTV

"Pakistan did not come into power to be ruled by the global establishment.

"The opposition [...] is committed and there should be no impression that any of the parties are waiting for an agreement. All [parties] are committed and are united in restoring [the sanctity] of the people's vote."

Rehman added that the only legislation done during the past two years of the PTI government has been under the Financial Action Task Force's conditions. "The parliament's sovereignty is not considered [...] and the purpose of the law mentioned on the bill clearly states that legislation is being done under the FATF's conditions.

A view of the stage set up at the rally. — DawnNewsTV

"If we do this, then our parliament is negating its own sovereignty." He added that the parliament was not the people's and had been brought under by the global establishment and was legislating according to its own agenda.

"To defeat such governance, all of the country's opposition parties are under one forum and will address the nation as one," he said.

Time for PM Imran to go, says Bilawal

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the current government's anxiety was before the nation. "Our workers are being harassed, FIRs are being lodged and leaders' houses are being besieged," he said while speaking to the media in Lala Musa, from where he was meant to lead a convoy to the venue in Gujranwala.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — DawnNewsTV

Bilawal said that despite the government's best efforts it could not address pressing issues such as hunger and unemployment. "The whole country will see the rally in Gujranwala. The time for the selected prime minister to go is now here."

He also warned of pre-poll rigging in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, adding that he will monitor the process. "If there is rigging, we will launch a protest from GB to Islamabad."

Commenting on the convening of sessions of both houses of parliament, Bilawal called the government's move a "joke".

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi is among the attendees. — DawnNewsTV

"You saw the rigging they did to pass the FATF legislation. Imran Khan only speaks in parliament in my absence. I think he will do the same today," he said, accusing the premier of making parliament his jalsagah.

Gujranwala showdown

The PDM is an alliance of 11 political parties, formed after the opposition's multiparty conference on September 20, that seeks the PTI government's ouster by launching a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan" starting from this month with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies in December and a "decisive long march" towards Islamabad in January 2021.

The protest campaign comes at a time when Pakistan is experiencing an economic crisis, with inflation touching double digits and negative growth.

The PDM, which also seeks an end to the military's alleged interference in politics, had vowed to turn the Gujranwala rally into a ‘big power show’, asking Information Minister Shibli Faraz to resign if the venue was jam-packed.

Faraz had challenged the opposition to fill Jinnah Park since the government had allowed it to hold a public gathering. “Tell us will you resign forthwith if the venue is full?” PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid asked the minister.

Gujranwala is a stronghold of PML-N, but the party is not banking on that fact alone. The PML-N leadership had mobilised its workers and supporters across Punjab and asked them to reach the venue while Fazlur Rehman had also committed to bringing a large number of his followers.

Bilawal had arrived in Lala Musa in Gujrat at the residence of Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday evening.

Fazlur Rehman left for Gujranwala from Jamia Ashrafia on Ferozepur Road, Lahore. The JUI-F leadership had directed its supporters to reach the rally venue directly.