DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | October 15, 2020

UAE, Israel working on double tax treaty to encourage investment

Reuters 15 Oct 2020

Email

Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photoshoot for FIX's Princess Collection in Dubai, UAE, on September 8, 2020. — Reuters
Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photoshoot for FIX's Princess Collection in Dubai, UAE, on September 8, 2020. — Reuters

The United Arab Emirates and Israel have reached a preliminary agreement on avoiding double taxation, as part of moves to encourage investments between the two countries, the UAE finance ministry said on Thursday.

Israel and the UAE signed a normalisation deal on September 15, forging formal diplomatic ties. Several commercial agreements have been signed between the two countries since mid-August, when they agreed to normalise relations.

“There is a preliminary agreement between both countries to start negotiations with Israel on Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement soon,” the UAE finance ministry said in a statement, citing undersecretary Younis Haji Al Khoori.

“The Ministry of Finance is keen to expand its international relations network by signing double taxation avoidance agreements and agreements to protect and encourage investments,” Khoori said.

Such tax treaties help prevent similar taxes being imposed by two countries on the same taxpayer and are aimed at encouraging the exchange of goods, services and capital.

The UAE has around 100 double taxation agreements covering most of its trade partners.

“The first round of negotiations on an agreement to protect and encourage investment confirms the two countries' efforts to build investment partnerships in various fields,” said Khoori.

In a speech to Israel's parliament ahead of a vote on Thursday that would ratify the normalisation accord with the UAE, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said Abu Dhabi was expected to send its first official delegation to Israel next week.

A source briefed on the planning said the delegation would come on Tuesday. The UAE has yet to confirm this.

Ashkenazi said agreements were being prepared that would enable direct flights by Israeli airlines to the UAE and the opening of new markets for Israeli technology, as well as the establishment of official Israeli representative offices in the Gulf.

“I hope we will be able to sign some (of those agreements) next week and that we will soon see tourists and business people visiting both countries and touring the streets of Abu Dhabi and the beach, as well as in Jerusalem, our capital, the beaches of Tel Aviv and throughout the State of Israel.”

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has launched a Hebrew-language site, the airline said on Thursday.

An Israeli official said on Tuesday that Israel and the UAE would sign a commercial aviation deal imminently, a move that could pave the way for regular flights between the two countries.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amir Indian
Oct 15, 2020 09:45pm
Well Done Friends Union
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 15, 2020 09:59pm
A stab in the Palestinians back!
Recommend 0
Peace
Oct 15, 2020 10:08pm
What about Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
alamgir
Oct 15, 2020 10:10pm
very cleverly moving fast towards a greater israel as the US has cleared the way. it's the camel's head in the arab's tent.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

NAB versus human rights

NAB versus human rights

NAB has been able to get away with blue murder on the strength of the myth that all means adopted to fight corruption are fair.
Food for thought

Food for thought

Khurram Husain
Here we are, not more than six months later, at exactly the same point in time when last year’s price spiral got going.

Editorial

Updated 15 Oct 2020

A matter of intent

If both sides list lengthy preconditions before the talks commence, there will be little chance of success.
15 Oct 2020

ADB report

TO a considerable extent, Pakistan’s economy has escaped the compounding impact of the coronavirus outbreak and ...
15 Oct 2020

Transport for women

FOR most Pakistani women, negotiating societal, physical and moral restrictions is a way of life. Be it the...
Updated 14 Oct 2020

Tigers unleashed

Opposition politicians from the outset have criticised the CRTF as a political gimmick.
14 Oct 2020

GB protests

PROTESTERS in Gilgit-Baltistan, demanding the release of political prisoners imprisoned since 2011, called off their...
14 Oct 2020

Cleric’s assassination

IN the present politically charged atmosphere, the assassination of a prominent Deobandi scholar threatens to...