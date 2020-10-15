DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 15, 2020

Biden could win, Trump ally says, as Covid hits race again

AFP 15 Oct 2020

Email

This combination of pictures created on September 29 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate in Cleveland. — AFP/File
This combination of pictures created on September 29 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate in Cleveland. — AFP/File

A close United States Senate ally to Republican President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that Democrats have a “good chance” at winning the White House, as another coronavirus diagnosis rocked the election campaign 19 days out.

As Trump and rival Joe Biden prepared for separate, simultaneous town halls later on Thursday, Senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged out loud what major polls have been showing for months.

“You all have a good chance of winning the White House,” Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Democratic colleagues at the opening of a hearing on Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The concession will buoy Biden as he and Trump — whose re-election bid has been floundering — hold their split-screen spectacle instead of clashing face-to-face in a second debate that would have involved answering questions from voters.

The plan changed when Trump contracted Covid-19 and then backed out of a virtual head-to-head, saying it would be in person or nothing for him.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 217,000 Americans, will loom over both town halls, as Biden's vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris froze her travel after her communications director tested positive for Covid-19.

Nearly two weeks after the president himself contracted the virus, Harris staffer Liz Allen and a flight crew member were diagnosed late on Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Harris did not need to quarantine, O'Malley Dillon added, but “out of an abundance of caution” would cancel travel and campaign virtually before hitting the road again October 19.

Both individuals flew with Harris on October 8. The campaign said they wore masks and were not within six feet of Harris for more than 15 minutes.

Two negative tests

“I wasn't in close contact — as defined by the CDC — with either during the two days prior to their positive tests,” tweeted Harris, a 55-year-old US senator.

“I've had two negative tests this week and am not showing symptoms.”

Biden has reported multiple negative coronavirus tests since Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis on October 1 but the campaign has not said whether he has been tested since the Harris staffer tested positive.

Doctors gave Trump the green light to head back onto the campaign trail at the weekend without providing proof of a negative PCR test — the industry standard for giving patients the all-clear — instead relying on less accurate rapid tests and other health metrics.

He has returned with a vengeance to the campaign trail, holding four mass rallies in four days this week, including a North Carolina gathering midday on Thursday.

But even as Trump sought to mount a closing argument against Biden at a boisterous rally on Wednesday in Iowa, promising an “incredible” third quarter for the struggling economy, the pandemic remained front and centre.

Trump's teenage son Barron contracted the virus, First Lady Melania Trump revealed in news that startled in part because it had been kept from the public.

She said the 14-year-old did not experience symptoms and has since tested negative.

“He had it such a short period of time I don't even think he knew he had it,” the president said in Des Moines.

While team Trump might be relieved that he regains an opportunity to draw a contrast with his opponent, NBC faced criticism for placing Trump in the same 8pm time slot as Biden.

'Unpredictability'

“Having dueling town halls is bad for democracy,” tweeted Katie Couric, a longtime host of NBC's “Today” show.

“Voters should be able to watch both and I don't think many will,” she said, adding that the matchup would benefit Trump "because people like to watch his unpredictability". David Canon, chair of the political science department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said Trump may have committed a “tactical error” by backing out of a virtual debate.

“He needed the debates more than Biden did,” Canon told AFP. “He's the one that needs to change the momentum in the election.”

Trump negotiated to go on NBC at an outdoor setting in Miami, where the audience will wear masks, after Biden arranged his own event on ABC in Philadelphia.

In Iowa Trump, 74, renewed his long-running narrative that 77-year-old Biden is too frail for the presidency.

“Joe is shot, OK?” Trump said.

“If he wins, the radical left will be running the country. They're addicted to power, and God help us if they get it.”

A RealClearPolitics poll average has Biden up by 9.2 points nationally and leading in several key battleground states.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll on Thursday has Biden ahead by 11 points nationally.

US Election 2020, Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Oct 15, 2020 10:37pm
Popularity of far-right leaders around the world is in decline. Modi regime getting exposed too!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

NAB versus human rights

NAB versus human rights

NAB has been able to get away with blue murder on the strength of the myth that all means adopted to fight corruption are fair.
Food for thought

Food for thought

Khurram Husain
Here we are, not more than six months later, at exactly the same point in time when last year’s price spiral got going.

Editorial

Updated 15 Oct 2020

A matter of intent

If both sides list lengthy preconditions before the talks commence, there will be little chance of success.
15 Oct 2020

ADB report

TO a considerable extent, Pakistan’s economy has escaped the compounding impact of the coronavirus outbreak and ...
15 Oct 2020

Transport for women

FOR most Pakistani women, negotiating societal, physical and moral restrictions is a way of life. Be it the...
Updated 14 Oct 2020

Tigers unleashed

Opposition politicians from the outset have criticised the CRTF as a political gimmick.
14 Oct 2020

GB protests

PROTESTERS in Gilgit-Baltistan, demanding the release of political prisoners imprisoned since 2011, called off their...
14 Oct 2020

Cleric’s assassination

IN the present politically charged atmosphere, the assassination of a prominent Deobandi scholar threatens to...