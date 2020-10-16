DAWN.COM

PCB invites England to play T20 series in Jan

Abdul GhaffarUpdated 16 Oct 2020

England's Joe Root (R) plays a shot over the top of Sarfraz Ahmed during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, in May 2019. — AFP

KARACHI: England cricket team is likely to tour Pakistan after 15 long years in January 2021 as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formally invited it on Thursday to play a Twenty20 series here.

Dawn News learnt through reliable sources that England could tour Pakistan between Jan 13 and 20 next year to play a three-match T20 series.

“PCB CEO Wasim Khan has invited the England cricket team to tour Pakistan via an official email and the PCB officials are very hopeful that the England and Wales Cricket Board will respond positively,” the sources said.

Pakistan did a huge favour to England in July-August this year by agreeing to play Tests and T20s there and the PCB is confident that England will return the favour by accepting the PCB invitation for a T20 series.

The sources further said that since England would be going to the UAE in Jan 2021 to play a Test series against India, it would be convenient for them to stop in Pakistan for the T20s and then go to Dubai for the India series.

Ustad
Oct 16, 2020 09:06am
Will Scotland yard approve?
Sritam Mohanty
Oct 16, 2020 09:10am
Pakistan did a huge favour to England. Seriously?
